ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານວາດິມ ພຣິສຕາຍໂກ (Vadim Prystayko) ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜນການຖອນທະຫານ ອອກຈາກເມືອງໂຊລົດ (Zolote) ໃນ
ເຂດລູຮານ ທາງພາກຈຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ພວມສູ້ລົບກັບ ພວກແບ່ງແຍກດິນແດນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍມາໄດ້ດົນກວ່າຫ້າປີແລ້ວນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານພຣິສຕາຍໂກ ກ່າວຕໍ່ກອງປະຊຸມການລົງທຶນ ທີ່ເມືອງອາຣີອູໂປລ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ການຖອນກຳລັງອອກ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນເວລານີ້ ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງ
ກ່າວໃນມື້ນີ້.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ການຖອນກຳລັງໄດ້ມີການຊັກຊ້າຍ້ອນການກະກຽມ
ຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອົງການເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະການຮ່ວມມືໃນຢູໂຣບ ຫຼື OSCE.
ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານພຣິສຕາຍໂກຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກການຖອນກຳລັງ ອອກຈາກເມືອງ
ໂຊລົດສຳເລັດໄປແລ້ວ ຢູເຄຣນກໍຈະເລີ້ມຖອນກຳລັງຂອງຕົນອອກຈາກ ເມືອງ
ພີຕຣິບສເກ (Petrivske).
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລນສ໌ກີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ດ້ວຍການໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງນັ້ນ
ໄດ້ຮັບເອົາແຜນການຖອນທະຫານ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນໃນຊື່ Steinmeier Formula ໃນຕົ້ນ
ເດືອນຕຸລານີ້.
ແຜນການຖອນທະຫານ Steinmeier Formula ແມ່ນວາງພື້ນຖານເພື່ອສ້າງຄວາມ
ເຂັ້ມແຂງຄືນໃໝ່ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສັນຕິພາບມິງສ໌ ແລະຈະເປັນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ
ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດເທື່ອທຳອິດເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໃນຢູເຄຣນໃນຮອບສາມປີ.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystayko said a planned troop withdrawal has started in the town of Zolote in the eastern Luhansk region, where Ukrainian armed forces have been fighting Russia-backed separatists for more than five years.
"The withdrawal is taking place right now, we are beginning [the process] today," Prystayko said at an investment forum in the city of Mariupol, on Tuesday, adding that the process was delayed due to preparations by the OSCE mission.
Prystayko also said that after the withdrawal process in Zolote is over, Kyiv will start withdrawing its forces from the nearby town of Petrivske.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who rose to the presidency earlier this year on promises to end the conflict, accepted the withdrawal plan, known as the Steinmeier Formula, earlier in October.
The Steinmeier Formula lays the groundwork for reinvigorating the larger peace deals known loosely as the Minsk Accords, and the first major international summit on the Ukraine conflict in three years.