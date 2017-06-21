ອາກາດ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຮ້ອນໂພດ ສຳລັບ ເຮືອບິນ

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງກ່ອນລະດູຮ້ອນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງເປັນທາງ ການ, ບາງພາກ

ສ່ວນໃນປະເທດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມຮ້ອນ ທີ່ ຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບຫຼາຍປີ.

ລັດ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບອຸນຫະພູມສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ແຕ່ຄື້ນຄວາມ

ຮ້ອນແມ່ນຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ທົ່ວລັດ ເນວາດາ ແລະ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ນັກພະຍາກອນອາກາດໄດ້ປະກາດຄວາມຮ້ອນສູງ 49 ອົງການແຊລຊຽສ ໃນນະຄອນ ຟີນິກສ໌, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ປະສົບມາດົນກວ່າ 2 ທົດສະວັດ

ແລ້ວ ແລະ ທະເລຊາຍ Death Valley 52 ອົງສາ. ນະຄອນ ຟີນິກສ໌ ເຄີຍມີອຸນຫະພູມ

ສູງ 49 ອົງ ສາພຽງສາມຄັ້ງ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້. ສະຖິຕິສູງສຸດແມ່ນ 50

ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສໃນປີ 1990.

ມັນຮ້ອນຫຼາຍຈົນວ່າສາຍການບິນ American Airlines ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການບິນ 20 ຖ້ຽວ

ຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ Phoenix Sky Harbor ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້. ສະໜາມບິນສາ

ກົນ McCarren ໃນນະຄອນ Las Vegas ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 4 ຖ້ຽວບິນ ໃນຕອນ

ບ່າຍຂອງ ວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານການບິນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຍິ່ງຮ້ອນເທົ່າໃດອາກາດກໍຍິ່ງບາງເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ເຮັດ

ໃຫ້ເຄື່ອງຈັກເຮືອບິນ ມີປະສິດທິພາບໃນການເຮັດວຽກຕໍ່າລົງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນເວລາ

ບິນຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Robert Mann ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳ ແລະ ອະດີດຜູ້ບໍລິຫານສາຍການ

ບິນແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters ວ່າ “ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອຸນຫະພູມໂດຍສະ

ເພາະອ້ອມຮອບສະໜາມບິນໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນ, ໃນກໍລະນີສູງເຖິງ 49 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສທີ່

ສະໜາມບິນຟີນິກສ໌ນັ້ນ, ກຳລັງໃນການບິນຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ແຮງຂອງເຄື່ອງຈັກເຮືອບິນກໍຈະ

ຫລຸດລົງ, ແລະ ຜົນທີ່ອອກມາກໍແມ່ນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍໄລຍະທາງແລ່ນເຮືອບິນ, ເຈົ້າ

ກໍຈະສາມາດບັນທຸກຜູ້ໂດຍສານໄດ້ໜ້ອຍ ແລະ ໜ້ອຍລົງ.”

ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນບໍ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສັນຍານຂອງການເຢັນລົງໃນ ໄວໆນີ້​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​

ໃດ. ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ອຸນຫະພູມຈະສູງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນ

ລະດັບກາງ 40 ອົງສາແຊລຊຽສຫາສູງກວ່າ ໄປຈົນໝົດອາທິດ.

ອົງການພະຍາກອນອາກາດແຫ່ງຊາດໄດ້ໃຊ້ສີມ່ວງແດງ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍວ່າ​ຫລາຍໆ​

ເຂດຂອງລັດ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ອາດຈະປະສົບອັນຕະລາຍຈາກຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍປາ

ກົດມີ ແລະ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະຮ້າຍແຮງເຖິງຊີວິດ ສຳລັບສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງສັບ

ປະດານີ້. ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຈະໃຊ້ສີແດງ ເພື່ອລະບຸຄວາມຮ້ອນທີ່ຮຸນແຮງ.

Even before Summer officially begins in the United States, some parts of the country are experiencing some of the worst heat in years.



Arizona is seeing some of the most dramatic temperatures Tuesday, but the heat wave is being felt across Nevada and California, too.



On Tuesday, the forecast called for a high of 49 degrees Celsius in Phoenix, which it hasn't seen in more than two decades, and 52 in Death Valley.Phoenix has hit 49 only three times in recorded history. The record high was 50 degrees Celsius in 1990.



It was so hot that American Airlines canceled 20 flights Tuesday out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. At least four flights had been delayed at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas as of Tuesday afternoon.



Aviation experts said hotter air was also thinner, causing a decline in performance for jet engines, especially during takeoffs.



"As the ambient temperature at a particular airport increases, in this case into the 120s (Fahrenheit) at Phoenix, the amount of lift and power in aircraft engines declines, and the result is that for any given runway length, you can carry less and less payload," Robert Mann, an industry analyst and former airline executive, told Reuters.



The heat wave shows no sign of relenting anytime soon. The National Weather Service (NWS) forecast tempertures in the mid- to upper 40s all week.



The NWS used the color magenta to illustrate parts of Arizona that would be under "rare, dangerous, and very possibly deadly" heat for the rest of the week. Most of the time the service uses red to indicate extreme heat.