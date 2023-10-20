ຜູ້ຜະລິດສິນຄ້າຊາວເຄັນຢາ ປະນາມຕໍ່ສິນຄ້ານໍາເຂົ້າຈໍານວນຫຼາຍຂອງ ຈີນ

ຈີນ​ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເປັນ​ແຫຼ່ງຂອງການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ໜຶ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ເຄັນ​ຢາ, ເຊິ່ງກວມ​ເອົາ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 20 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ຂອງປະເທດ. ບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍກ່າວວ່າ ການນໍາເຂົ້າ ຂອງຈີນ ກໍາລັງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ທັງ​ໝົດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຈູມາ ມາຈັງກາ (Juma Majanga) ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ, ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ. ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຕະຫຼາດຄາມູຄຸນຈີ (Kamukunji) ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ ແມ່ນ​ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍ ສິນຄ້າທີ່ນໍາເຂົ້າຈາກ ຈີນ. ທ່ານນາງຄຣິສຕີນ ເອັນເຈີຣີ (Christine Njeri) ເຊິ່ງເປັນແມ່ຄ້າຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະເປັນເຈົ້າຫນ້າທີ່ຂອງສະຫະພັນ ຜູ້ຄ້ານໍາເຂົ້າໃນນະ ຄອນຫຼວງໄນໂຣບີ. ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ໂຕຂັບເຄື່ອນສໍາຄັນ ຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນ ຈີນແມ່ນລາຄາທີ່ຕໍ່າຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ທ່ານນາງຄຣິສຕີນ ເອັນເຈີຮີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະວາຮີລີວ່າ:

“ເມື່ອພວກເຈົ້າສົມ​ທຽບລາຄາ​ສິນຄ້າ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າຂອງສິນຄ້າຈີນ ​ກັບ​ສິນຄ້າ​ທີ່​ຜະລິດ​ຢູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ, ເຄື່ອງ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ກວ່າ. ສະນັ້ນ, ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ ຄ້າ, ຂ້ອຈະຕ້ອງຍຊອກຫາສິນຄ້າທີ່ມີລາຄາຖືກກວ່າ ເຊິ່ງວ່າຂ້ອຍສາມາດຂາຍ ແລະສ້າງກໍາໄລໄດ້."

ທ້າວໂມສຊີສ ວາຊີຣາ (Moses Wachira) ລູກຄ້າຂອງ ນາງເອັນເຈີຣີ, ລາວສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຂອງ ນາງເອັນເຈີຣີ.

ລາວກ່າວເປັນພາສາສະວາຮິລີວ່າ:

"ຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງ ເຄັນຢາ ເປັນສິ່ງຂັດຂວາງໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍສໍາລັບພວກ ເຮົາ. ບາງຄັ້ງ ພວກເຮົາຊື້ມັນເມື່ອພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກອື່ນ, ແຕ່ມັນມີລາຄາ ສູງເກີນໄປ. ພວກເຮົາເລືອກຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງຈີນ."

ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້, ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຄ້າຂາຍ​ຂະໜາດ​ນ້ອຍ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ໄນ​ໂຣ​ບີ​ ໄດ້​ຈັດ ການປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອຮ້ອງທຸກ​ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ຍຸດຕິ​ທຳ​ຈາກ​ຄູ່​ຄ້າຈີນຂອງພວກເຂົາ.

ນາງເອັນເຈີຣີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກພໍ່​ຄ້າ​ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຂ້າມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນ​ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແລ້ວ.

ນາງເອັນເຈີຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"... ຖ້າຜູ້ຜະລິດມາຈາກປະເທດຈີນ ແລະເລີ່ມຂາຍຜະລິດຕະພັນໃນປະເທດ ເຄນຢານີ້, ນັ້ນຫມາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຜູ້ຄ້າຂາຍຊາວເຄນຢາ ຈະຕ້ອງຖືກ ຜັກດັນອອກຈາກການເຮັດທຸລະກິດ."

ຈີນ​ ຍັງ​ຄົງ​ເປັນ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າຜູ້​ດຽວ​ຂອງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າໃນເຄັນ​ຢາ, ເຊິ່ງກວມ​ເອົາ 20.5 ເປີເຊັນຂອງ​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຊາວເຄັນຢາກ່າວວ່າ ປະລິມານການນໍາເຂົ້າທີ່ສູງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ ອຸດສາຫະກໍາທ້ອງຖິ່ນພົບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ ວາງມາດຕະການ ເພື່ອຄຸ້ມຄອງທຸລະກິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ລວມທັງຫຼຸດຜ່ອນ ພາສີ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຕົ້ນທຶນໃນການຜະລິດ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ມະວາງກີ (Anthony Mwang), ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງສະ ມາຄົມຜູ້ຜະລິດ ເຄັນຢາ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຫຼາຍ​ອົງ​ການ…​ອົງ​ການ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ​ແລະ​ອົງ​ການ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ ທີ່​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ດໍາເນີນງານ. ພວກເຮົາຊິເຮັດແນວໃດເພື່ອໃຫ້ໝັ້ນ ໃຈວ່າ ມີການປະສານງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ? ພວກເຮົາຊິເຮັດແນວໃດເພື່ອໃຫ້ ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ມີການທັບຊ້ອນກັນ? ເຮັດແນວໃດພວກເຮົາຊິໝັ້ນໃຈໄດ້ວ່າ ສະ​ພາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດແລະກົດຫມາຍທັງຫມົດທີ່ກໍາລັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນະໂຍ ບາຍໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ, ແມ່ນ​ແທ້​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ​ຈະ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ການຜະລິດ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນການຊຸກ ຍູ້ການນໍາເຂົ້າ ແລະການບໍລິໂພກ."

ມັນ​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ຕະ​ພັນ​ຈາກຈີນທີ່ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຖືກ​ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼາດເຄັນຢາ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍຫຼາຍໆຄໍາ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບໃນຜະລິດຕະພັນຂອງພວກເຂົາ​.

​ແລະ​ເຖິງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ສິນຄ້າ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຖືກຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຢູ່​ໃນ​ປັດຈຸ​ບັນ, ທ່ານມະວາງກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໃນ​ໄລຍະ 25 ປີ​ຕໍ່ໜ້າ, ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຜະລິດ​ທຸກ​ປະ​ເພດ.

ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ມະວາງກີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ​ຈະ​ມີ​ກໍາ​ລັງ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ອາຟຣິກາແມ່ນຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຮ້ອນ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງເຂົ້າເຖິງພະລັງງານແສງຕາເວັນໄດ້. ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ​ມີ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຊັບ​ພະ​ຍາ​ກອນ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ເຊັ່ນ​ແມ່​ນໍ້າ​ ຖ້າເຈົ້າໄປແມ່ນໍ້າຄົງໂກ ແລະອື່ນໆຢູ່ທີ່ ນັ້ນ. ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ​ ຈະ​ມີເນື້ອທີ່ດິນປູກຝັງ​ 50 ເປີເຊັນ, ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິ​ກາ.”

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ມະວາງກີ ຍັງ​ກ່າວອີກ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ອາ​ຟຣິກາ​ຕ້ອງ​ປັບປຸງ ​ແລະ ຍົກລະດັບ​ພື້ນຖານ​ການ​ຜະລິດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ບໍລິສັດ​ຍັກ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໂລກ​ເຊັ່ນ​ ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຄວາມ​ສາມາດ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໃນ​ຖານະ​ເປັນ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ຜະລິດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ.

China remains the single leading source of imports to Kenya, accounting for over 20 percent of total imports, according to the country’s bureau of statistics. Many local manufacturers say the Chinese imports are hurting their bottom line. Juma Majanga reports from Nairobi, Kenya.

The Kamukunji market in Nairobi is full of Chinese imported goods. Christine Njeri is a trader here and an official of the import traders’ union in Nairobi. She says the main driver of Chinese products is their low prices.

Christine Njeri, Trader, Female, in Swahili

“When you compare the price of Chinese imports and locally manufactured goods, the Chinese imports are cheaper. So, as a trader, I look for where price is cheaper so that so that I can sell and make some profit.”

Moses Wachira is Njeri’s customer. He echos Njeri’s sentiments.

Moses Wachira, Buyer, Male, in Swahili

“Kenyans products are cost-barring for us. Sometimes we buy them when we have no alternative, but it is too costly. We prefer Chinese products.”

Earlier this year, small scale traders in Nairobi held demonstrations in the city to complain about what they say is unfair competition from their counterparts from China.

Njeri says Chinese traders had crossed into their space.

Christine Njeri, Trader, Female, in Swahili

“... if the producer comes from China and starts selling the products here in Kenya, that means that we Kenyan traders would be pushed out of business.”

China remains the single leading source of Kenya’s imports, accounting for 20.5% of total imports, according to the country’s bureau of statistics. Kenyan manufacturers say that high volume of imports is suffocating local industry. They want the government to put measures in place to protect their businesses, including a reduction in taxes to lower the cost of manufacturing.

Anthony Mwangi is the chief executive officer of the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Anthony Mwangi, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO, Male, in English

“We have so many agencies…regulatory agencies and government agencies that are involved in what we do. How do we make sure that there is coordination of them? How do we make sure that there is no overlap? How do we make sure that parliament and all the laws that are coming up, and policy coming up, are actually to progress production, not to encourage importation and consumption.”

There has long been debate over the quality of cheap Chinese products in the Kenyan market with many questioning their quality.

And despite the current glut of cheap Chinese goods, Mwangi says over the next 25 year, Africa will be at the forefront of all kinds of manufacturing.

Anthony Mwangi, Kenya Association of Manufacturers CEO, Male, in English

“Africa will have the largest workforce; Africa is in the tropics; so that we have access to solar energy. Africa has access to renewable resources like rivers; if you go to River Congo and others that are there. Africa will have 50% of the arable land…the future is in Africa.”

But Mwangi also says African countries have to modernize and update their manufacturing base to compete with global giants like China and realize their potential as a world manufacturing hub.