ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຕົນໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ​

ຊາ​ວຫວຽດນາມ​ຫຼາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ທີ່​ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ. ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ ທີ່​ການເນລະ​ເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດ​ຈະເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້ ​ພາຍໃຕ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ປີ 2008 ລະຫວ່າງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ກັບ​ຫວຽດນາມ ແຕ່ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດນັ້ນ ກໍຈະປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ ກັບຊີ​ວິດ

​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແນ່ນອນ. ​ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ພະ​ແນ​ກພາສາ​ຫວຽດນາມ ວູ ຫງຽວນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານເລື່ອງ

​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ້າວ​ໂຣ​ເບີຣ໌ດ ຮວຽນ ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ນຳ​ອ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ລາວ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ບໍ່​ດົນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​

​ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ເພື່ອ​ອະນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງລາວ ​ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ແຍງ​ດູແລແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ

ທີ່​ມີ​ອາຍຸ 80 ປີ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ​ໂຣ​ເບີຣ໌ດ ຮວຽນ ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ ກັບ​ການ​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍ​ຢ້ານ

ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ເພິ່ນ​ຕອນ​ເພິ່ນ​ໝົດ​ລົມ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ.”

ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂອງທະຫານຜີວ​ດຳ​ແນວ​ໜ້າທີ່ມັກເອີ້ນກັນວ່າ ຈີ ອາຍ ຄື ທ້າວ ຮວຽນນັ້ນ ​

ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ​ແມ່​ຂອງ​ລາວ ​ແລະ​ອ້າ​ຍ​ເອື້ອຍ​ນ້ອງ​ນຳ​ກັນ​ 3 ຄົນ ໃນ​ປີ

1984 ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງຄາມ​ຫວຽດນາມ​. ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ລາວມີ​ອາຍຸ 49 ປີ ​ແລະ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​

ນະຄອນ​ຮູ​ສຕັນ ລາວ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍ​ຄິດ​ເຄີຍ​ຝັນ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ

​ຫວຽດນາມ​, ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຕ້ອນຮັບ​ພວກ​ລູກ​ໆ​ຂອງ​ທະຫານ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ປີ 2003 ທ້າວ ຮວຽນ ​ແມ່ນໄດ້​ຖືກຕ້ອງ​ໂທດ​ ໃນ​ຄະດີ​ຄ້າ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ ​ແລະຖືກ​ຕັດສິນໃສ່​ຄຸກ​ 3 ປີ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ລາວ​ຖືກ​ປ່ອຍ​ອອກມາ, ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​

ແລະ​ພາສີ​ອາກອນ ຫຼື ICE ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກັກ​ຕົວ​ຜູ້ກ່ຽວ​ອີກ​ຕື່ມ 6 ​ເດືອນ.

ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້ໃດບອກ​ຂ້ອຍ​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ການ​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ຖືກ​

ເນລະເທດ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ​ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ສັນຊາດ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ. ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜູ້ໃດ​ເລີຍ​ ໄດ້ບອກ​

ຂ້ອຍ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ. ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຈະ​ສາ

ມາດ​ເນລະ​ເທດລູກ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ຄືເຊັ່ນ​ຂ້ອຍ.”

ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ລາວໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ການ​ເນລະ​ເທດ​ປີ

2008 ທີ່​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ​ ​ພຽງແຕ່ຊາວ​ຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະຫະລັດ

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ປີ 1995 ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ດາ​ນຽລ ຄຣິຕັນ​ບຣິຄ (Daniel Kritenbrink) ​ເອກ​ອັກຄະ​ລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ

​ປະຈຳ​ຫວຽດນາມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຍັງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນ ປີ 1995,

ນັ້ນ​ໝາຍຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ ​ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮວມ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຢູ່ນຳ.”

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີນາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມເກັບກຳ​ເອົາ​ພວກ​ອົບ​ພະຍົບຊາວ​ຫວຽດນາມ

​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ.

ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກັກ​ໂຕ ​ໂດຍອົງການ ICE ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມພາ ​ປີກາຍນີ້ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຂັງ

​ມາ ດົນ​ກວ່ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ.

ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າດົນ​ປານ​ໃດ​ເພິ່ນ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ຂ້ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ

​ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ຢູ່​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ ຫຼືຈະຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ. ຄື​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍລໍຖ້າ​ຢູ່ ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ມືດ.”

ທະນາຍຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໃບອະນຸຍາດ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວລາວ ​ໃນວັນ​ທີ່ 7 ມີນາ, ​

ແຕ່​ເຕືອນລາວ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ອີກ ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ໃດ ກໍ​ໄດ້.

ລັດຖະບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ຈາ​ໜ້າ​ຊາວ​ຫວຽດນາມພວກ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ດື້​ດັນ ຫົວ​ແຂງ”

ທີ່ບໍ່​ຍອມຮັບ​ເອົາການ​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ. ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸບັນ​ນີ້ ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ​ແລະ​ຊາວ​

ຫວຽດນາມ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ ກໍແມ່ນ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະພາບ​ເລື່ອນລອຍ.

ນາງ ຮ່າ​ນ ​ຮວຽນ ​ແມ່ຂອງທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ຂ້ອຍ ຈະບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ຖືກ​

ເນລະເທດ. ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ. ເບິ່ງຮູບ​ຂອງ​ພໍ່​ລາວ​ແມ໋ະ, ພໍ່ຂອງ​ລາວ​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​

ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.”

ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານທັງຫຼາຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ້າວ​ຮວຽນ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນຜູ້​ດຽວ​ຕາມ​ລຳພັງ. ລາວ​ແມ່ນ

1 ​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນຊາວ​ຫວຽດນາມ 8,600 ຄົນ ທີ່​ອົງການ ICE ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ຊາວ​ຕ່າງ​ດ້າວ​ທີ່ບໍ່ເພິ່ງປາດຖະໜາ ​ແລະ​ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຖືກ​ເນລະ​ເທດ ​ທຸກ​ເມື່ອ.

The administration of President Donald Trump has identified thousands of Vietnamese, it says, are eligible for deportation. While deportation may not be possible under a 2008 agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam, those under the cloud of deportation face a life of uncertainty. Vu Nguyen of VOA's Vietnamese Service reports.



Robert Huynh weeps for his brother, who died shortly after coming to the U.S. -- for his future, and for his 80-year-old mother.



"I'm afraid that I'll not be next to her when she is gone."



The son of a black G.I., Huynh arrived in the U.S. with his mother and three siblings in 1984 - after the Vietnam War. Now 49, and living in Houston, he never imagined he would be deported back to Vietnam; a country that does not welcome the children of U.S. soldiers.



But in 2003, Huynh was convicted for dealing drugs and served a 3-year sentence. After his release, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE detained him for another six months.



"Nobody told me that committing crimes could get me deported if I'm not naturalized. No one ever told me that. Anyway, I didn't believe that the U.S. government could deport a child of an American like me."



Huynh believed he was protected under a 2008 deportation agreement that only allows deportation of Vietnamese who came to the U.S. after 1995.



Daniel Kritenbrink is US Ambassador to Vietnam.



"For people who came to the U.S before 1995, it means that the agreement currently does not cover them."



In March, the U.S. began large-scale roundups of Vietnamese refugees, particularly those with criminal convictions.



Huynh was detained by ICE last February and held for more than a year.



"I didn't know about the timeframe for release. I didn't know if I could stay or if I'd be deported. I just waited in darkness."



Huynh's attorney obtained his release, March 7, but warned him that he could be detained again at any time.



The Trump administration has labeled Vietnam "recalcitrant" for its unwillingness to accept deportees. So for now, Huynh and other Vietnamese like him, live under a cloud.



"My son cannot be deported, he is American. Look at his father's picture---his father is American."



Experts say Huynh is not alone. He is just one of 8,600 Vietnamese ICE considers undesirable aliens, eligible for deportation at any moment.







