ຕຳຫຼວດ ລາສ ເວກາສ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ສາເຫດ ໃນການຍິງສັງຫານ ຂອງມືປືນເທື່ອ

ຕຳຫຼວດໃນນະຄອນ Las Vegas ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງຊອກຫາສາເຫດບໍ່ພໍ້ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການຍິງສັງຫານຜູ້ຄົນ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 58 ຄົນ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ທີ່

ງານສະແດງດົນຕີລູກທົ່ງ ເມື່ອຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້.

ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວເມື່ອຕອນບ່າຍວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດ ທ່ານ

Kevin Mcmahill ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດຍັງຊອກຫາຮ່ອງຮອຍຢູ່ວ່າເປັນ

ຫຍັງທ້າວ Stephen Paddock ຈຶ່ງຍິງປືນເຂົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນຈາກປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຂອງໂຮງແຮມ

ກາຊິໂນ Mandalay Bay.

ທ່ານ Mcmahill ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫລວດຍັງບໍ່ພົບຮ່ອງຮອຍໃດໆ ທີ່ວ່າ ມີຄົນອື່ນອີກຢູ່ໃນ

ຫ້ອງຂອງໂຮງແຮມຂະນະທີ່ທ້າວ Paddock ຍິງປືນເຂົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດພວມກວດເບິ່ງວີດີໂອທີ່ມີຢູ່ ແລະເບິ່ງເວລາກ່ອນທີ່ທ້າວ Paddock ຈະເລີ້ມ

ຍິງເຂົ້າໃສ່ຜູ້ຄົນໃນຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດແລ້ວ.

ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນ Las Vegas ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນລົດ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຊອກຫາ ອັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້.

ຕຳຫຼວດເວົ້າວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ພົບເຫັນລົດຮຸນໄດ Tucson ເວລາເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປຄົ້ນຫາຕາມ ໝາຍຄົ້ນທີ່ເມືອງ Reno ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ເຮືອນ ບ່ອນທີ່​ທ້າວ Paddock ຢູ່​ກັບຜູ້ສາວຂອງ

​ລາວ​ ນາງ Marilou Danley.

ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມມື້ຜ່ານມານີ້ ຄະນະສືບສວນໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາຫລາຍໆ

ເດືອນ ກ່ອນຈະມີ​ການ​ຍິງ​ສັງຫານໝູ່ ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປະຫວັດສາດ​ຂອງສະຫະ

ລັດຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ທ້າວ Paddock ​ໄດ້​ເຊົ່າ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມຫຼາຍໆຫ້ອງ​ທີ່ແນມເຫັນ​ການ

​ສ​ະ​ແດງ​ດົນຕີ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນະຄອນ Las Vegas ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ນະຄອນ Chicago.

ລາຍງານຂອງສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ ທີ່ໄດ້ອ້າ​ງຄຳເວົ້າຂອງພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ້າວ Pad-

dock ​ໄດ້​ຈອງ​ໂຮງແຮມສອງ​ຫ້ອງຢູ່​ນະຄອນ Chicago ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ສິງຫາຜ່ານມາທີ່

ສາມາດແນມລົງມາເຫັນງານ​ບຸນ Lollapalooza ທີ່​ມີແຟນດົນຕີໄປຮ່ວມ​ຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ

​ພັນຄົນ ໃນແຕ່ລະ​ປີນັ້ນ. ທ້າວ Paddock ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫ້ອງທີ່ຈອງໄວ້ແລະຍັງ

ບໍ່ຮູ້ເທື່ອ​ວ່າ ລາວ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ນະຄອນ Chicago ໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ​ນັ້ນ​ຫລືບໍ່.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງໄດ້ມີການຈອງຫ້ອງໄວ້ໃນຊື່ຂອງທ້າວ Paddock ທີ່ຕຶກອາຄານນຶ່ງໃນ

ນະຄອນ Las Vegas ທີ່ສາມາດແນມລົງມາ ເບິ່ງງານບຸນດົນຕີ Life is Beautiful ຊຶ່ງຈັດຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງອາທິດ ກ່ອນງານບຸນດົນຕີລູກທົ່ງໃນມື້ວັນອາທິດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດນະຄອນ Las Vegas ທ່ານ Joseph Lombardo.

Las Vegas police say they still have no motive for the shooter who killed at least 58 people and wounded hundreds more at an outdoor country music concert earlier this week.



In a news conference Friday afternoon, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill told reporters police are still searching for clues to why Stephen Paddock fired repeatedly from the window of the Mandalay Bay hotel casino.



McMahill said police have "no indication" anyone else was in the hotel room while Paddock was firing. He said police examined all video footage available and compiled a timeline of Paddock's actions leading up to the shooting Sunday evening.



On Thursday, Las Vegas police said they had found the car they had been looking for as part of the investigation into the deadly mass shooting.



Police said they found the Hyundai Tucson when executing a search warrant in Reno at the home Paddock shared with his girlfriend Marilou Danley.



In recent days, investigators have found that days and months before carrying out the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history, Paddock rented hotel rooms overlooking other music festivals in Las Vegas as well as in Chicago.



Media reports citing law enforcement officials say Paddock reserved two rooms in Chicago, in August, overlooking the Lollapalooza festival, which draws hundreds of thousands of music fans yearly. Paddock did not check in to the rooms and it is unknown whether he was in Chicago that weekend.



Rooms were also reserved in Paddock's name in a Las Vegas building that overlooked the Life is Beautiful alternative music festival, held a week before Sunday's country music festival, said Sheriff Joseph Lombardo of the Metropolitan Las Vegas Police Department.



Hotel employees at the Mandalay Bay resort said that Paddock had specifically requested an upper-floor room with a view of the Route 91 Harvest music festival.



Investigators found 23 guns inside Paddock's hotel room and 12 so-called "bump stock" devices that can enable a rifle to fire continuously. The gunman also set up multiple cameras looking out into the hallway outside the room, apparently to monitor the police response.



Sheriff Lombardo said Paddock fired about 200 rounds of ammunition into the hallway outside his suite, wounding a security guard who had come to investigate. The wounded guard stayed in place to help police despite his injuries.



Another 26 guns were found at two of Paddock's homes in the state of Nevada.