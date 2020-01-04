ຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າຫົນທາງໄປສູ່ການປອດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມາເຖິງຈຸດຈົບແລ້ວ ແຕ່ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເປີດປະຕູໄວ້ເພື່ອການທູດກັບສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການຂອງທ່ານໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
“ຄຳຖະແຫຼງຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ສະເໜີວ່າ ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ປະຊາຊົນ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ (DPRK) ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແລ້ວກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ແມ່ນແຕ່ໝາຍໝັ້ນໃນຄວາມຝັນທີ່ຈະເປັນປະເທດປອດນິວເຄລຍ” ທີ່ທ່ານເອເວັນ ຣີເວຍ ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະໄໝລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈອດ ດັບເບິນຢູ່ ບູສ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັບເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.
ທ່ານກິມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກສະຫະລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເປັນປໍລະປັກ ຕໍ່ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອນັ້ນ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ຈັກເທື່ອ ແລະເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈະພັດທະນາຕໍ່ໄປ ກ່ຽວກັບອາວຸດຍຸດທະສາດທີ່ມີຄວາມ
ຈຳເປັນເພື່ອຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນການປ້ອງກັນຊາດ.”
ທ່ານຣີເວຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານກິມ ກ່ຽວກັບການປົດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ເປັນ “ເລຶ້ອງຫລ້າສຸດ” ອັນທີ່ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອໄດ້ກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.
ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະຈຳສະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານກິມ ຊົງ ກ່າວວ່າ ການປອດອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍບໍ່ຢູ່ເທິງໂຕະອີກຕໍ່
ໄປແລ້ວ.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently indicated the road to denuclearization has come to an end, but experts say he left a door open for diplomacy with the U.S. in his statements Wednesday.
"Kim Jong Un's speech suggests that the DPRK [North Korea] is no longer interested in holding out the possibility of even an illusory commitment to denuclearization," said Evans Revere, a former State Department official during the George W. Bush administration, which also negotiated with North Korea.
Kim said, "If the U.S. persists in its hostile policy toward the DPRK, there will never be the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and the DPRK will steadily develop necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons for the security of the state."
Revere said Kim's stance on denuclearization is "the latest manifestation" of what North Korea has been saying for years.
Earlier in December, North Korea's U.N. Ambassador, Kim Song, said denuclearization is off the table.