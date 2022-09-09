Welcome to English in a minute. ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
Forests are amazing places with lots of trees, but what could this mean?
ປ່າໄມ້ເປັນບ່ອນມະຫັດສະຈັນທີ່ມີຕົ້ນໄມ້ຢູ່ຢ່າງຫລວງຫຼາຍ, ແຕ່ສຳນວນນີ້ ຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າແນວໃດກັນຫລະ?
Can't see the forest for the trees.
Can't see the forest for the trees ຖ້າຈະແປຕາມໂຕກໍແມ່ນ ບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນປ່າໄດ້ຍ້ອນຕົ້ນໄມ້ ບັງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຳນວນນີ້ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມໝາຍເລິກເຊິ່ງກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ. ເພື່ອຢາກເຂົ້າໃຈສຳນວນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງບົດສົນທະນາລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ຕໍ່ໄປນີ້ເບິ່ງເນາະ?
Hey, how is that children's book project going?
ເຮີ້ຍ, ໂຄງການເຮັດປຶ້ມອ່ານສຳລັບເດັກນ້ອຍເປັນແນວໃດແລ້ວ?
I've been working on it for so long, I can't see the forest for the trees.
ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກກ່ຽວກັບມັນມາໜີ້ກໍໄດ້ດົນແລ້ວໄດ໋ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນພາບລວມຂອງມັນໄດ້ຍ້ອນຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ນຳລາຍລະອຽດເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆຫັ້ນຫລະ.
You should take a break, come back in a few days, then you'll be able to see the whole story much better.
ເຈົ້າຄວນພັກຜ່ອນ ແລ້ວກັບຄືນມາເຮັດອີກໃນສອງສາມມື້ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະສາ ມາດເບິ່ງເຫັນເລື່ອງທັງຫມົດໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.
Good idea. ເປັນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີໄດ໋ເນາະ.
Lots of individual trees make up a forest. If you can't see the forest for the trees, you're not able to understand a situation fully because you are too focused on the small details. Think of each detail as a tree and the major issue as the forest.
ມີຕົ້ນໄມ້ຫລາຍຕົ້ນປະກອບເປັນປ່າ. ຖ້າທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນປ່າໄດ້ຍ້ອນຕົ້ນໄມ້ບັງ, ກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າໃຈສະຖານະການໄດ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ເພາະວ່າທ່ານສຸມ ໃສ່ລາຍລະອຽດເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆຈົນເກີນໄປ. ໃຫ້ຄິດວ່າ ລາຍລະອຽດແຕ່ລະອັນເປັນຄືຕົ້ນໄມ້ ແລະ ບັນຫາທີ່ສໍາຄັນກໍຄືປ່າໄມ້.