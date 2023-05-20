ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຂ່ງຂັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລະດັບສູງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໃຫ້​ການ​ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາໃນວັນອັງ ຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮ້ອງາ​ຂໍ ດ້ານງົບປະມານໃໝ່ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວ່າຈະກໍານົດການແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ແນວໃດ. ຄາລາບາບ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ປະຈໍາທໍານຽບ 5 ແຈ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາແລະເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ລະດັບສູງ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໄດ້​ປຶກ​ສາ​ຫາ​ລືກ່ຽວ ກັບວ່າ ງົບປະມານຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະອໍານວຍໃຫ້ສະຫະ ລັດ ແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຈີນໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼື ຕາມຫຼັງຈີນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ທ່ານນາງຊູຊານ ຄອລລິນ (Susan Collins) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຈີນ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີກອງທັບເຮືອທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ມີກອງທະຫານທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ແລະມີເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຊື້​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ທີ່​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ.”

ປັກກິ່ງກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງການໃຊ້ອໍານາດທີ່ກໍາລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນີ້ ເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ກອງກໍາລັງທາງທະຫານ ຖ້າມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ. 50 ເປີ ເຊັນຂອງການຄ້າໂລກ ແມ່ນເດີນທາງຜ່ານຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ແລະ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກໍຜະລິດເຊມີຄອນດັກເຕີ້ ທີ່ເປັນໂຄງສ້າງພື້ນຖານຂອງຄອມພິວເຕີ້ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 70 ເປີເຊັນຢູ່ໃນໂລກ.

ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຈາກຜົນຂອງການດໍາເນີນງານ​ພຽງຝ່າຍດຽວ​ຕາມ​ລຳ​ພັງ ໂດຍຈີນ ທີ່​ມີຕໍ່ໄ​ຕ້ ຫວັນ, ພວກເຮົາອາດຈະປະ​ເຊີນກັບວິກິດການທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ລະດັບໂລກຢູ່​ໃນມືຂອງພວກເຮົາ ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ແລ້ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີກ​ຈະໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງມີ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ໂດຍການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ​ທາງທະຫານຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງຕົນເອງແບບປະ ຊາທິປະໄຕດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານລອຍ ອອສຕິນ ໄດ້ອອກມາເຕືອນວ່າ ຖ້າລັດຖະສະພາຫາກບໍ່ສາມາດອະນຸມັດງົບປະມານໄດ້ຕາມເວລາ, ຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ​ອາດຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ມັນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຮົາຫຼ້າຊ້າ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບອາວຸດຕ່າງໆທີ່ສໍາຄັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງມີເພື່ອພວກເຮົາເອງ ແລະເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະປະເທດພາຄີຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ແຕ່ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ທ່ານລິນຊີ ​ແກ​ຣມ (Lindsey Graham) ໄດ້ອອກມາຕໍາໜິລັດຖະບານທີ່ພະຍາຍາມສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການ​ມີ

ຈຸດອ່ອນຂອງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ໃສ່ລັດຖະສະພາ, ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຄວາມຄິດທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີນະໂຍບາຍ​ຈີນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນການ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ຮູ້​ເລື້ອງ​ຫຍັງ. ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນງົບປະມານ ທີ່ຈະຂັດຂວາງຈີນ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄົນ​ແບບຈີນ.”

ສະມາຊິກຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າ ງົບປະມານຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ທຶນ ເພື່​ອ​ສ້າງກໍາປັ່ນໃໝ່ ທີ່ກອງທັບເຮືອກ່າວວ່າມັນມີຄວາມຈໍາ ເປັນ ເພື່ອໃຊ້ເຂົ້າໃນການຂັດຂວາງຈີນ.

ແລະການຕໍາໜິ ຕໍ່ການປະຕິເສດຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຈະປະກາດວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ດ້ວຍການເຮັດສົງຄາມຂອງພວກເຂົາຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາກ່າວວ່າ ຈະຕ້ອງສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງອອກໄປໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນ ກໍາລັງຊັ່ງຊາ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງທະຫານໄປໃຫ້ມົສກູ.

Top administration officials testified Tuesday on Capitol Hill about how the president's new budget request will shape U.S. competition with China. VOA Pentagon correspondent Carla Babb has details.

Lawmakers and top Cabinet officials discussed whether the Biden administration’s latest budget will allow the U.S. to compete with China or fall behind.

Sen. Susan Collins, Republican

“Today China has the world's largest navy, the world's largest army and the world's largest economy by purchasing power parity.”

Beijing has said it wants to use this growing power to control the island of Taiwan, by force if necessary. Fifty percent of world trade travels through the Taiwan Strait and Taiwan manufactures more than 70% of the world’s semiconductors, the foundation for computers.

Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State

“As a result of unilateral action taken by China with regard to Taiwan, we would have a global economic crisis on our hands that country after country would be affected by.”

Officials say the U.S. remains committed to Taiwan, with a massive military aid package for the democratic island expected soon.

And Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned that if Congress fails to pass a U.S. budget on time, U.S. interests would suffer.

Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of Defense

"It will delay our ability to get the critical munitions that we need for ourselves and also to support our allies and partners as well."

But Republican Senator Lindsey Graham criticized the administration for trying to pin U.S. shortcomings vis-à-vis China on Congress.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican

“This idea that we have a strong China policy is a bunch of crap. It's not the budget that will deter China. It's our will to take on people like China.”

Mandatory Courtesy: US Department of Defense

Republicans argue that Biden’s budget fails to fund new ships the U.S. Navy says it needs to deter China.

And they criticize the president’s refusal to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over its war in Ukraine, which senators on both sides of the aisle say would send a strong message while Beijing reportedly weighs sending military aid to Moscow.