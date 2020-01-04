ຜູ້​ນຳ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ​ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າຫົນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ປອດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ນັ້ນ ໄດ້​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດ​ຈົ​ບ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວ​ຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ປະ​ຕູ​ໄວ້ເພື່ອ​ການ​ທູດກັບ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖ​ະ​ແຫຼງ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

“ຄຳ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ສະ​ເໜີ​ວ່​າ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ (DPRK) ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈອີກ​ແລ້ວກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້ ແມ່ນ​ແຕ່ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຝັນທີ່ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປອດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ” ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອເວັນ ຣີ​ເວຍ​ ອະ​ດີດ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສ​ະ​ໄໝ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຈອດ ​ດັບ​ເບິນ​ຢູ່ ບູ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈ​າ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ.

ທ່ານ​ກິມ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຊ້ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍທີ່​ເປັນ​ປໍ​ລະ​ປັກ ​ຕໍ່ ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອນັ້ນ ​ມັນຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຫຼມ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ ​ຈັກ​ເທື່ອ ແລະ​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ

ຈຳ​ເປັນເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ໃນ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຊ​າດ.”

ທ່ານ​ຣີເວຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກິມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ປົດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ເປັນ​ “ເລຶ້ອງ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດ” ອັນ​ທີ່​ເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ປີ.

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຂອງເກົາ​ຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ປະ​ຈຳ​ສະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ກິມ​ ຊົງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ປອດ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ບໍ່​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ໂຕະອີກ​ຕໍ່

ໄປ​ແລ້ວ.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un recently indicated the road to denuclearization has come to an end, but experts say he left a door open for diplomacy with the U.S. in his statements Wednesday.



"Kim Jong Un's speech suggests that the DPRK [North Korea] is no longer interested in holding out the possibility of even an illusory commitment to denuclearization," said Evans Revere, a former State Department official during the George W. Bush administration, which also negotiated with North Korea.



Kim said, "If the U.S. persists in its hostile policy toward the DPRK, there will never be the denuclearization on the Korean peninsula and the DPRK will steadily develop necessary and prerequisite strategic weapons for the security of the state."



Revere said Kim's stance on denuclearization is "the latest manifestation" of what North Korea has been saying for years.



Earlier in December, North Korea's U.N. Ambassador, Kim Song, said denuclearization is off the table.

