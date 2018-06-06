ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ
ຊາວຫວຽດນາມຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບຖືກເນລະເທດ. ໃນຂະນະ ທີ່ການເນລະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ພາຍໃຕ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງປີ 2008 ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ກັບຫວຽດນາມ ແຕ່ ພວກທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຖືກເນລະເທດນັ້ນ ກໍຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບຊີວິດ
ທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ພະແນກພາສາຫວຽດນາມ ວູ ຫງຽວນ ມີລາຍງານເລື່ອງ
ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ້າວໂຣເບີຣ໌ດ ຮວຽນ ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ນຳອ້າຍຂອງລາວ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ບໍ່ດົນ ຫຼັງຈາກ
ໄດ້ມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອອະນາຄົດຂອງລາວ ແລະເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງດູແລແມ່ຂອງລາວ
ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 80 ປີນັ້ນ.
ທ້າວໂຣເບີຣ໌ດ ຮວຽນ ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບການຖືກເນລະເທດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຢ້ານ
ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃກ້ເພິ່ນຕອນເພິ່ນໝົດລົມຫາຍໃຈ.”
ລູກຊາຍຂອງທະຫານຜີວດຳແນວໜ້າທີ່ມັກເອີ້ນກັນວ່າ ຈີ ອາຍ ຄື ທ້າວ ຮວຽນນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ມາເຖິງສະຫະລັດ ກັບແມ່ຂອງລາວ ແລະອ້າຍເອື້ອຍນ້ອງນຳກັນ 3 ຄົນ ໃນປີ
1984 ຫຼັງຈາກສົງຄາມຫວຽດນາມ. ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ລາວມີອາຍຸ 49 ປີ ແລະອາໄສຢູ່
ນະຄອນຮູສຕັນ ລາວບໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດເຄີຍຝັນເລີຍວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຖືກເນລະເທດ ກັບຄືນໄປ
ຫວຽດນາມ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອນຮັບພວກລູກໆຂອງທະຫານອາເມຣິກັນ.
ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີ 2003 ທ້າວ ຮວຽນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຕ້ອງໂທດ ໃນຄະດີຄ້າຢາເສບຕິດ ແລະຖືກຕັດສິນໃສ່ຄຸກ 3 ປີ. ຫຼັງຈາກລາວຖືກປ່ອຍອອກມາ, ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ
ແລະພາສີອາກອນ ຫຼື ICE ຍັງໄດ້ກັກຕົວຜູ້ກ່ຽວອີກຕື່ມ 6 ເດືອນ.
ທ້າວຮວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດບອກຂ້ອຍເລີຍວ່າ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳນີ້ ຈະຖືກ
ເນລະເທດ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເປັນສັນຊາດອາເມຣິກັນ. ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດເລີຍ ໄດ້ບອກ
ຂ້ອຍແບບນັ້ນ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ຈະສາ
ມາດເນລະເທດລູກຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຄືເຊັ່ນຂ້ອຍ.”
ທ້າວຮວຽນ ເຊື່ອວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ຮັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງພາຍໃຕ້ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການເນລະເທດປີ
2008 ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຖືກເນລະເທດ ພຽງແຕ່ຊາວຫວຽດນາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ
ຫຼັງຈາກປີ 1995 ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ດານຽລ ຄຣິຕັນບຣິຄ (Daniel Kritenbrink) ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ
ປະຈຳຫວຽດນາມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ມາຍັງສະຫະລັດ ກ່ອນ ປີ 1995,
ນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຂໍ້ຕົກລົງໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຮວມເອົາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ນຳ.”
ໃນເດືອນມີນາຜ່ານມານີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ເລີ່ມເກັບກຳເອົາພວກອົບພະຍົບຊາວຫວຽດນາມ
ໂດຍສະເພາະພວກທີ່ໄດ້ກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳ.
ທ້າວຮວຽນ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກໂຕ ໂດຍອົງການ ICE ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ ປີກາຍນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ຖືກຂັງ
ມາ ດົນກວ່ານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ.
ທ້າວຮວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າດົນປານໃດເພິ່ນຈະປ່ອຍຂ້ອຍ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ
ຈະສາມາດຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້ ຫຼືຈະຖືກເນລະເທດ. ຄືວ່າ ຂ້ອຍລໍຖ້າຢູ່ ດ້ວຍຄວາມມືດ.”
ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ້າວຮວຽນ ໄດ້ຮັບໃບອະນຸຍາດປ່ອຍຕົວລາວ ໃນວັນທີ່ 7 ມີນາ,
ແຕ່ເຕືອນລາວວ່າ ລາວອາດຈະຖືກຈັບກຸມອີກ ໃນເວລາໃດ ກໍໄດ້.
ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຈາໜ້າຊາວຫວຽດນາມພວກນີ້ວ່າ “ດື້ດັນ ຫົວແຂງ”
ທີ່ບໍ່ຍອມຮັບເອົາການຖືກເນລະເທດ. ສະນັ້ນໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ທ້າວຮວຽນ ແລະຊາວ
ຫວຽດນາມຄົນອື່ນໆ ກໍແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ໃນສະພາບເລື່ອນລອຍ.
ນາງ ຮ່ານ ຮວຽນ ແມ່ຂອງທ້າວຮວຽນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກຊາຍຂ້ອຍ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດຖືກ
ເນລະເທດ. ລາວແມ່ນອາເມຣິກັນ. ເບິ່ງຮູບຂອງພໍ່ລາວແມ໋ະ, ພໍ່ຂອງລາວແມ່ນຄົນ
ອາເມຣິກັນ.”
ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທັງຫຼາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ້າວຮວຽນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ດຽວຕາມລຳພັງ. ລາວແມ່ນ
1 ໃນຈຳນວນຊາວຫວຽດນາມ 8,600 ຄົນ ທີ່ອົງການ ICE ຖືວ່າ ເປັນຊາວຕ່າງດ້າວທີ່ບໍ່ເພິ່ງປາດຖະໜາ ແລະສາມາດທີ່ຈະຖືກເນລະເທດ ທຸກເມື່ອ.
The administration of President Donald Trump has identified thousands of Vietnamese, it says, are eligible for deportation. While deportation may not be possible under a 2008 agreement between the U.S. and Vietnam, those under the cloud of deportation face a life of uncertainty. Vu Nguyen of VOA's Vietnamese Service reports.
Robert Huynh weeps for his brother, who died shortly after coming to the U.S. -- for his future, and for his 80-year-old mother.
"I'm afraid that I'll not be next to her when she is gone."
The son of a black G.I., Huynh arrived in the U.S. with his mother and three siblings in 1984 - after the Vietnam War. Now 49, and living in Houston, he never imagined he would be deported back to Vietnam; a country that does not welcome the children of U.S. soldiers.
But in 2003, Huynh was convicted for dealing drugs and served a 3-year sentence. After his release, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or ICE detained him for another six months.
"Nobody told me that committing crimes could get me deported if I'm not naturalized. No one ever told me that. Anyway, I didn't believe that the U.S. government could deport a child of an American like me."
Huynh believed he was protected under a 2008 deportation agreement that only allows deportation of Vietnamese who came to the U.S. after 1995.
Daniel Kritenbrink is US Ambassador to Vietnam.
"For people who came to the U.S before 1995, it means that the agreement currently does not cover them."
In March, the U.S. began large-scale roundups of Vietnamese refugees, particularly those with criminal convictions.
Huynh was detained by ICE last February and held for more than a year.
"I didn't know about the timeframe for release. I didn't know if I could stay or if I'd be deported. I just waited in darkness."
Huynh's attorney obtained his release, March 7, but warned him that he could be detained again at any time.
The Trump administration has labeled Vietnam "recalcitrant" for its unwillingness to accept deportees. So for now, Huynh and other Vietnamese like him, live under a cloud.
"My son cannot be deported, he is American. Look at his father's picture---his father is American."
Experts say Huynh is not alone. He is just one of 8,600 Vietnamese ICE considers undesirable aliens, eligible for deportation at any moment.
