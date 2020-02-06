ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ຍິງ​ປືນ​ໃສ່​ຄົນ ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດບັ​ສ ທີ່​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ນະ​ຄອນ ແຊນ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ​ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ການ​ຍິງ​ກັນ.

ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຈາກ​ລັດ ແມ​ຣີ​ແລນ ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ຖືກຂໍ້​ຫາ​ຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ ແລະ ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂ້າຄົນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ ເກ​ຣ​ຮາວ​ນ໌ ໃນ​ລັດ ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ຍິ​ງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ.

ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ດີ​ວອນ​ເຕ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສ໌ ຈາກ​ເມືອງ ແຄັບ​ປີ​ຕອ​ລ ໄຮ​ທ໌, ໄດ້​ບັງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ລາ​ວ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີ​ນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປໃນ​ນຶ່ງ​ອາ​ທິດ. ລາວບໍ່​ໄດ້ຍື່ນ​ຂໍ້​ອ້າງ​ຄຳ​ແກ້​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ລ​າວ.

ທ້າວ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ, ເມື່ອ​ລາວຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ ຍິງ​ປືນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ ຢູ່​ທາງຫຼວງ​ເຊື່ອມ​ຕໍ່​ລັດເລກ​ທີ 5 ໃກ້​ກັບຊຸມ​ຊົນ ລີ​ເບັກ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຂດ​ພູ​ນ້ອຍນອກ​ນະ​ຄອນ ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີ​ລິ​ສ. ຕຳຫຼວດ​ລາດ​ຕະ​ເວນ​ທາງຫຼວງລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍ ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໃສ​ແມ່​ນຄົນ​ໂດຍ​ສານ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ລົດ​ບັ​ສ​ທີ່​ມຸ່ງ​ໜ້າ​ໄປ​ເມືອງ ແຊນ ແຟ​ຣນ​ຊິ​ສ​ໂກ.

ສີ່​ຈາກ​ຫ້າ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂ້າ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດວານນີ້.

A man from the U.S state of Maryland is now charged with murder and attempted murder for a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in

California that killed a woman and injured five other people.

The attorney for the 33-year old Anthony Devonte Williams of Capitol Heights, shielded his face Wednesday during his arraignment that will

resume in one week.He did not enter a plea.

Williams has been jailed since Monday, when he allegedly opened fire on the bus on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec,

well outside Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol say the suspect was a passenger on the bus bound for San Francisco.

Four of the five people he is accused of attempting to kill were still in the hospital Wednesday,

