ອຸດສາຫະກໍາຊີ້ນທີ່ຜະລິດໃນຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ແຕ່ປະເຊີນກັບອຸປະສັກໃນການສະໜອງ ແລະການຍອມຮັບຈາກສັງຄົມ

ສິງກະໂປ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ຂາຍຊີ້ນໄກ່ ທີ່ຜະລິດຂຶ້ນມາໃນຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີ 2020, ແຕ່ເປັນຫຍັງ​ຈຶ່ງຍັງບໍ່ທັນເລີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນເທື່ອ? ເຊີເມນ ລີ(Chermaine Lee) ມີລາຍງານ​ຈາກສິງກະໂປ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ: ຊີ້ນທີ່ລ້ຽງຂຶ້ນມາໃນຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ຫຼືຊີ້ນທີ່ຜະລິດຂຶ້ນມາຈາກຈານປູກເຊື້ອ ສໍາລັບເປັນທາງເລືອກຂອງຊີ້ນຈາກສັດນັ້ນ, ຍັງຄົງປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍ ໃນການເພີ້ມຂະໜາດຂອງການຈໍາໜ່າຍ.

ນະວັດຕະກໍາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ້ອງວ່າ ເປັນການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດສໍາລັບລ້ຽງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ກໍາລັງຂະຫຍາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງເອເຊຍແລະການເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງຂອງດິນເພື່ອການກະສິກໍາ. ສິງກະໂປ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ແລະເປັນປະເທດທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ແນວໜ້າ ຂອງຜົນກະທົບກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງສະພາບອາກາດ.

ດິນພຽງ 1 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະເທດນ້ອຍໆແຫ່ງນີ້ ຖືກຈັດສັນໃຫ້ເປັນດິນປູກຝັງ. ສິງກະໂປ ນໍາເຂົ້າອາຫານ 90 ເປີເຊັນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຊີ້ນທີ່ຖືກຜະລິດຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ຈຶ່ງຖືກພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອຍົກລະດັບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານອາຫານ.

ຈົນເຖິງຂະນະນີ້, ມີພຽງຮ້ານອາຫານຮ້ານດຽວຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະ​ເທດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່ເສີບຊີ້ນໄກ່ຈາກຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ, ແລະຂາຍພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຈານໃນແຕ່ລະອາທິດ. ທ່ານຈຸນ ຊົງ (Jun Chong) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມພັດທະນາການຜະລິດ ຂອງບໍລິສັດທີ່ສະໜອງອາຫານປະເທດຊີ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຄົວອາຫານຈາກຊີ້ນໄກ່ທີ່ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາຈາກຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ ຢູ່ທີ່ຮ້ານອາຫານໃນທຸກໆອາທິດຕໍ່ຄັ້ງ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ:

“ມັນເປັນເວລາຫຼັງຈາກສອງປີ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາມີເງິນທຶນ ແລະພຽງພໍສໍາລັບການລົງທຶນ, ຈາກນັ້ນພວກເຮົາກໍເລີ້ມສ້າງຕັ້ງໂຮງງານຂອງພວກເຮົາເອງ, ເຊິ່ງມັນກໍຄ່ອຍໆເປັນຄ່ອຍໆໄປ.”

ອາຫານປະເພດຊີ້ນ ຫຼື Good meat ເຊິ່ງມີສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ກໍາລັງຕັ້ງໂຮງງານຜະລິດຊີ້ນ ຈາກຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ການສະໜອງ, ໂດຍຄາດການວ່າ ຈະສໍາເລັດສົມບູນໃນປີໜ້ານີ້.

ປັດຈຸບັນ, ຜູ້ຜະລິດຊີ້ນທີ່ມາຈາກການປູກຖ່າຍ ໄດ້ນໍາໃຊ້ເຊີຣໍາຂອງໂຕອ່ອນງົວ ຫຼື FBS ຈາກເລືອດຂອງງົວຖືພາທີ່ຖືກຂ້າ ເພື່ອເປັນອາຫານເສີມ ໃນການຈະ ເລີນເຕີບໂຕ. ລັກສະນະນີ້ ເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍທາງສິນທໍາສໍາລັບການຄາດການ ຕໍ່ຊີ້ນທີ່ປາສະຈາກການຂ້າສັດ.

ທ່ານຊົງ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງງານໃຫຍ່ສໍາລັບເຊີຣໍາ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້. ແລະເມື່ອໂຮງງານດັ່ງກ່າວຫາກກໍ່ສ້າງສໍາເລັດ ການນໍາໃຊ້ໂຮງງານໃຫຍ່ເຊີຣໍາ ອາດຈະແກ້ໄຂບາງບັນຫາທີ່ເປັນການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນໄດ້.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງນັ້ນ, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າວິທະຍາສາດພົບແນວທາງໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຜະລິດຊີ້ນໃນຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ. ທ່ານໝໍ ອາລເຟຣດໂດ ຟຣັງໂກ-ໂອເບຣກອນ (Dr. Alfredo Franco-Obregon) ຮອງສາດສະດາຈານຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລສິງກະໂປກ່າວວ່າ ການໃຊ້ຄື້ນແມ່ເຫຼັກເພື່ອຜັກດັນການຈະເລີນເຕີບໂຕຂອງ ຈຸລັງຊີ້ນ ສາມາດແທນທີ່ຂອງ FBS ໄດ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານຟຣັງໂກ-ໂອເບຣກອນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຊິໝົດອາຫານ. ນີ້ຄືຄວາມຈິງທີ່ສຸດ. ແລະເປັນດັ່ງນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່, ພວກ ເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊອກຫາທາງເລືອກ, ຖ້າບໍ່ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຜູ້ຄົນຊິພາກັນອຶດຢາກ. ພວກເຮົາພົບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກໍດີຄືກັນກັບເຊີຣໍາໃນລູກອ່ອນຂອງງົວ ທີ່ກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ກ້າມເນື້ອເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ເພາະວ່າປັດໃຈຕ່າງໆຂອງຊີ້ນເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນມາຈາກກ້າມເນື້ອ, ແລະມາຈາກລູກອ່ອນ ຫຼືໃນຈານເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ຂໍ້ເສຍອີກອັນນຶ່ງກໍຄື ຈໍານວນພະລັງງານທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການຜະລິດຊີ້ນ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຕິ ບັດການ, ອີງຕາມການສຶກສາຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຄາລິຟໍເນຍທີ່ເດວິດ. ແຕ່ ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ຄຸ້ມຄ່າທີ່ຈະຄິດໄລ່ຕົ້ນທຶນພະລັງງານໃນຂະນະນີ້. ຈໍານວນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຕ້ອງແນ່ນອນກວ່ານີ້ ລຸນຫຼັງມີການປັບປຸງຂະໜາດຂອງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະປະສິດທິພາບ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປັບປຸງ.

Singapore approved the sale of lab-grown chicken back in 2020, but why hasn’t it taken off yet? Chermaine Lee reports in Singapore.

Lab-grown meat, or cultivated meat, that’s grown from a petri dish as an alternative to meat from animals, still faces the challenge of scaling up, experts say.

The innovation has long been touted as a climate solution to feed Asia’s growing population and degrading soil for agriculture. Singapore is in Southeast Asia and is seen as a forefront of the impact of climate change.

Only 1% of land in the small nation is allocated for farming. Singapore imports 90% of its food. Lab-grown meat is viewed as part of the nation’s strategy to improve food security.

So far, there’s only one restaurant in the whole city-state that serves lab-grown chicken, and sells only a few dishes each week. Supplier Good Meat’s Associate Product Developer Jun Chong — who cooks cultivated chicken with the restaurant once weekly — explains why.

Chong, In English

“It was after two years when we have enough fundings and investment of money, and then we started to build our own facility. It’s slowly getting into place.”

The U.S.-based Good Meat is building a facility to produce more lab-grown meat to boost supply, which is expected to be finished next year.

Currently, cultivated meat producers use fetal bovine serum, or FBS, made from the blood of slaughtered pregnant cows as a growth supplement. This poses ethical challenges for the supposedly slaughter-free meat.

Chong said a plant-based serum has recently been approved. And when the new facility is finished, using the plant-based serum should resolve some of the controversy.

Meanwhile, research scientists have found a novel way to aid the production of lab-grown meat. Dr. Alfredo Franco-Obregon, associate professor at the National University of Singapore, says using magnetic pulses to stimulate the growth of cell-based meat can replace FBS.

Franoc-Obregon, In English

“We are going to run out of food. That’s the honest truth. And like it or not, we’re going to have to find alternatives, otherwise people will start to starve. // We found that we are just as good as fetal bovine serum in sustaining muscle growth, which makes sense because these [meat] factors are coming from muscles, either from a fetus or in a dish.”

Another drawback is the amount of energy used in producing lab-grown meat, according to a study from the University of California at Davis. But experts say it’s not fair to calculate the energy costs now. The amount might be more accurate after the technology is scaled up and efficiency is improved.