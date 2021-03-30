ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກຕູ້ສິນຄ້າຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່ໄດ້ກີດຂວາງການສັນຈອນ ຢູ່ຄອງຊູເອສ ອີກຕໍ່ໄປແລ້ວ

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງ ຄອງຊູເອສ ຫຼື SCA ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກຕູ້ສິນຄ້າຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕຳຝັ່ງແລະຄາຂວາງຄອງດັ່ງ ກ່າວຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອອກໄປໄດ້ແລ້ວ ແລະກຳລັງແລ່ນລົງໄປຕາມຄອງນ້ຳ.

ພາບວີດີໂອຈາກເຫດການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກຳປັ່ນຂະໜາດ 400 ແມັດ ຊື່ວ່າ ແອບເວີ ກີເວັນ (Ever Given) ກຳລັງແລ່ນລົງໄປຕາມຄອງນ້ຳ ໂດຍມີເຮືອລາກຫຼາຍລຳຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງມັນ ແລະຢູ່ທ້າຍເຮືອ. ກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳໄດ້ພາກັນບີບແກທີ່ສາມາດຍິນໄດ້ ອັນເປັນສັນຍານຂອງການສິ້ນສຸດ ຂອງວິກິດການນັ້ນ.

ກຳປັ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ແລ່ນໄປຄາຢູ່ຂ້າງ ແລະຂວາງເຂດຕອນໃຕ້ຂອງຄອງຊູເອສ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີລົມພັດແຮງເມື່ອວັນທີ 23 ມີນາ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ການສັນຈອນທາງທະເລຢຸດສະງັກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເສັ້ນທາງເດີນເຮືອທີ່ສັ້ນທີ່ສຸດລະຫວ່າງຢູໂຣບແລະເອເຊຍ.

ເມື່ອຕອນເຊົ້າວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ມັນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຕອນໃດທີ່ຄອງດັ່ງ ກ່າວຈະເປີດຄືນອີກຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອີຈິບ ທ່ານອັບແດລ ຟາຕຕາ ແອລ-ຊີຊີ ຈາກບັນຊີທະວິດເຕີ ທີ່ເປັນທາງການຂອງທ່ານ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າໃຫ້ເສຍເວລາ ຈຶ່ງປະກາດອອກມາວ່າ ວິດກິດການໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມລົງທວິດເຕີວ່າ “ໂດຍການຟື້ນຟູເສັ້ນທາງເປັນປົກກະຕິຂອງພວກເຂົາ ດ້ວຍນ້ຳມືຂອງອີຈິບ ໂລກທັງມວນຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນເສັ້ນທາງຂອງສິນຄ້າ ແລະຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ທີ່ແລ່ນຜ່ານເສັ້ນທາງສາຍເລືອດການເດີນທະເລແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ຄອງຊູເອສເປີດຄືນໃໝ່ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກກີດຂວາງການສັນຈອນຢູ່ເສັ້ນທາງການເດີນເຮືອທີ່ສຳຄັນ ໂດຍເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທະເລແດງ ກັບທະເລເມດີເທີເຣນຽມ ມາໄດ້ເກືອບນຶ່ງອາທິດ.

ກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 360 ລຳ ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າເພື່ອເຂົ້າໄປໃນຄອງຊູເອສ ມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດ.

ອີຈິບກະຕືລືລົ້ນທີ່ຈະກັບຄືນໄປເປີດການສັນຈອນຢູ່ຕາມຄອງຊູເອສ ຊຶ່ງນຳເອົາລາຍໄດ້ເຂົ້າປະເທດ ລະຫວ່າງ 5 ຫາ 6 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ອີງຕາມການສຶກສາໂດຍບໍລິສັດຄ້ຳປະກັນ Allianz ຂອງເຢຍຣະມັນ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໃນແຕ່ລະວັນຂອງການກີດຂວາງຕັນຄອງຢູ່ນັ້ນ ອາດເປັນຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ການຄ້າໂລກ ລະຫວ່າງ 6 ຫາ 10 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ.

ບັນດາບໍລິສັດເດີນເຮືອບາງສ່ວນ ໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບການຫລ້າຊ້ານັ້ນ ດ້ວຍຕັດສິນໃຈແລ່ນກຳປັ່ນອ້ອມແຫຼມ Good Hope ຢູ່ຕອນໃຕ້ສຸດ ຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ.

Officials with the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) said Monday the massive container ship that had been blocking the canal has been freed and is making its way down the waterway.

Video from the scene shows the 400-meter ship, the Ever Given, moving down the canal, with tugboats on its side and at its stern. Numerous ship horns could be heard blowing, signaling the end of the crisis.

The ship became jammed diagonally across a southern section of the canal in high winds on March 23, halting shipping traffic on the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia.

Earlier Monday, when it was unclear when the canal would officially reopen, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi from his official Twitter account wasted no time declaring the crisis over.

“By restoring matters to their normal course, with Egyptian hands, the whole world will be assured of the path of its goods and needs that are passed by this axial navigational artery,” he tweeted.

The canal reopens after nearly a week of blocked traffic at the key shipping route connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

More than 360 ships were waiting to enter the canal as of late Sunday.

Egypt was eager to resume traffic along the Suez Canal, which brings in between $5 billion and $6 billion in revenue each year. According to a study by German insurer Allianz, each day of the blockage in the canal could cost global trade between $6 billion and $10 billion.

Some maritime firms responded to the delays by deciding to divert ships around the Cape of Good Hope, at the southern tip of the African continent.