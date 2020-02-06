ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກລັດ ແມຣີແລນ ຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຖືກຂໍ້ຫາຄາດຕະກຳ ແລະ ພະຍາຍາມຂ້າຄົນ ສຳລັບການຍິງຄົນຢູ່ເທິງລົດບັສ ເກຣຮາວນ໌ ໃນລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ້າວ ແອນໂທນີ ດີວອນເຕ ວິລລຽມສ໌ ຈາກເມືອງ ແຄັບປີຕອລ ໄຮທ໌, ໄດ້ບັງໜ້າຂອງລາວໄວ້ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຂອງລາວທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນຕໍ່ໄປໃນນຶ່ງອາທິດ. ລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຍື່ນຂໍ້ອ້າງຄຳແກ້ຕົວຂອງລາວ.
ທ້າວ ວິລລຽມ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບເຂົ້າຄຸກນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ວັນຈັນເປັນຕົ້ນມາ, ເມື່ອລາວຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຍິງປືນຢູ່ເທິງລົດບັສ ຢູ່ທາງຫຼວງເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ລັດເລກທີ 5 ໃກ້ກັບຊຸມຊົນ ລີເບັກ ທີ່ເປັນເຂດພູນ້ອຍນອກນະຄອນ ລອສ ແອນເຈີລິສ. ຕຳຫຼວດລາດຕະເວນທາງຫຼວງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໃສແມ່ນຄົນໂດຍສານຢູ່ເທິງລົດບັສທີ່ມຸ່ງໜ້າໄປເມືອງ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ.
ສີ່ຈາກຫ້າຄົນທີ່ລາວຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າພະຍາຍາມຂ້ານັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງນອນຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້.
A man from the U.S state of Maryland is now charged with murder and attempted murder for a shooting aboard a Greyhound bus in
California that killed a woman and injured five other people.
The attorney for the 33-year old Anthony Devonte Williams of Capitol Heights, shielded his face Wednesday during his arraignment that will
resume in one week.He did not enter a plea.
Williams has been jailed since Monday, when he allegedly opened fire on the bus on Interstate 5 near the small mountain community of Lebec,
well outside Los Angeles.California Highway Patrol say the suspect was a passenger on the bus bound for San Francisco.
Four of the five people he is accused of attempting to kill were still in the hospital Wednesday,
ເບິ່ງຄວາມເຫັນ
ໂຫລດຄວາມເຫັນ ຕື່ມອີກ