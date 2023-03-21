ສ ປ​ປ ​ລາວ ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ດ້ວຍ​ພັກ​ດຽວກໍ​ຄືພັກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ລາວນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ມີ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານປະ​ຈຳ​ປີ 2022 ​ດ້ານສິດ​ທິມະ​ນຸດຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​. ກ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໝົດ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ປີ 2021 ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ທີ່​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ແບບບໍ່​ມີ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ ແລະ​ບໍ່ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ​ເພາະ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄປ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດໂດຍ​ບໍ່ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າສະ​ໝັກ​ໃຈຫລື​ບໍ່. ດ້ານ​ທີ​ສອງ​ກໍ​ຄື ນອກ​ຈາກມີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບແລ້ວ ກໍຍັງ​ມີກຳ​ລັງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ກະ​ຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດອີກ ທີ່​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ດູ​ແລຄວາມສະ​ຫງົບ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິມະ​ນຸດ​ຢ່າງໜັກ. ​ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ມີ​ການກັກ​ຂັງ​ຄົນ​ແບບພາ​ລະ​ການ, ຈັບ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຍັງຂາດຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະ, ​ຂ​າດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ໃນການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ ແລະໃນການ​ອອກຂ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມ​ມີ​ການ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ເບິ່ງ ແລະ​ການ​ໃຊ້ກົດ​ໝາຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ໃສ່​ຮ້າຍ​ປ້າຍ​ສີ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໃນ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ອິນ​ເຕີ​ແນັດ ແລະມີການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ ແລະການ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ​ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ແລະມີເສ​ລີ​ພາບ, ​ພ້ອມ​ທັງການຫ້າມ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ດ້ານ​ກາ​ນເມືອງຢ່າງ​ເສ​ລີ.

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ ແລະ​ລົງ​ໂທດ ​ຕໍ່ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ສໍ້​ລາດ ບັງ​ຫລວງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີຫລື​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ທີ່​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດໃນດ້ານ​ອື່ນ ແລະ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ​ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງໄດ້​ລະ​ເມີດສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດໂດຍບໍ່​ຖືກ​ໂທດ ​ຫລືເອົາຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ແຕ່​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ເລີຍ./

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປ​ັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

The Lao People’s Democratic Republic is an authoritarian centralized one-party state ruled by its only constitutionally authorized party, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. National Assembly elections held in February 2021 were not free or fair. The ruling party selected all candidates and voting was mandatory for all citizens. In March 2021 the National Assembly approved Phankham Viphavan as prime minister.

The Ministry of Public Security maintains internal security and is responsible for law enforcement; the ministry oversees local, traffic, immigration, and security police, village police auxiliaries, and other armed police units. The armed forces, under the Ministry of Defense, also have some domestic security responsibilities, including counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and border security. Civilian authorities generally maintained effective control over the security forces. There were credible reports that members of the security forces committed some abuses.

Significant human rights issues included credible reports of: arbitrary detention; political prisoners; serious problems with the independence of the judiciary; serious restrictions on free expression and media, including censorship and the use of criminal defamation laws; serious restrictions on internet freedom; substantial interference with the freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of association; inability of citizens to change their government peacefully through free and fair elections; serious restrictions on political participation; serious government corruption; lack of investigation of and accountability for gender-based violence including but not limited to domestic or intimate partner violence; and outlawing of independent trade unions.

While the government prosecuted and punished officials for corruption, there were no prosecutions or punishments for officials who committed other abuses, and police and security forces committed human rights abuses with impunity.