ໂມລໂດວາ ອົດທົນຕໍ່ຄວາມໂມໂຫ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນກີຢິບ

ເສດຖະກິດຂອງສາທາລະນະລັດໂມລໂດວາ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນປະເທດນ້ອຍໆ ກໍາລັງໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກໃນການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູເຄຣນ. ການເພິ່ງ​ພາອາໄສພະລັງງານຂອງຣັດເຊຍເພື່ອຄວາມຢູ່ລອດນັ້ນ ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍາລັງປະເຊີນກັບສະພາບເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ ເນື່ອງຈາກສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດານັກສັງເກດການບາງ​ຄົນຮ້ອງວ່າ ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການພະລັງງານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ຣິຄາໂດ ມາຄີນາ (Ricardo Marquina) ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງຄິ​ຊູ​ນາວ ປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະເທດສາທາລະນະລັດໂມລໂດວາ ກໍາລັງຜ່ານຊ່ວງເວລາທາງເສດຖະກິດທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ສັ້ນໆ ​ຂອງປະເທດເອກະລາດແຫ່ງນີ້. ຢູ ເຄຣນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີທາງທະຫານຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແຕ່ປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ ຊໍ້າພັດຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ລົງໂທດປະເທດທີ່ນິຍົມລັດຖະບານຕາເວັນຕົກແຫ່ງນີ້ ດ້ວຍການເພີ້ມພາສີທາງດ້ານພະລັງງານຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ເຊິ່ງຜົນທີ່ອອກມາກໍແມ່ນອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ ທີ່ເພີ້ມຫຼາຍກວ່າ 30 ເປີເຊັນ, ແລະປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນທີ່ໃກ້ຈະພັງທະລາຍ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງໂມລໂດວາ ພາກັນກ່າວຫາວັງເຄຣັມລິນ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງດ້ານການເມືອງຂອງປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍແນໃສ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານດູມິຕຣູ ອາລາຍບາ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງເສດຖະກິດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຊ່ວງ 20 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້ານັບໄດ້ວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການລົງ ໂທດກ່ຽວກັບການສັ່ງຫ້າມຄ້າ-ຂາຍສິນຄ້າມາແລ້ວ 6 ຄັ້ງ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ວາງຂໍ້ກໍານົດໃນຜະລິດຕະພັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນເຊັ່ນ ເຫຼົ້າວາຍ, ໝາກໄມ້, ຜັກ ແລະຜະລິດຕະພັນອື່ນໆ. ແລະສິ່ງນີ້ກໍເກີດຂຶ້ນທຸກໆຄັ້ງ ເມື່ອລັດຖະບານຂອງໂມລໂດວາ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຊາດ, ຈາກນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາປະຕິບັດກໍຄື ການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ໂດຍລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ.”

ຢູ່ໃນສວນໝາກອະຫງຸ່ນຂອງປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ແບ​ລັກ​ແມ​ລຂອງຣັດເຊຍ. ລຸນຫຼັງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີຂອງການສັ່ງຫ້າມ ຄ້າ-ຂາຍສິນຄ້າກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆ ແລະການກົດດັນຕ່າງໆ, ບໍລິສັດແຫ່ງນີ້ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈຍຸຕິຂາຍເຫຼົ້າວາຍໄປໃຫ້ ຣັດເຊຍ, ເຊິ່ງ ມົສກູ ແມ່ນລູກຄ້າຫຼັກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຂາຍເຫຼົ້າວາຍຈັກຂວດໃຫ້ແກ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ເລີຍ.

ທ່ານຢູຈີນ ໂຄເມັນເດັນ, ຈາກໂຮງກັ່ນເຫຼົ້າວາຍ ເພີຄາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ພິສູດພວກເຂົາເອງມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາບໍ່ແມ່ນຄູ່ການຄ້າທີ່ເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກ ຕົວຢ່າງສໍາລັບໂຮງງານເຫຼົ້າວາຍ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄັ້ງທໍາອິດປີ 2006 ເມື່ອຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສັ່ງຫ້າມນໍາເຂົ້າເຫຼົ້າວາຍຕ່າງໆຈາກປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ. ຕົວະຂ້ອຍນຶ່ງຄັ້ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົນເອງຂາຍໜ້າ, ຕົວະຂ້ອຍຮອດສອງຄັ້ງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍອັບອາຍຂາຍໜ້າ!”

ແຕ່ ນຶ່ງປີຫຼັງຈາກການເລີ້ມສົງຄາມທີ່ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ, ບັນດາພະນັກງານຢູ່ໃນປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ ທີ່ໜັກໜ່ວງທີ່ສຸດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ, ໂດຍບໍ່ສາມາດອົດທົນຕໍ່ລາຄາຂອງອາຍຮ້ອນ ແລະພະລັງ ງານທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກປົກຄອງຕົນເອງກາກົວເຊຍ (Gagauzia) ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງພາກ​ໃຕ້ ​ເຊິ່ງເປັນຂົງເຂດກະສິກໍາ ແລະ​ເຂດທີ່ທຸກຍາກມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານນັ້ນ, ສະ ຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາກອນສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຮ້ອງຂໍເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເພື່ອຈ່າຍຄ່າໄຟຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນບໍ່ສາ​ມາດ​ແກ່​ຍາວ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານອາເລັກຊານເດີ້ ເທີນອບສກີ (Alexander Ternovskiy), ສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຈາກ​ເຂດກາກົວເຊຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຜະລິດຕະພັນອາຫານ ມີລາຄາທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ. ນັ້ນຈຶ່ງເປັນເຫດຜົນວ່າ ຍ້ອນຫຍັງຄອບຄົວນຶ່ງຈຶ່ງມີລາຍຈ່າຍເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງລາຍໄດ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າສຳ​ລັບຄ່າອາຍຮ້ອນ, ແລະກໍມີລາຄາສູງເທົ່າໆກັນກັບຄ່າອາຫານ, ສະນັ້ນ ຈຶ່ງເປັນປະເດັນທີ່ຍົກຂຶ້ນມາວ່າ ບັນດາຄອບຄົວຕ່າງໆເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ພາກັນຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ແນວໃດ. ຕາມລາຍງານທີ່ເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ, ປະຊາກອນ 4 ໃນ 5 ພົບວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດໍາລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ພື້ນຖານຂອງຄວາມທຸກຍາກ.”

ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ປະເທດຄວນຈະຫັນ​ໄປ​ໃຊ້ແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານຕ່າງໆ ​ຫຼາຍ​ຢ່າງແລະປົດປ່ອຍໂຕເອງຈາກ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ເລ້​ຫຼ່ຽມ​ທາງການເມືອງຂອງມົສກູ.

ທ່ານວີເ​ຊສລາບ ໄອໂອນິຕາ, ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທາງດ້ານເສດຖະສາດ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນ IDIS ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໂມລໂດວາ ເປັນປະເທດນຶ່ງທີ່ນ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດໃນຢູໂຣບ. ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະຫາປະ ເທດໃດນຶ່ງເພື່ອເປັນແຫຼ່ງສະໜອງພະລັງງານໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາອາໄສອາຍແກັສຈາກຣັດເຊຍ 100 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ນຶ່ງປີ ລຸນຫຼັງການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຮຸກຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕາຂອງຣັດເຊຍ, ປະ ເທດໂມລໂດວາ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ຈາກສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການສູ້ລົບດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ ອາດຈະຢູ່ຫ່າງອອກໄປ, ແຕ່ ສົງຄາມແບບ​ປະ​ສົມ ​ຕໍ່ປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານໃນຢູໂຣບ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ນັ້ນ, ປະເທດໂມລໂດວາ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນແນວໜ້າຂອງສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

The economy of the small republic of Moldova is paying dearly for having positioned itself in favor of Ukraine. Dependent on Russian energy to survive, the country faces the highest inflation in Europe due to what some observers are calling Russian energy blackmail. Amy Katz narrates this report by Ricardo Marquina in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau.

The Republic of Moldova is going through one of the toughest economic moments in its short history as an independent country. Its Ukrainian neighbor is under Russian military attack, but Moldova is under economic attack.

Moscow has punished the country's pro-Western government with a drastic increase in energy tariffs. The result: an inflation rate that exceeds 30% and a country on the brink of ruin.

The Moldovan authorities accuse the Kremlin of interfering in the politics of this country by targeting its economy.

Dumitru Alaiba, Minister of Economy - MAN, IN ENGLISH

“In the last 20 years I counted about six embargoes that Russia has imposed on different products like wine, fruits, vegetables and so on and so on. And this all the time happened when Moldovan government would make a decision that is considered to be in the national interest, then what they do is punish the people in the economy.”

In Moldova’s vineyards, they call this Russian blackmail. After years of embargoes and pressure, this company decided to stop selling wine to Russia. Moscow was their main client. Now they don't sell a single bottle to the Russians.

Eugen Comendant, Purcari Winery - MAN, IN ENGLISH

“Russia has proven itself over the years as not being the most reliable trading partner because, for example, for the wine industry, the first impact happened in 2006 when Russia has been imposing embargo on Moldova wines. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice-shame on me!”

But a year after the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, the working people of Moldova have taken the hardest economic hit, unable to bear the rising cost of heating and energy.

In the agricultural and chronically impoverished, autonomous southern region of Gagauzia, the situation has led most of the population to request subsidies to pay their electricity bills. Authorities say the situation is unsustainable.

Alexander Ternovskiy, Gagauzia National Assembly Member - MAN, IN RUSSIAN

“Food products have become even more expensive. That is why when a family spends nearly half of its income on heating - and pretty much the same on food - then there is an issue to raise about how such families can physically survive. Officially, four fifths of the population find themselves below the poverty line.”

Experts say the country should diversify its energy sources and free itself from Moscow's political manipulation.

Veaceslav Ionita, Economic Expert at IDIS Institute - MAN, IN RUSSIAN

“Moldova is one of the smaller countries in Europe. It is difficult to find another such a country, where we import all energy resources. We depend 100% on Russian gas.”

One year after the start of Russia’s full-scale assault on Ukraine, Moldova has suffered severe collateral damage from the war.

Artillery battles may be far away, but in Russia's hybrid war against its neighbors in Europe, Moldova is on the front line.