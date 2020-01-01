ຜູ້ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າທ່ານອາດບໍ່ທຳການຍືດເວລາທີ່ທ່ານກຳນົດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການທົດລົງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະໄກ ແລະ ລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍອີກຕໍ່ໄປ, ໂດຍຂົ່ມຂູ່ວ່າຈະທຳການດຳເນີນການ “ທີ່ໜ້າຕົກໃຈ” ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງ ຖ້າ ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຜ່ອນຜັນການຢືນຢັດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນການເຈລະຈານິວເຄລຍ.
ທ່ານ ກິມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈະລະງັບການທົດລອງ ຕາບໃດທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ການຊ້ອມທະຫານ ແລະ ຂາຍອາວຸດທີ່ທັນສະໄໝໃຫ້ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, ອີງຕາມຄຳເຫັນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໃນອົງການສູນກາງຂ່າວທາງການ ເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼື KCNA.
ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ບໍ່ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການທົດລອງລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ ຫຼື ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບດົນກວ່າສອງປີແລ້ວ. ໃນເດືອນເມສາ 2018, ທ່ານ ກິມ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ “ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການ ການທົດລອງແບບນັ້ນອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.” ການຕັດສິນໃຈນັ້ນໄດ້ຊ່ວຍປູທາງໃຫ້ການເຈລະຈາເກືອບສອງປີກັບ ສະຫະລັດ, ເຊິ່ງຕອນນີ້ໄດ້ຢຸດຊະງັກ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບທ່ານ ກິມ ສາມຄັ້ງ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຜູ້ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳສັນຍາໂດຍສ່ວນຕົວວ່າຈະບໍ່ສືບຕໍ່ການທົດລອງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຂ້າມທະວີບ ຫຼື ລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ຈະບໍ່ເຄີຍເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢ່າງເປັນທາງການກໍຕາມ.
ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນເມື່ອແລງວັນອັງຄານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ປາກົດວ່າໄດ້ຫຼຸດຄວາມສຳຄັນຂອງການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງທ່ານ ກິມ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນຂອງທ່ານກັບທ່ານ ກິມ ຍັງຄົງ “ດີຫຼາຍຄືເກົ່າ.”
ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນຕົວແທນໃຫ້ປະເທດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດ. ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຊັນສັນຍາສະບັບນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະບັບນຶ່ງທີ່ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປົດລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ.”
ກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນຈະເປັນຄວາມຜິດຫວັງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ” ຖ້າທ່ານ ກິມ “ຜິດຄຳສັນຍາຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ.
ທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບ CBS ວ່າ “ລາວໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາພວກນັ້ນຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຕົກລົງຂອງທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ທຳການຊ້ອມທະຫານຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ຄຳສັນຍາຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຈະສືບຕໍ່ຫວັງວ່າລາວຈະຮັກສາສັນຍາຂອງລາວໄວ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned he may no longer be bound byhis self- imposed moratorium on long - range misssile and nuclear tests, threatening an unspecified "shocking " action if the United States does not soften its stance in nuclear talks.
Kim said there are no grounds to refrain from such tests as long as the U.S. continues military drills and selling advanced weapons with and to South Korea, according to comments published Wednesday in the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
North Korea has not conducted a nuclear or ICBM test in over two years. In April 2018, Kim announced his country "(no longer needs)" such tests. That decision helped pave the way for nearly two years of negotiations with the United States, which are now stalled.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who has met with Kim three times, has said the North Korean leader personally promised to not resume ICBM or nuclear tests, though the two leaders never formalized that agreement.
Speaking late Tuesday, Trump appeared to downplay the importance of Kim's threats, saying his relationship with Kim remains "very good."
"He's representing his country. I'm representing my country. We have to do what we have to do. But he did sign a contract. He did sign an agreement talking about denuclearization," Trump said.
"I think he's a man of his word. So I think we're going to find out. But I think he's a man of his word," Trump added.
Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said it would be "deeply disappointing" if Kim "reneged" on his commitments to Trump.
"He made those commitments to President Trump in exchange for President Trump agreeing not to conduct large-scale military exercises," Pompe told CBS. "We've lived up to our commitments. We continue to hold out hope that he'll live up to his as well."