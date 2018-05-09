ຊາວມາເລເຊຍ ພາກັນໄປ ປ່ອນບັດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ

ຊາວມາເລເຊຍ ພາກັນລຽນແຖວ ຢູ່ຕາມໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອປ່ອນ

ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ພັກລັດຖະບານ

ປະສົມ ບາຣີຊານແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ

ໄຊຊະນະ ຢ່າງຫວຸດຫວິດ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ນາຈີບ ຣາຊາກ ກຳລັງປະເຊີນກັບການທ້າທ້າຍທີ່ແຂງຂັນ ຈາກກຸ່ມ

ພັນທະມິດ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ນຳພາໂດຍ ທ່ານ ມາຮາເທຍ ໂມຮາເມັດ ອະດີດນາຍົກລັດ

ຖະມົນຕີ ອາຍຸ 92 ປີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ປົກຄອງມາເລເຊຍ ແບບຜະ ເດັດການລະຫວ່າງ ປີ 1981

ຫາ 2003. ທ່ານນາຈິບ ໄດ້ມີຮອຍດ່າງພ້ອຍ ຍ້ອນຂ່າວນອງນັນດ້ານການເງິນຂະໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບ ກອງທຶນການລົງທຶນທີ່ ລັດຖະບານເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ມີຊື່ວ່າ 1MDB

ນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເປັນຜູ້ເບິ່ງແຍງ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍ ພາສີການຂາຍສິນຄ້າ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ

ນິຍົມ ອັນສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບ ຕໍ່ພວກທຸກຍາກ ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ.

ທ່ານມາຮາເທຍ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົມທົບ ກັບອະດີດຮອງຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານຂອງທ່ານ ຄືທ່ານ

ອານວາ ອີບຣາຮີມ ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຂັງຄຸກ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ໃນຖານການຊຳເລົາ ທີ່ຜິດທຳມະຊາດ

ເພື່ອທ້າທາຍຕໍ່ ທ່ານນາຈິບ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ພັກບາຣີຊານແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື BN ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ປົກຄອງ

ມາເລເຊຍ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປະເທດໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດ ໃນປີ 1957 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຈະສູນເສຍ

ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີສອງລຽນຕິດ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ. ແຕ່ພັກນີ້ ອາດຈະຍັງຄົງໄດ້ຊະນະສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຂອງບ່ອນນັ່ງໃນສະພາ ຫຼັງຈາກລັດຖະບານ

ໄດ້ດັດແກ້ ລະບົບການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ພວກຕ້ອງຕິ ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການແບ່ງແຍກ ພວກ

ຜູ້ມີສິດອອກສຽງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ພວກທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູູນ ພັກ BN ແລະ ພັກ

ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ.

ການປ່ອນບັດໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກບົດບັງ ໂດຍການກ່າວຫາຈາກ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍວ່າ

ໂທລະສັບມືຖືຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ການໂທເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ຈາກ

ຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ສແປມ” ອັນເປັນການກີດກັນ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ທີ່ຈະສື່ສານກັບ ພວກພະນັກງານ ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ.

ຜົນການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຖືກປະກາດໃຫ້ຊາບ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນ

ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ແລະ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ທະຍອຍສົ່ງເຂົ້າມາ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Malaysians lined up at polling stations Wednesday to cast their votes in a parliamentary election that is expected to produce a razor-thin victory for the long-ruling Barisan Nasional coalition.



Prime Minister Najib Razak is facing a strong challenge from a coalition of opposition parties led by Mahathir Mohamad, the 92-year-old former prime minister who ruled Malaysia with an iron fist between 1981 and 2003.Najib has been scarred by a massive financial scandal involving the state-owned investment fund 1MDB, which the prime minister oversaw, as well as an unpopular sales tax that has affected the rural poor.



Mahathir has joined forces with his former deputy, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who is currently jailed on a sodomy conviction, to challenge Najib.



Analysts expect the Barisan Nasional, which has ruled Malaysia ever since independence in 1957, to lose the popular vote for the second straight election.But it could still win a majority of parliamentary seats after the government redrew the electoral system that critics say heavily separated voters between BN supporters and opponents.



Wednesday's voting has been overshadowed by accusations leveled by both sides that their cellphones had been flooded with constant "spam" calls from overseas, blocking their efforts to communicate with their campaign workers.



The first results are expected to be announced late Wednesday, and continue coming inthrough early Thursday morning.