ພະລັງງານລົມແມ່ນໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາຢູ່ໃນທະເລທີ່ມີລົມສູງອີກ ແມ່ນແຕ່ສໍາລັບກຳປັ່ນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກນຳດ້ວຍ. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໂລກແມ່ນເພິ່ງພາອາໄສກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ ເພື່ອສົ່ງສິນຄ້າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຄົນໃຊ້.
ແຕ່ວ່າກຳປັ່ນໄດ້ເຜົາໄໝ້ເຊື້ອໄຟທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບຕ່ຳ ແລະສົ່ງອາຍຄາບອນດາຍອອກໄຊອອກສູ່ບັນຍາກາດປະມານ 1 ຕື້ໂຕນຕໍ່ປີ, ອີງຕາມອົງການການເດີນເຮືອສາກົນ ຫລື International Maritime Organization.
ໂດຍທີ່ມີກົດລະບຽບ ກ່ຽວກັບອາຍຄາບອນສາກົນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະປາກົດຕົວຂຶ້ນມາ, ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງບາງແຫ່ງກໍາລັງພິຈາລະນາຄືນໃຫມ່ ກ່ຽວກັບແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານ ທີ່ບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າ ທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ໃນການຂົນສົ່ງດ້ວຍພາຫະນະຢູ່ໃນທະເລທຸກໆແບບ: ນັ້ນກໍຄືລົມ.
ທ່ານແກັບວິນ ອອລໄວຣທ໌ (Gavin Allwright) ຈາກສະມາຄົມກຳປັ່ນແລ່ນດ້ວຍລົມສາກົນ ຫລື International Windship Association ກ່າວຜ່ານ ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ພາຫະນະເກືອບວ່າທຸກລຳ ລ້ວນແຕ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາການຂັບເຄື່ອນ ດ້ວຍລົມແບບໃດແບບນຶ່ງໄດ້."
ທ່ານແກັບວິນ ອອລໄວຣທ໌ (Gavin Allwright) ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາກຸ່ມອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ທີ່ສະມາຊິກກໍາລັງວາດພາບເບິ່ງພະລັງງານລົມຄືນໃຫມ່ ສໍາລັບສັດຕະວັດທີ 21.
ມັນມີການແລ່ນດ້ວຍພະລັງຈາກການປ່ອຍວ່າວ, ແລ່ນດ້ວຍພະລັງງານທີ່ມາຈາກປີກທີ່ແຂງ, ແລະຈາກເສົາທີ່ປິ່ນອ້ອມທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຄື່ອງໝູນທີ່ເປັນເສົາ ຫລື Flettner rotor.
ການອອກແບບກຳປັ່ນອັນໃຫມ່ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນແນໃສ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີພະລັງງານ ລົມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແຕ່ວ່າເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ດ້ານລົມຍັງສາມາດຖືກເອົາໄປເພີ່ມເຂົ້າ ໃນກຳປັ່ນທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອັດຕາສ່ວນຂອງການໃຊ້ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອໄຟ.
ທ່ານອອລໄວຣທ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ພວກມັນເຜົາໄໝ້ນໍ້າມັນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍໂຕນຕໍ່ມື້. ຖ້າທ່ານເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຢັດໄດ້ 5 ຫາ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກຄອນເທັນເນີຂະຫນາດໃຫຍ່, ນັ້ນກໍຖືວ່າເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ."
ວີຊາໂມ (WISAMO) ຊຶ່ງໃຊ້ປີກເຮືອທີ່ເປົ່າລົມໃຫ້ໂພງຂຶ້ນໄດ້, ແມ່ນໂຄງ ການຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາງລົດມິສເຊີລິນ (Michelin).
ທ່ານເບີນວາ ແບລ ດາຍລິເຢ (Benoît Baisle Dailliez) ທີ່ນໍາພາໂຄງການ WISAMO ສໍາລັບບໍລິສັດ Michelin ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Microsoft Teams ວ່າ:
“ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ. ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບວ່າ ມີສອງປຸ່ມ: ປຸ່ມນຶ່ງເພື່ອເປີດ/ປິດ ແລະອີກປຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຫັນທິດທາງຂອງໃບເຮືອໃຫ້ໄປຕາມທິດທາງລົມ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບໃດໆ ຕໍ່ລູກເຮືອ.”
ລະບົບອັດຕະໂນມັດໄດ້ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ເພື່ອວັດແທກສະພາບລົມ ແລະ ປັບ ການເດີນເຮືອ. ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າມັນເອົາລົມເຂົ້າລົມອອກໄດ້ ... ທ່ານດາຍລິເຢເວົ້າວ່າ:"ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານມາຮອດກ້ອງຂົວ ຫຼືສໍາລັບແລ່ນທັງຫມົດຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນກໍງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເອົາປີກຂອງມັນພັບໄວ້ຄືນ."
ເຄື່ອງວີຊາໂມ (WISAMO) ໄດ້ຖືກເອົາໄປທົດລອງໃຊ້ຢູ່ເທິງກຳປັ່ນສຳລານໃຫຍ່…… ແລະບໍລິສັດວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຕິດຕັ້ງມັນໃສ່ເຮືອຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າໃນປີນີ້.
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກມັນເບິ່ງຄືກັບຕົວເຄື່ອງໝາຍນຳໂຊກຂອງບໍລິສັດທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ ເປັນສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວ...… ການໃຊ້ໃບເຮືອ ແມ່ນບົ່ງບອກເຖິງອະນາຄົດຂອງການປະດິດຄິດ ສ້າງໃນດ້ານການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ.
The world depends on cargo ships to deliver most of the goods people use.
But the vessels burn low-grade fuel and send around one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, according to the International Maritime Organization.
With international carbon regulations looming,some shipping companies are reconsidering the free energy source that once powered all seafaring vessels: wind.
Gavin Allwright, International Windship Association via Skype: "Pretty much every vessel can take some type of wind propulsion."
International Windship Association: Gavin Allwright leads an industry group whose members are re-imagining wind-power for the 21st century.
Gavin Allwright, who spoke to VOA via Skype, leads an industry group whose members are reimagining wind power for the 21st century.
There are kite sails, rigid wingsails, and spinning columns called Flettner rotors.
Some new ship designs aim to be fully wind-powered, but wind technology can also be added to existing ships to reduce a percentage of fuel use.
Gavin Allwright, International Windship Association via Skype:
They're burning hundreds of tons of fuel per day.
If you get 5 to 10% saving on a massive container ship, that is a huge amount.”
WISAMO, [WEE-sah-mow] which uses inflatable sail wings, is a project of tire-maker Michelin.
Benoît Baisle Dailliez [said: behn-WAH bell dah-lee-AY] leads the WISAMO project for Michelin. He said via Microsoft Teams:
“It's very simple. It's like two buttons: one to say on/off and one to orientate the mast in the wind direction. So, basically, there is no impact on the crew.”
The autonomous system uses sensors to gauge wind conditions and adjust the sails. And because it’s inflatable ...
Benoît Baisle Dailliez: “When you arrive under a bridge, ((Mandatory courtesy: Michelin)) or for all the operations at the port, then it's very easy to retract the wing.”
WISAMO sails have been tested on a yacht …… and the company plans to install them on a cargo ship this year.
Though they look a lot like the company’s century old mascot...… the sails point to a future of innovations in mobility.