ຫຼ້າສຸດໃນຢູເຄຣນ: ຣັດເຊຍ ໂຈມຕີເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ກີຢິບ ແລະ ໂອເດຊາ

Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that Russian forces carried out airstrikes on the Odesa region in southern Ukraine for a second consecutive night while also targeting the capital, Kyiv, and other areas.

Oleh Kiper, the Odesa regional governor, called the attack "powerful" and urged people to stay in shelters.

Ukraine's air force said the military downed 23 of 32 Iranian-made Shahed drones and 14 cruise missiles that Russia launched.

Serhii Popko, the head of Kyiv’s city military administration, said on Telegram that air defenses intercepted all of the drones that targeted Kyiv and that there were no immediate reports of damage.

"A difficult night of air attacks for all of Ukraine," Popko said.