ທາງການນະຄອນລອສ ແອນເຈີລີສ (Los Angeles) ມີແຜນ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໄປພັກເຊົາຢູ່ໃນບັນດາໂຮງແຮມຂອງເມືອງ

ທາງການນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ໄປ​ພັກ​ເຊົາ​ຢູ່ໃນບັນດາ​ໂຮງ​ແຮມ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ, ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ນັ້ນ ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ​ດີປານໃດສຳລັບຄົນໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນບາງຄົນ. Angelina Bagdasaryan ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ໂຮງແຮມເມແຟ (Mayfair) ໃນເຂດ Westlake ຂອງນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ໄດ້ເຫັນສ່ວນແບ່ງທ​າງ​ການ​ເງິນຂອງຕົນ ​ຈາກ Hollywood.

ເມື່ອການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງ COVID-19 ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດໃນປີ 2020, ຫ້ອງການເຈົ້າຄອງນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ ກັບເຈົ້າຂອງໂຮງແຮມເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສສາມາດພັກຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງພັກຂອງໂຮງແຮມໄດ້ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການລັອກດາວ. ທ້າວ ເຮີແມນ ໂກເມັຊ (Herman Gomez) ອາໄສຢູ່ຟາກກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບໂຮງແຮມທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວວ່າມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂດນີ້ປ່ຽນໄປ.

ທ້າວ ເຮີແມນ ໂກເມັຊ (Herman Gomez), ຊາວ ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຕີກັນ, ແທງກັນ, ຍິງກັນ, ກິດຈະກຳ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມແກັ່ງ, ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດ… ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຢາ​ເສບ​ຕິດຄື​ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ຮູ້.

ໃນເດືອນສິງຫາ, ສະພານະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ໄດ້​ຮັບຜ່ານແຜນຂອງເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນ ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເຣນ ແບສ (Karen Bass) ໃນການຊື້ກິດຈະການຂອງເມແຟ (Mayfair) ແລະປ່ຽນໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຊົ່ວຄາວ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນໂຄງການທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າປະມານ 83 ລ້ານໂດລາ.

ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ຄົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນເຊັ່ນ ພອລ ມັອສ (Paul Moss) ບໍ່ມັກຄວາມຄິດນີ້. ລາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ໃນໄລຍະໂຄງການຄັ້ງກ່ອນ; ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ, ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ ທີ່​ມັນ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສູ່​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ… ມັນ​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທຸກຄົນ!”

​ແຕ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່ຈະບໍ່ຍອມຮັບຕໍ່​ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ້າວ ແຮຣີສ ລາສກີ (Harris Lasky), ຊາວນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ຈະມີສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ສາມາດເອົາຄົນອອກໄປຈາກຖະຫນົນໄດ້, ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າມັນເປັນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ດີ."

ອີງຕາມບົດລາຍງານ ຂອງກະຊວງເຄ​ຫະ​ສະ​ຖານ ແລະ ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ເທດ​ສະ​ບານຂອງສະຫະລັດ, ໃນຄືນດຽວໃນປີ 2022, ປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 170,000 ຄົນໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ, ເຊິ່ງຄິດເປັນ 30 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາກອນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງປະເທດໃນເວລານັ້ນ.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ການແຜ່ລະບາດ, ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວສາມາດຮອງຮັບປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ປະມານ 10,000 ຄົນ ໃນໂຮງແຮມ 37 ແຫ່ງ ໃນທົ່ວ ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles), ອີງຕາມອົງການບໍລິການຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງເມືອງ.

ນຶ່ງໃນນັ້ນກໍ່ແມ່ນ The LA Grand Hotel Downtown. ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສທີ່ຍ້າຍມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນໄລຍະການແຜ່ລະບາດໃຫຍ່ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້. ແລະພະນັກງານໂຮງ ແຮມບາງຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງປົກກະຕິຈະບໍລິການນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວກໍຍັງຄົງເຮັດວຽກຢູ່.

ນາງ ມາຣີເບລ ຟາຈາໂດ (Maribel Fajardo), ແມ່ບ້ານຂອງໂຮງແຮມ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາເຮັດສິ່ງນີ້ມາສາມປີແລ້ວ, ມັນມີການປ່ຽນແປງຫຼາຍ, ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ແຂກປະຈຳໄປຈົນເຖິງລູກຄ້າໃນຕອນນີ້, ໄປຈົນເຖິງຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ - ມັນແຕກຕ່າງກັນຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງສໍາລັບການທໍາຄວາມສະອາດໃຫ້ແຕ່ລະຄົນ.

Unite Here Local 11 ແມ່ນສະຫະພັນທີ່ເປັນຕົວແທນຂອງພະນັກງານດ້ານການບໍລິການ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 32,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ແລະອາຣິໂຊນາ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມຂອງນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ສາມາດອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງຫວ່າງຂອງໂຮງແຮມທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ແລະຈ່າຍເງິນຜ່ານໃບບົງ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ.

ນາງ ມາເຣຍ ເຮີນານເດັສ (Maria Hernandez), ໂຄສົກຂອງ Unite Here ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກມັນຈະເປັນໃບບົງ (ບັດສຳມະນາຄຸນ) ສໍາລັບຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການພວກມັນ ເຊັ່ນ ແມ່ຍິງ, ຜູ້ຖືກເຄາະຮ້າຍຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນຄອບຄົວ, ຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະທີ່ພັກເຊົາ."

ບັນຫານີ້ມີຄວາມແຕກແຍກ ແລະສັບສົນ. ສະພານະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລີ​ສ (Los Angeles) ກໍາລັງວາງຂໍ້ສະເໜີ ໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ ສາມາດອາໄສຢູ່ໃນໂຮງແຮມຕ່າງໆ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2024.

Los Angeles authorities have come up with a plan to house homeless people in city hotels, but that idea isn’t sitting well in some locals. Angelina Bagdasaryan has the story, narrated by Anna Rice.

The Mayfair Hotel in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood has seen its share of Hollywood royalty.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the US in 2020, the Los Angeles mayor’s office made a deal with the hotel’s owners to allow homeless people to stay in its many rooms during the lockdown. Herman Gomez lives across the street from the famous hotel and says it changed the neighborhood.

Herman Gomez, Los Angeles Resident:

“Fighting, stabbing, shooting, gang activities, drugs… Mostly drugs you know...”

In August, the Los Angeles City Council passed a plan by Mayor Karen Bass to acquire the Mayfair and turn it into interim housing, a project that will cost the city about 83 million dollars.

Again, locals like Paul Moss don’t like the idea.

Paul Moss, Los Angeles Resident:

“We were here during the last program; it was a necessary type of deal, but the devastation it brought to the neighborhood… It changed all of our lives!”

But not everyone is taking such a dim view of the plan.

Harris Lasky, Los Angeles Resident:

“The fact that there will be a place where people can get off the streets, I think it’s a good idea.”

According to a report by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, on a single night in 2022, about 170,000 people in California were homeless, accounting for 30 percent of the nation's homeless population at that time.

Since the pandemic, the city has managed to accommodate some 10,000 people in 37 hotels across Los Angeles, according to the city's Homeless Services Authority.

One of them is The LA Grand Hotel Downtown. The homeless people who moved here during the pandemic are still here. And some hotel workers, who would normally cater to tourists, are still on the job.

Maribel Fajardo, Hotel Maid:

“We’ve had this for three years, it’s been a lot of change, from regular guests to clients right now, to the homeless – it’s totally different for cleaning, for people.”

Unite Here Local 11 is a union representing over 32,000 hospitality workers employed in Southern California and Arizona. Members support a Los Angeles city initiative that would allow homeless people to live in empty hotel rooms around Los Angeles and pay via government voucher.

Maria Hernandez, Spokesperson, Unite Here:

“They’d be vouchers for people who need them – women, domestic violence [[victims]], people that need housing and a roof over their heads.”

The issue is divisive and complicated. So much so, the Los Angeles City Council is putting the proposal to house homeless people in hotels on the March 2024 ballot.