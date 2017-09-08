ປະທານາທີບໍດີຂອງເມັກຊິໂກ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້
ເຮືອນຊານພັງລົງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນລັດ Chiapas ທາງພາກໃຕ້
ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດຫ້າຄົນ ແລະເປັນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່
ມີຄວາມແຮງສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນຮອບ 100 ປີຜ່ານມາ. ທ່ານ
ເວົ້າວ່າມັນໃຫຍ່ກວ່າເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນປີ 1985 ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນ
ເສຍຊີວິດເປັນຫລາຍໆພັນຄົນນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ Enrique Pena Nieto ເວົ້າວ່າແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຄວາມແຮງ 8.2 ຊຶ່ງ
ເປັນລະດັບທີ່ສູງກວ່າຄວາມແຮງ ທີ່ວັດແທກໂດຍອົງການສໍາຫລວດທໍລະນີວິທະ
ຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດທີ່ບັນທຶກວ່າ ມີຄວາມແຮງໃນລະດັບ 8.1 ນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ "ມັນເປັນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວມີຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່." "ມັນມີລະດັບ
ຄວາມແຮງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ ເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ທີ່ຊາວເມັກຊິໂກເຄີຍໄດ້ເຫັນມາໃນປີ 1985."
ອີງຕາມສູນເຕືອນໄພຟອງຊູນາມິມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້
ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຟອງຊູນາມິ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສູງ 1.0 ແມັດ. ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີການກ່າວອ້າງເຖິງຄວາມ
ເສຍຫາຍທີ່ເກີດຈາກຟອງຊູນາມິ ນີ້ເທື່ອ.
ທ່ານ Rodrigo Soberanes ທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃກ້ເຂດ San Cristobal de las Casas
ຂອງລັດ Chiapas ໄດ້ບອກອົງການຂ່າວເອພີວ່າ "ເຮືອນຂອງລາວໄດ້ເຄື່ອນໄປຄື
ກັນກັບການຫຍໍ້າຊວິງກົມ."
ທ່ານ Manuel Velasco ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Chiapas ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນໂທລະທັດວ່າ "ບ້ານ
ເຮືອນ, ໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະໂຮງໝໍ ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ" ຈາກການທໍາລາຍຂອງເຫດແຜ່ນ
ດິນໄຫວນີ້.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມສັ່ນສະເທືອນໄປໄກຈົນຮອດນະຄອນ
Mexico City ແລະ Guatemala City. ຜູ້ຢູ່ອາໄສໃນນະຄອນຫລວງຂອງເມັກຊິ
ໂກ ໄດ້ພາກັນອອກໄປຢູ່ຕາມຖະໜົນ ຫລາຍຄົນກໍຍັງນຸ່ງຊຸດນຸ່ງນອນຢູ່ ຍ້ອນຢ້ານ
ວ່າ ຕຶກຕ່າງໆຈະພັງລົງ.
ທ່ານ Luis Carlos Briceno, ນັກສະຖາປະນິກ ທີ່ໄປທ່ຽວໃນ Mexico City ເວົ້າວ່າ "ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍໄປບ່ອນໃດທີ່ເຫັນວ່າແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຫລາຍປານນີ້ຈັກເທື່ອ. ທໍາອິດຂ້ອຍຫົວຢູ່ ແຕ່ວ່າເມື່ອຂ້ອຍເຫັນໄຟດັບແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະເຮັດຈັ່ງໃດ. "ຂ້ອຍເກືອບລົ້ມລົງ."
ທ້າວ Cristian Rodriguez, ຄົນຂັບລົດ Uber ຢູ່ນະຄອນ Mexico City ເວົ້າວ່າ "ຂ້ອຍກໍາລັງຂັບລົດຢູ່ ຕອນທີ່ດິນເລີ້ມສັ່ນສະເທືອນນັ້ນ. ລົດກໍໂຍກໄປໂຍກມາ."
ລະບົບເຕືອນໄພຟອງຊູນາມິ ແຈ້ງວ່າເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວພາໃຫ້ເກີດການນາບຂູ່ຂອງຟອງຊູນາມິ ຕໍ່ຫລາຍໆປະເທດໃນທະວີບອາເມຣິກາກາງ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ ກວາເຕມາລາ, ຮົງດູຣາສ, ເມັກຊິໂກ, ແອລຊານວາດໍ, ແລະໂຄສຕາຣິກາ ທີ່ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລຕິດກັບມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກນັ້ນ. ສູນດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ການນາບຂູ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງຖືກປະເມີນຢູ່ທີ່ຮາວາຍ ເກາະ Guam ແລະເກາະອື່ນໆ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.
ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມີຈຸດສູນກາງ 120 ກິໂລແມັດ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງເມືອງ Tres Picos ປະເທດເມັກຊິໂກ. ເມືອງ Tres Picos ແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ປະມານ 1,000 ກິໂລແມັດ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງນະຄອນເມັກຊິໂກຊີ້ຕີ້.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Mexico's president said Friday the earthquake that toppled houses in southern Chiapas state late Thursday has killed five people and is the most powerful quake to strike the country in 100 years. He said it was bigger than the one in 1985 that killed thousands.
Enrique Pena Nieto said the earthquake had an 8.2-magnitude, slightly higher than the 8.1-magnitude recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.
"It was a large--scale earthquake," the president said. "It had a bigger magnitude than the one Mexicans knew in 1985."
The earthquake triggered a 1.0-meter-high tsunami, according to The Pacific Tsnami Warning Center. There were no immediate claims of destruction caused by the tsunami.
Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, told the Associated Press that his "house moved like chewing gum."
Chiapas Governor Manuel Velasco said in a televised interview that "Homes, schools and hospitals have been affected" by earthquake damage.
The quake was felt as far away as Mexico City and Guatemala City. Residents of the Mexican capital fled into the streets, many in their pajamas, for fear buildings would collapse.
"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do," said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, who was visiting Mexico City. "I nearly fell over."
"I was driving when the ground started to shake. The car was wobbling," said Cristian Rodriguez, an Uber driver in Mexico City.
The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries, including the Pacific coastlines of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. It said the threat was still being evaluated for Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific islands.
The quake was centered 120 kilometers southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico. Tres Picos is about 1,000 kilometers southeast of Mexico City.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ