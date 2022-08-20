ພະລັງງານລົມແມ່ນໄດ້ກັບຄືນມາຢູ່ໃນທະເລທີ່​ມີ​ລົມສູງອີກ ແມ່ນແຕ່ສໍາລັບກຳ​ປັ່ນທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກນຳ​ດ້ວຍ. Matt Dibble ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມ​າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໂລກແມ່ນເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສກຳ​ປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າ ເພື່ອສົ່ງສິນຄ້າສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ຄົນໃຊ້.

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ໄໝ້ເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ​ທີ່ມີ​ຄຸ​ນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຕ່ຳ​ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ອາຍຄາ​ບອນ​ດາຍ​ອອກ​ໄຊ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ບັນຍາກາດ​ປະມານ 1 ຕື້​ໂຕນ​ຕໍ່​ປີ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ການ​ເດີນ​ເຮືອ​ສາກົນ ຫລື International Maritime Organization.

ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີກົດລະບຽບ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອາຍຄາບອນສາກົນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະປາກົດຕົວຂຶ້ນມາ, ບໍລິສັດຂົນສົ່ງບາງແຫ່ງກໍາລັງພິຈາລະນາຄືນໃຫມ່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບແຫຼ່ງພະລັງງານ ທີ່ບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າ ທີ່ເຄີຍໃຊ້ໃນ​ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ດ້ວຍພາ​ຫະ​ນ​ະ​ຢູ່​ໃນທະເລທຸກ​ໆແບບ: ນັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄືລົມ.

ທ່ານ​ແກັບ​ວິນ ອອ​ລ​ໄວ​ຣ​ທ໌ (Gavin Allwright) ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ແລ່ນ​ດ້ວຍ​ລົມ​ສາ​ກົນ ຫລື International Windship Association ກ່າວຜ່ານ ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພາ​ຫະ​ນ​ະ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ທຸກ​ລຳ ລ້ວນ​ແຕ່ສາມາດຮັບເອົາການຂັບເຄື່ອນ ດ້ວຍລົມແບບ​ໃດ​ແບບ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້."

ທ່ານ​ແກັບ​ວິນ ອອ​ລ​ໄວ​ຣ​ທ໌ (Gavin Allwright) ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາກຸ່ມອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ທີ່ສະມາຊິກກໍາລັງວາດ​ພາບ​ເບິ່ງພະລັງງານລົມຄືນໃຫມ່ ສໍາລັບສັດຕະວັດທີ 21.

ມັນມີການ​ແລ່ນດ້ວຍພະ​ລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປ່ອຍວ່າວ​, ແລ່ນດ້ວຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ທີ່ມາ​ຈາກປີກ​ທີ່​ແຂງ, ແລະຈາກ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ປິ່ນ​ອ້ອມ​ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ເຄື່ອງໝູນທີ່​ເປັນ​ເສົາ ຫລື Flettner rotor.

ການອອກແບບກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ອັນໃຫມ່ຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ແນ​ໃສ່ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີພະລັງງານ ລົມຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ ແຕ່ວ່າເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ດ້ານລົມຍັງສາມາດຖືກເອົາ​ໄປເພີ່ມເຂົ້າ ໃນກຳ​ປັ່ນທີ່ມີຢູ່ແລ້ວນີ້ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອັດຕາສ່ວນຂອງການໃຊ້ນໍ້າມັນເຊື້ອ​ໄຟ.

ທ່ານອອ​ລ​ໄວ​ຣ​ທ໌ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ພວກມັນເຜົາໄໝ້ນໍ້າມັນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍໂຕນຕໍ່ມື້. ຖ້າທ່ານເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ຢັດ​ໄດ້ 5 ຫາ 10 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນກຳ​ປັ່ນບັນທຸກຄອນ​ເທັນ​ເນີຂະຫນາດໃຫຍ່, ນັ້ນກໍ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍແລ້ວ."

ວີ​ຊາ​ໂມ (WISAMO) ຊຶ່ງໃຊ້ປີກເຮືອທີ່​ເປົ່າລົມໃຫ້​ໂພງ​ຂຶ້ນໄດ້, ແມ່ນໂຄງ ການຂອງຜູ້ຜະລິດຢາງລົດມິ​ສ​ເຊີ​ລິນ (Michelin).

ທ່ານ​ເບີ​ນວາ ແບລ ດາຍ​ລິ​ເຢ (Benoît Baisle Dailliez) ທີ່ນໍາພາໂຄງການ WISAMO ສໍາລັບບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Michelin ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Microsoft Teams ວ່າ:

“ມັນງ່າຍຫຼາຍ. ມັນຄ້າຍຄືກັບ​ວ່າ​ ມີສອງປຸ່ມ: ປຸ່ມນຶ່ງເພື່ອເປີດ/ປິດ ແລະອີກ​ປຸ່ມນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນເພື່ອຫັນທິດທາງຂອງໃບ​ເຮືອ​ໃຫ້​ໄປ​ຕາມທິດທາງລົມ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບໃດໆ ຕໍ່ລູກເຮືອ.”

ລະບົບອັດຕະໂນມັດໄດ້ໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ເພື່ອວັດແທກສະພາບລົມ ແລະ ປັບ ການເດີນ​ເຮືອ. ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າມັນເອົ​າ​ລົມ​ເຂົ້າ​ລົມ​ອອກ​ໄດ້ ... ທ່ານດາຍ​ລິ​ເຢເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:"ໃນເວລາທີ່ທ່ານມາຮອດກ້ອງຂົວ ຫຼືສໍາລັບແລ່ນທັງຫມົດຢູ່ທ່າເຮືອ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນກໍງ່າຍຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເອົາ​ປີກຂອງ​ມັນ​ພັບໄວ້ຄືນ."

​ເຄື່ອງວີ​ຊາ​ໂມ (WISAMO) ໄດ້ຖືກເອົາ​ໄປທົດລອງໃຊ້ຢູ່ເທິງກຳ​ປັ່ນສຳ​ລານ​ໃຫຍ່…… ແລະບໍລິສັດວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະຕິດຕັ້ງມັນໃສ່ເຮືອຂົນສົ່ງສິນຄ້າໃນປີນີ້.

ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າພວກມັນເບິ່ງຄືກັບຕົວ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໝາຍນຳ​ໂຊກຂອງບໍລິສັດທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ໄດ້ ເປັນສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວ...… ການ​ໃຊ້ໃບເຮືອ ແມ່ນ​ບົ່ງບອກເຖິງອະນາຄົດຂອງການປະດິດຄິດ ສ້າງໃນດ້ານການເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

The world depends on cargo ships to deliver most of the goods people use.

But the vessels burn low-grade fuel and send around one billion metric tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere each year, according to the International Maritime Organization.

With international carbon regulations looming,some shipping companies are reconsidering the free energy source that once powered all seafaring vessels: wind.

Gavin Allwright, International Windship Association via Skype: “Pretty much every vessel can take some type of wind propulsion.”

International Windship Association: Gavin Allwright leads an industry group whose members are re-imagining wind-power for the 21st century.

Gavin Allwright, who spoke to VOA via Skype, leads an industry group whose members are reimagining wind power for the 21st century.

There are kite sails, rigid wingsails, and spinning columns called Flettner rotors.

Some new ship designs aim to be fully wind-powered, but wind technology can also be added to existing ships to reduce a percentage of fuel use.

Gavin Allwright, International Windship Association via Skype:

They’re burning hundreds of tons of fuel per day. ((Mandatory courtesy: CSIC))

If you get 5 to 10% saving on a massive container ship, that is a huge amount.”

WISAMO, [WEE-sah-mow] which uses inflatable sail wings, is a project of tire-maker Michelin.

Benoît Baisle Dailliez [said: behn-WAH bell dah-lee-AY] leads the WISAMO project for Michelin. He said via Microsoft Teams:

“It's very simple. It's like two buttons: one to say on/off and one to orientate the mast in the wind direction. So, basically, there is no impact on the crew.”

The autonomous system uses sensors to gauge wind conditions and adjust the sails. And because it’s inflatable ...

Benoît Baisle Dailliez: “When you arrive under a bridge, ((Mandatory courtesy: Michelin)) or for all the operations at the port, then it's very easy to retract the wing.”

WISAMO sails have been tested on a yacht …… and the company plans to install them on a cargo ship this year.

Though they look a lot like the company’s century old mascot...… the sails point to a future of innovations in mobility.