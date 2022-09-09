Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້​ອນ​ຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Forests are amazing places with lots of trees, but what could this mean?

ປ່າໄມ້ເປັນບ່ອນມະຫັດສະຈັນທີ່ມີຕົ້ນໄມ້ຢູ່ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດກັນ​ຫລະ?

Can't see the forest for the trees.

​Can't see the forest for the trees ຖ້າຈະ​ແປ​ຕາມ​ໂຕ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຫັນປ່າໄດ້​ຍ້ອນຕົ້ນໄມ້ ບັງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ເລິກເຊິ່ງກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ. ເພື່ອ​ຢາກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ສຳ​ນວນນີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາມາພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຟັງບົດສົນ​ທະ​ນາລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນີ້​ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ?

Hey, how is that children's book project going?

ເຮີ້ຍ, ໂຄງ​ການ​ເຮັດປຶ້ມ​ອ່ານ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດແລ້ວ​?

I've been working on it for so long, I can't see the forest for the trees.

ຂ້ອຍໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ມັນມາ​ໜີ້​ກໍໄດ້ດົນແລ້ວໄດ໋​ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດເຫັນ​ພາບ​ລວມ​ຂອງ​ມັນໄດ້​ຍ້ອນ​ຕິດ​ຄ້າງ​ຢູ່​ນຳ​ລາຍລະ​ອຽດເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆ​ຫັ້ນ​ຫລະ.

You should take a break, come back in a few days, then you'll be able to see the whole story much better.

ເຈົ້າ​ຄວນພັກຜ່ອນ ແລ້ວກັບຄືນມາເຮັດ​ອີກໃນສອງສາມມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າ​ກໍຈະສາ ມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນເລື່ອງທັງຫມົດໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.

Good idea. ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດທີ່​ດີໄດ໋​ເນາະ.

Lots of individual trees make up a forest. If you can't see the forest for the trees, you're not able to understand a situation fully because you are too focused on the small details. Think of each detail as a tree and the major issue as the forest.

ມີຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫລາຍ​ຕົ້ນ​ປະ​ກອບເປັນປ່າ. ຖ້າທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນປ່າໄດ້​ຍ້ອນຕົ້ນໄມ້ບັງ, ກໍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈສະຖານະການໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມ​ສ່ວນ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານສຸມ ໃສ່ລາຍລະອຽດເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆຈົນເກີນໄປ. ໃຫ້ຄິດວ່າ ລາຍລະອຽດແຕ່​ລະ​ອັນເປັນ​ຄືຕົ້ນໄມ້ ແລະ ບັນຫາທີ່ສໍາຄັນກໍ​ຄືປ່າໄມ້.

