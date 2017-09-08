ປະທາ​ນາທີ​ບໍດີຂອງ​ເມັກຊິ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນສຸກ​ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

​ເຮືອ​ນຊານ​ພັງ​ລົງ ໃນຕອນແລງ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ Chiapas ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້

​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ເປັນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ​ທີ່​

ມີ​ຄວາມແຮງສຸດ ທີ່ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ 100 ປີຜ່ານມາ. ທ່ານ

​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ມັນ​ໃຫຍ່​ກວ່າ​ເຫດ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວທີ່​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ປີ 1985 ທີ່​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ

​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ເປັນ​ຫລາຍໆພັນ​ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ Enrique Pena Nieto ​ເວົ້າວ່າ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ 8.2 ຊຶ່ງ​

ເປັນ​ລະດັບ​ທີ່​ສູງ​ກວ່າ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ ທີ່​ວັດ​ແທກ​ໂດຍ​ອົງການ​ສໍາ​ຫລວດທໍລະນີວິທະ

ຍາຂອງສະຫະລັດ​ທີ່​ບັນທຶກ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງ​ໃນ​ລະດັບ 8.1 ນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມວ່າ "ມັນ​ເປັນເຫດແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວມີ​ຂະໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່." "​ມັນ​ມີ​ລະດັບ

ຄວາມ​ແຮງທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ກວ່າ ​ເຫດແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ ​ທີ່​ຊາວ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ເຄີຍ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ມາ​ໃນ​ປີ 1985."



ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສູນເຕືອນ​ໄພຟອງຊູ​ນາ​ມິມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດປາຊີ​ຟິກ, ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້​

ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຟອງຊູ​ນາ​ມິ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມສູງ 1.0 ​ແມັດ. ຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ

​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກຟອງຊູ​ນາ​ມິ ນີ້ເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ Rodrigo Soberanes ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ເຂດ San Cristobal de las Casas

ຂອງ​ລັດ Chiapas ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອພີວ່າ "​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄດ້​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄປ​ຄື​

ກັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຫຍໍ້າ​ຊວິ​ງກົມ."



​ທ່ານ Manuel Velasco ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ Chiapas ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂທລະທັດ​ວ່າ "ບ້ານ​

ເຮືອນ, ​ໂຮງຮຽນ ​ແລະ​ໂຮງໝໍ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະທົບ" ຈາກ​ການ​ທໍາລາຍ​ຂອງເຫດ​ແຜ່ນ

ດິນ​ໄຫວ​ນີ້.



ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອ​ນ​ໄປໄກ​ຈົນຮອດນະຄອນ

Mexico City ​ແລະ Guatemala City. ຜູ້​ຢູ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ຂອງ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​

ໂກ ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ອອກໄປ​ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຖະໜົນ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ນຸ່ງ​ຊຸດ​ນຸ່ງ​ນອນ​ຢູ່ ຍ້ອນ​ຢ້ານ​

ວ່າ ຕຶກຕ່າງໆຈະ​ພັງ​ລົງ.



ທ່ານ Luis Carlos Briceno, ນັກ​ສະຖາປະ​ນິກ ທີ່​ໄປ​ທ່ຽວ​ໃນ Mexico City ​ເວົ້າວ່າ "ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍໄປ​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ​ຫລາຍ​ປານ​ນີ້ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ. ທໍ​າອິດ​ຂ້ອຍ​ຫົວຢູ່ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ເມື່ອ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເຫັນ​ໄຟ​ດັບ​ແລ້ວ ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ບໍ່ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຈັ່ງ​ໃດ. "ຂ້ອຍ​ເກືອ​ບລົ້ມລົງ."



ທ້າວ Cristian Rodriguez, ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ Uber ຢູ່​ນະຄອນ Mexico City ​ເວົ້າວ່າ "ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍາລັງ​ຂັບ​ລົດຢູ່ ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ດິນ​ເລີ້ມສັ່ນ​ສະ​ເທືອ​ນນັ້ນ. ລົດ​ກໍ​ໂຍກ​ໄປ​ໂຍກ​ມາ."



ລະບົບ​ເຕືອນ​ໄພ​ຟອງ​ຊູ​ນາ​ມິ ແຈ້ງ​ວ່າ​ເຫດແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ຂອງຟອງ​ຊູ​ນາ​ມິ ຕໍ່ຫລາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີ​ບອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ກາງ ຊຶ່ງລວມມີ ກວາ​ເຕມາລາ, ຮົງ​ດູຣາສ, ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ, ​ແອ​ລຊານ​ວາ​ດໍ, ​ແລະ​ໂຄສຕາຣິກາ ທີ່​ເປັນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ມີ​ຊາຍ​ຝັ່ງ​ທະ​ເລ​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີ​ຟິກນັ້ນ. ສູນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ການ​ນາບ​ຂູ່​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍັງ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຮາ​ວາຍ ​ເກາະ Guam ​ແລະ​ເກາະ​ອື່ນໆ ​ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີ​ຟິກ.

​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ໄຫວ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ສູນ​ກາງ 120 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ Tres Picos ປະ​ເທດ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ. ​ເມືອງ Tres Picos ​ແມ່ນ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ປະມານ 1,000 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ນະຄອນ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ຊີ້ຕີ້.

Mexico's president said Friday the earthquake that toppled houses in southern Chiapas state late Thursday has killed five people and is the most powerful quake to strike the country in 100 years. He said it was bigger than the one in 1985 that killed thousands.



Enrique Pena Nieto said the earthquake had an 8.2-magnitude, slightly higher than the 8.1-magnitude recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey.



"It was a large--scale earthquake," the president said. "It had a bigger magnitude than the one Mexicans knew in 1985."



The earthquake triggered a 1.0-meter-high tsunami, according to The Pacific Tsnami Warning Center. There were no immediate claims of destruction caused by the tsunami.



Rodrigo Soberanes, who lives near San Cristobal de las Casas in Chiapas, told the Associated Press that his "house moved like chewing gum."



Chiapas Governor Manuel Velasco said in a televised interview that "Homes, schools and hospitals have been affected" by earthquake damage.



The quake was felt as far away as Mexico City and Guatemala City. Residents of the Mexican capital fled into the streets, many in their pajamas, for fear buildings would collapse.



"I had never been anywhere where the earth moved so much. At first I laughed, but when the lights went out I didn't know what to do," said Luis Carlos Briceno, an architect, who was visiting Mexico City. "I nearly fell over."



"I was driving when the ground started to shake. The car was wobbling," said Cristian Rodriguez, an Uber driver in Mexico City.



The U.S. Tsunami Warning System said the earthquake was a potential tsunami threat to several Central American countries, including the Pacific coastlines of Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, El Salvador and Costa Rica. It said the threat was still being evaluated for Hawaii, Guam and other Pacific islands.



The quake was centered 120 kilometers southwest of Tres Picos, Mexico. Tres Picos is about 1,000 kilometers southeast of Mexico City.