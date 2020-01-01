ຜູ້​ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ​ອາດບໍ່​ທຳ​ການ​ຍືດ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານກຳ​ນົດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາເອງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ທົດ​ລົງ​ລູ​ກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ໄກ ແລະ ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ, ໂດຍ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ວ່າ​ຈະທຳ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນການ “ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຕົກ​ໃຈ” ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ​ແມ່ນ​ຫຍັງ ຖ້າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ບໍ່​ຜ່ອນ​ຜັນ​ການ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈານິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.

ທ່ານ ກິມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ລະ​ງັບ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ທະ​ຫານ ແລະ ຂາຍ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ທັນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີ​ໃຕ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ການ ເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼື KCNA.

ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ ຫຼື ລູ​ກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ​ດົນ​ກວ່າ​ສອງ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ. ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ 2018, ທ່ານ ກິມ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ “ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ແບບ​ນັ້ນ​ອີກ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.” ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ນັ້ນ​ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ປູ​ທາງ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ເກືອບ​ສອງ​ປີ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຕອນນີ້​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຊະ​ງັກ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ສາມ​ຄັ້ງ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີ​ເໜືອ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ໂດຍ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂ້າມ​ທະ​ວີບ ຫຼື ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ, ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ກໍ​ຕາມ.

ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ເມື່ອ​ແລງວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ​ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ກິມ, ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ກິມ ຍັງ​ຄົງ “ດີຫຼາຍ​ຄື​ເກົ່າ.”

ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຕົວ​ແທນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດ. ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ປົດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.”

ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນັ້ນ, ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ” ຖ້າ​ທ່ານ ກິມ “ຜິດ​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CBS ວ່າ “ລາວ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ພວກ​ນັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ການ​ແລກ​ປ່ຽນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ທຳ​ການ​ຊ້ອມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ລາວ​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ລາວ​ໄວ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he may no longer be bound byhis self- imposed moratorium on long - range misssile and nuclear tests, threatening an unspecified "shocking " action if the United States does not soften its stance in nuclear talks.



Kim said there are no grounds to refrain from such tests as long as the U.S. continues military drills and selling advanced weapons with and to South Korea, according to comments published Wednesday in the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).



North Korea has not conducted a nuclear or ICBM test in over two years. In April 2018, Kim announced his country "(no longer needs)" such tests. That decision helped pave the way for nearly two years of negotiations with the United States, which are now stalled.



U.S. President Donald Trump, who has met with Kim three times, has said the North Korean leader personally promised to not resume ICBM or nuclear tests, though the two leaders never formalized that agreement.



Speaking late Tuesday, Trump appeared to downplay the importance of Kim's threats, saying his relationship with Kim remains "very good."



"He's representing his country. I'm representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization," Trump said.



"I think he's a man of his word. So I think we're going to find out. But I think he's a man of his word," Trump added.



Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it would be "deeply disappointing" if Kim "reneged" on his commitments to Trump.



"He made those commitments to President Trump in exchange for President Trump agreeing not to conduct large-scale military exercises," Pompe told CBS. "We've lived up to our commitments. We continue to hold out hope that he'll live up to his as well."