ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ອົງການ USAID ແລະ ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກ ສະຫລອງ ຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຂອງໂຄງການໂຄງການ ຢູເສດເນີເຈີ

ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ຮ່ວມກັບ ອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນຂອງສະຫະລັfອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື

United States Agency for International Development ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າອົງການ USAID ແລະອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກສາກົນປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງຜົນສໍາເລັດ ຂອງໂຄງການເຊື່ອມສານ ວຽກງານດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ນໍ້າ ແລະ ສຸຂານາໄມ ພາຍໃຕ້ໂຄງການຢູເສດເນີເຈີ (USAID Nurture). ພິທິດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 7 ກັນຍາຜ່ານມາພາຍໃຕ້ການເປັນ ປະທານ ຂອງ ທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ທ່ານ ປອ ດຣ ບຸນແຝງ ພົມມະໄລສິດ ແລະ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ທ່ານ ດຣ ປີເຕີ ເອັມ ເຮມ໋ອນ ແລະ ມີການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ອົງການ USAID ອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອເດັກ ແລະ ບັນດາຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັດທະນາຕ່າງໆ.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າອັດຕາການຂາດສານອາຫານໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງໃຫ້ດີຂື້ນ ແຕ່ກໍຍັງ ມີເດັກ

ນ້ອຍຈໍານວນ 33ສ່ວນຮ້ອຍໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຍຂາດສານອາຫານ ແລະເດັກ

ນ້ອຍຈໍານວນ 21 ສ່ວນຮ້ອຍ ມີນໍ້າໜັກຫລຸດມາດຕະຖານ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ເກນອາຍຸ. ໂຄງ

ການ USAID Nurture ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດ ຖະບານ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການປັບປຸງດ້ານ

ໂພຊະນາການ ສໍາລັບເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີ ອາຍຸຕ່ຳກວ່າ 2 ປີ ໃນແຂວງຄໍາມ່ວນແລະສະຫວັນ

ນະເຂດ. ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມີການ ລິເລີ້ມໂຄງການໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີ 2017 ໂຄງການ USAID

Nurture ໄດ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 200.000 ຄົນ ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນພື້ນທີ່ເກືອບ

500 ບ້ານ ພາຍໃຕ້ກິດຈະກໍາການປັບປຸງ ສົ່ງເສີມທາງໂພຊະນາການ.

ໃນການເຮັດວຽກເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານ ກັບສູນຂໍ້ມູນຂ່າວສານການແພດ ແລະ ສຸຂະ ສຶກສາ

(CCEH) ໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ໄດ້ພັດທະນາແລະແຈກຢາຍ ຄູ່ມື ໃຫ້ຄໍາປຶກສາ

ດ້ານໂພຊະນາການສະບັບທໍາອິດ ແລະສະໜອງການຝຶກອົບ ຮົມໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານສາ

ທາລະນະສຸກ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນ ແລະ ຝຶກຜູ້ອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກ ຂັ້ນຊຸມຊົນ ຈໍາ

ນວນ 1,900 ຄົນ ໃນຫົວຂໍ້ ການສື່ສານເພື່ອປ່ຽນແປງພຶດຕິກໍາ ເພື່ອ ການປັບປຸງດ້ານ

ໂພຊະນາການ ແລະ ສຸຂານາໄມ.

ຜູ້ອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກຂັ້ນຊຸມຊົນໃນໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ເກີດມີການປ່ຽນແປງໃນທາງບວກໃນຫລາຍກວ່າ 14,000 ຄົວເຮືອນ ໃນຂົງເຂດດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ຂອງແມ່ ເດັກອ່ອນ ເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ໄວໝຸ່ມຍິງ ແລະ ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດວຽກງານ ສຸຂານາໄມ. ລວມແລ້ວ ມີຄອບຄົວ 1,000 ວັນ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 800 ຄົວເຮືອນ ສາມາດປະຕິບັດຂໍ້ແນະນໍາໃນການການປ່ຽນແປງພຶດຕິກຳ ດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ແລະ ສຸຂານາໄມ ໄດ້ຕາມມາດ ຕະຖານທີ່ກຳນົດ ໄດ້ຖືກຄັດເລືອກເປັນຄອບຄົວຕົວແບບໃນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ໂຄງການ ຢູເສດເນີເຈີ ໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ການພັດທະນາ ແລະການເຜີຍແຜ່ ຄູ່ມື ການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ ຊຸມຊົນເປັນເຈົ້າການ ວຽກງານສຸຂານາໄມ (ຊຈສ) ເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີ່ມວຽກງານ ສຸຂານາໄມ ແລະ ສຸຂະພິບານ ແຫ່ງຊາດ. ໃນນີ້ ມີພາກສ່ວນເອກະຊົນ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ຈໍານວນ 24 ບໍລິສັດ.

ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມດັ່ງກ່າວ ເປັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ດ້ານການຮ່ວມມື ລະຫວ່າງ ພາກລັດ ແລະ ເອກະຊົນ ທີ່ມີເປົ້າໝາຍສະໜອງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມສະ ດວກໃນການເຂົ້້າເຖິງຜະລິດຕະພັນສຸຂານາໄມມີຄຸນນະພາບ ງ່າຍແລະດີຂື້້ນ ເຊິ່ງຜົນໄດ້ຮັບມີເຖີງ 140 ບ້ານ ໃນຊຸມຊົນເປົ້າໝາຍ ທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກິດຈະກໍາຂອງ ໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ໄດ້ບັນລຸກາຍເປັນບ້ານຢຸດເຊົາການຖ່າຍສະຊາຍ (ODF) ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ມີຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະມີສຸຂະພາບທີ່ດີຂື້ນ.

ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: ຈາກການປະເມີນຂອງໂຄງການທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບລາຍງານ ກໍເຫັນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີປະສິດທິພາບ ແລະ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນດີ ຊຶ່ງໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກໍໄດ້ມີຄວາມສອດຄ່ອງກັບນະໂຍບາຍທາງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກໍຄືນະໂຍບາຍຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແລະກໍຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການຮ່ວມໄມ້ຮ່ວມມືຈາກຊຸມຊົນຄອບຄົວ ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນຄອບຄົວ 1000 ວັນ ແລະ ອໍານາດການປົກຄອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນເປັນຢ່າງດີ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ໂຄງການມີຜົນສຳເລັດ ໃນໄລຍະການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດ. ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈ ອົງການ USAID ແລະອົງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ເດັກສາກົນ ສຳລັບການຮ່ວມມືປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນການປັບປຸງວຽກງານສາທາ ລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ.

ທ່ານເອກະອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດ ເຮມ໋ອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ: ໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມປ່ຽນແປງ ໃນທາງບວກ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການປັບປຸງດ້ານ ສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ໃຫ້ດີຂີນ. ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມພາກພູມໃຈຫຼາຍ ກັບໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເປັນແບບ ຢ່າງ ການຮ່ວມມືລາວອາເມຣິກາ ແບບກວມລວມ ແລະ ໃນປີນີ້ ກໍ່ແມ່ນປີທີ່ພວກເຮົາສະເຫລີມສະຫລອງ ການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມມື ຄົບຮອບ 5 ປີ. ໂຄງການ USAID Nurture ແມ່ນການຢັ້ງຢືນຜົນສໍາເລັດຂອງຄວາມມຸ່ງໝັ້ນໝັ້ນຮ່ວມ ກັນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຕໍ່ການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ດ້ານໂພຊະນາການ ແລະສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ.

ອົງການ USAID ຮ່ວມກັບ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການປັບປຸງດ້ານສາທາລະນະສຸກ ໂພຊະນາການ ນໍ້າ ສຸຂານາໄມ ແລະ ສຸກຂະພິບານ ອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກດ້ານການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ການສຶກສາ ການຄ້າມະນຸດ ແລະໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອເພື່ອຢຸດການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງພະຍາດ COVID-19 ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ.

VIENTIANE, LAO PDR — On September 7, 2021, the Ministry of Health (MoH) together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and Save the Children celebrated the success of the integrated Nutrition and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) Project - USAID Nurture. The closing ceremony was chaired by Minister of Health Dr. Bounfeng Phommalaysith and U.S. Ambassador to Laos Dr. Peter M. Haymond, and attended by representatives from the Government of Laos, USAID, Save the Children, and development partners.

While the rates of malnutrition are improving, 33 percent of children in Laos are undernourished and 21 percent are underweight for their age. USAID Nurture supported the Government of Laos in improving nutrition of children under the age of two in Khammouane and Savannakhet provinces. Since its start in February 2017, USAID Nurture has reached over 200,000 people living in nearly 500 villages with activities promoting better nutrition.

In partnership with the Center of Information and Education for Health (CCEH), USAID Nurture developed and distributed the first Counseling Manual on Nutrition and trained more than 330 health workers and 1,900 village-based community facilitators on behavior change communication for improved nutrition and hygiene. The USAID Nurture-trained community facilitators have helped over 14,000 households adopt positive maternal, infant, young child, and adolescent nutrition and WASH practices. More than 800 households have chosen to become model families in their villages, demonstrating positive health and hygiene practice, with a special focus on families with children in their first 1000 days of life.

USAID Nurture has developed and promoted the dissemination of the Community-Led Total Sanitation (CLTS) Manual on the National Sanitation and Hygiene Promotion. Twenty-four private companies have participated in the USAID Nurture supported public-private partnership which aims to provide communities with better access to quality and affordable WASH products. As a result, 85 percent of targeted villages participating in USAID Nurture activities have achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, making their communities safer and healthier.

Dr. Bounfeng remarked that, “based on the evaluation of the project I have received, it can be seen that the USAID Nurture project is efficient and effective. It aligns with the National plan on health and has received great collaboration from the community and families, particularly the 1000-day households and local authorities. This has contributed to the success the project has achieved during its implementation. We thank USAID and Save the Children for their partnership to improve the health and well-being of the people of Laos.”

“USAID Nurture has made positive changes in people’s lives and supported the Government of Laos to improve the health and well-being of the people of Laos,” said Ambassador Haymond. “We are very proud of USAID Nurture, which was launched during the declaration of the U.S. Lao Comprehensive Partnership. This year we are celebrating the fifth anniversary of the Partnership. USAID Nurture’s achievements are a testament of our shared commitments to nutrition and other health goals.”

USAID partners with Lao PDR to improve health, nutrition, and WASH, facilitate trade and investment, strengthen the rule of law, education, counter trafficking in persons, and provide assistance to end the COVID-19 pandemic in Laos.