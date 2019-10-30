ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ວາ​ດິມ ພ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕາຍ​ໂກ (Vadim Prystayko) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ແຜນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​ໂຊ​ລົດ (Zolote) ໃນ​

ເຂດ​ລູ​ຮານ ທາງ​ພາ​ກ​ຈ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ຂອງປະ​ເທດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ​ພວມ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ກັບ ພວກ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ດິນ​ແດນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ໜຸນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍມາ​ໄດ້​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ຫ້າປີ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານພ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕາຍ​ໂກ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ ​ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ອາ​ຣີ​ອູ​ໂປ​ລ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ອອກ ​ແມ່ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ດັ່ງ

​ກ່າວໃນ​ມື້ນີ້.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ​

ຂອງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອົງ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ໃນ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ ​ຫຼື OSCE.

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານພ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕາຍ​ໂກຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ ອອກ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ​

ໂຊ​ລົດສຳ​ເລັດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ເມືອງ

ພີ​ຕ​ຣິບ​ສ​ເກ (Petrivske).

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທ່ານ​ໂວ​ໂລ​ດີ​ເມຍ ເຊ​ເລນ​ສ໌​ກີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ກຳ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ເປັນ​

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ແຜນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະຫານ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ຊື່ Steinmeier Formula ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ

​ເດື​ອນ​ຕຸ​ລານີ້​.

ແຜນ​ການ​ຖອນ​ທະ​ຫານ Steinmeier Formula ແມ່ນ​ວາງ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​

ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ມິງ​ສ໌ ແລະ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​

ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໃນຮອບ​ສາມ​ປີ.



Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko said a planned troop withdrawal has started in the town of Zolote in the eastern Luhansk region, where Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for more than five years.



"The withdrawal is taking place right now, we are beginning [the process] today," Prystayko said at an investment forum in the city of Mariupol, on Tuesday, adding that the process was delayed due to preparations by the OSCE mission.



Prystayko also said that after the withdrawal process in Zolote is over, Kyiv will start withdrawing its forces from the nearby town of Petrivske.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who rose to the presidency earlier this year on promises to end the conflict, accepted the withdrawal plan, known as the Steinmeier Formula, earlier in October.



The Steinmeier Formula lays the groundwork for reinvigorating the larger peace deals known loosely as the Minsk Accords, and the first major international summit on the Ukraine conflict in three years.

