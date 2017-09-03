ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມັກຊິໂກ ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະປົກປ້ອງ ກຽດສັກສີ ຂອງປະເທດ ໃນການເຈລະຈາກັບ ສະຫະລັດ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ທ່ານ Enrique Pena Nieto ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້

ວ່າ ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານຈະບໍ່ຮັບເອົາຂໍ້ສະເໜີໃດໆຈາກ ສະຫະລັດ “ທີ່ຈະເປັນການຝ່າ

ຝືນກຽດສັກສີຂອງປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ປະເທດຊາດ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຂຶ້ນກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ທ່ານ Pena Nieto ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ສາຍພົວພັນກັບລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍຄືກັບທຸກໆລັດຖະບານ ຈະ

ຕ້ອງອີງໃສ່ຫຼັກການທີ່ບໍ່ຕ່າວປີ້ນ ດ້ານອະທິປະໄຕ ຜົນປະໂຫຽດທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນ

ຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ແລະ ການປ້ອງກັນພວກຍົກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້

ເວົ້າຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງເປັນພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ປ້າຍສີໃສ່ພວກຍ້າຍຖິ່ນຖານ ຂອງ

ເມັກຊິກໂກ ວ່າເປັນ “ພວກຄາດຕະກອນ” ແລະ “ພວກກອດກຸມກະທຳຊຳເລົາ”. ນອກ

ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຈະກໍ່ກຳແພງຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງ ເມັກຊິກໂກ

ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອຫັກຫ້າມການລັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງພວກຄົນຫຼົບໜີຈາກ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ມາຍັງ

ສະຫະລັດ. ນອກນີ້ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ ເມັກຊິກ

ໂກ ເປັນຜູ້ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າກໍ່ສ້າງກຳແພງດັ່ງກ່າວນຳ.

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນອີກ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຕ້ອງຕິຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີ ຫຼື

NAFTA ທັງໄດ້ຂູ່ວ່າ ຈະຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນນຳ. ປັດຈຸບັນ ພວກນັກ

ເຈລະຈາຈາກສາມປະເທດໃນສັນຍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວມພິຈາລະະນາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃໝ່ ສຳລັບ

NAFTA ຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Pena Nieto ໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນ ສັນຍາ NAFTA ໃນຄຳຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ກໍຄື ຢາກທ້ອນໂຮມຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ ໃຫ້ເປັນອັນນຶ່ງອັນ

ດຽວກັນF ໃຫ້ເປັນເຄື່ອງມືອັນເປັນກ້ອນເປັນໜ່ວຍຂອງຂົງເຂດ ເພື່ອຄໍ້າປະກັນຄວາມ

ແນ່ນອນໃຫ້ແກ່ການຄ້າ ແລະ ການລົງທຶນ ລະຫວ່າງ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ການາດາ ແລະ

ສະຫະລັດ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Pena Nieto ຍັງສົ່ງສານຄວາມຮັກແພງມາຫາ ພວກທີ່ເອີ້ນ

ກັນວ່າ dreamers ຫຼື ພວກມີຄວາມຝັນທັງຫຼາຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ເອົາ

ເຂົ້າມາຍັງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍນັ້ນນຳ.

ພວກນີ້ ຫຼາຍຄົນເປັນຊາວ ເມັກຊິກໂກ ແລະ ຄາດວ່າ ອີກໃນສອງສາມມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິ

ບໍດີິ ທຣຳ ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ຈະຮັກສາໄວ້ ຫຼືບໍ່ ຄຳສັ່ງບໍລິຫານຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໂອບາມາ

ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍດັ່ງກ່າວຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ຊົ່ວຄາວຕໍ່ໄປ.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto said Saturday his country will not accept any proposal from the United States "that goes against our national dignity."



In his first State-of-the-Union address since U.S. President Donald Trump took office, Pena Nieto said, "The relationship with the new government of the United States, like any other nation, must be based on irrevocable principles: sovereignty, defense of the national interest, and protection of our migrants."



During his presidential campaign, Trump was especially hard on Mexico, labeling its migrants to the U.S. as "murderers" and "rapists."Trump also declared that the U.S. would build a wall between Mexico and the U.S. to stem the flow of migrants into the U.S.Trump also promised that he would make Mexico pay for the wall.



Trump has also been a strong critic of the North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA, and has threatened to withdraw from the pact.Negotiators from all three countries are currently working on new NAFTA deals.



Pena Nieto defended NAFTA in his address."Mexico's objective is to consolidate this agreement as an instrument of regional integration, giving certainty to trade and investment between Mexico, Canada and the United States," Pena Nieto said.



President Pena Nieto also sent his regards to the so-called "dreamers,"minor children of migrants who were brought into the U.S. illegally by their parents.Many of them are Mexican and Trump is poised to announce in a few days whether he will uphold an Obama administration executive order allowing the children temporary permission to stay in the U.S.