ທ.ນ. ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນ ຜິວດໍາ ແລະເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຄົນທໍາອິດ

ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນຫລາຍດ້ານ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່, ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ (Kamala Harris) ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃນອາທິດນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາຂອງວີໂອເອ Katherine Gypson ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ນຳເອົາທ່ານ ນາງແຮຣີສ ໄປສູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນສູງ ອັນດັບສອງ ໃນລັດຖະ ບານສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຊີນຟັງລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງທ່ານນາງຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ
ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ວງເວລາແຫ່ງການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ສະຫະລັດນີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາແຮຣີສ, ຮອງປະທານນາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຂ້າພະຈົ້າອາດຈະເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແໜ່ງນີ້ກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ."

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣີສ ອາຍຸ 56 ປີ ຂອບໃຈຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ…. ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ ນາງ ໃຫ້ເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນຜິວດໍາ ແລະເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຄົນທໍາອິດ ໃຫ້ ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ແພຣຣີ (Barbara Perry) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາມີແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນສານສູງສຸດ. ພວກເຮົາມີທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ເປັນປະທານສະພາຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າຢູ່ລັດຖະສະພາແລ້ວ ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ເຄີຍຢູ່ໃນຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານເທື່ອ, ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາມີຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນແມ່ຍິງ - ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີເທື່ອ- ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເຮົາຍັງມີແມ່ຍິງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຄົນຜິວຂາວ, ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມາຈາກຄອບຄົວທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ເປັນອົບພະຍົບທີ່ເຂົ້າມາປະເທດນີ້ ເພື່ອຫາທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ໂດຍທີ່ເປັນລູກສາວຂອງແມ່ທີ່ເປັນຊາວອິນເດຍແລະພໍ່ເປັນຄົນຈາໄມກາ, ທ່ານ ນາງແຮຣີສເກີດຢູ່ເມືອງໂອກແລນ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ - ຮູບພາບໃຫຍ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນແຕ້ມໃສ່ຝາຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນເບີກຄລີ (Berkeley) ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຂີ່ລົດເມໄປເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນໃນຕອນທີ່ເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ຄົນຫລາຍຊົນຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ ເຂົ້າກັນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່່າບາບາຣາ ລີ (Barbara Lee), ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:
"ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ທັບເພດານແກ້ວ ຫລາຍຕໍ່ຫລາຍແຜ່ນແລ້ວ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນ."

ໂດຍໄດ້ຈົບການສຶກສາຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາວເວີດ (Howard) ທີ່ເປັນມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ຄົນຜິວດຳໝົດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣີສ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນໄອຍະການຍິງຜິວດໍາຄົນທຳອິດ ຂອງນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນ ຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນປີ 2004 ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນຫົວ ໜ້າ ພະແນກຍຸຕິທໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃນປີ 2010 ….

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມີການປະທ້ວງຂອງຂະບວນການ Black Lives Matter ຫລື ຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດໍາກໍສໍາຄັນໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີກາຍນີ້, ພວກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າບາງຄົນໄດ້ ຕໍານິວ່າທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສວ່າ ເປັນໄອຍະການທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານນາງຍອມຮັບນັ້ນ, ເອົາທ່າທີທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດ ຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທຳຜິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເມື່ອທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊນນອນ ໂບ ໂອໄບຣແອນ (Shannon Bow O’Brien) ຈາກມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເທັກຊັສກ່າວວ່າ:
"ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນຫລາຍທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາອຳນາດຢູ່ມີຮູບຮ່າງຄ້າຍຄືຕົນເອງ."

ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ - ຜູ້ທີ່ມັກເວົ້າຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນຖາ ນະ ທີ່ເປັນປ້າ ແລະເປັນແມ່ລ້ຽງນັ້ນ- ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບທະນາຍຄວາມ ດັກ ເອມຫັອຟ (Doug Emhoff), ຊຶ່ງບັດນີ້ ຈະກາຍເປັນບຸລຸດໝາຍເລກ 2 - ຊຶ່ງເປັນຕຳແໜ່ງໃໝ່ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກ້າວຂຶ້ນຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຖ້າຫາກຈຳເປັນ, ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ ອາດຈະນຳໃຊ້ປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ເປັນຄົນທຳອິດໃນຫລາຍໆດ້ານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ນັ້ນ ອີກເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແພຣຣີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:
"ທ່ານນາງສາມາດເປັນແມ່ຍິງຂອງຊາດ ທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະຈົ້າກໍຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ນາງກໍາລັງເຮັດຢູ່ນັ້ນ."

ບົດບາດໃໝ່ໃນລະດັບໂລກຢູ່ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວທີ່ວ່ານີ້ -ໄດ້ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະ ຫຼອງກັນແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ໄກເທົ່າກັບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໜ່ວຍໂລກ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານບັນພະບຸລຸດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history this week when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government

A history-making moment in the United States... Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect:

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

The 56-year-old Harris thanking her running mate President-elect Joe Biden and voters….….for choosing her to become the first Black and Indian American woman to serve as U.S. vice president.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“We've had women in the Supreme Court. We have Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House in Congress but never in the executive branch have we had a woman vice President - still not president - but not only that but to have a woman of color, a woman from immigrant parents who came to this country for a better life.”

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris was born in Oakland, California – a mural of her now on the Berkeley California school she was bussed to as a child as part of racial integration efforts.

Rep. Barbara Lee, Democrat:

“She’s broken so many glass ceilings for so many women.”

A graduate of Howard University, an all-black college in Washington, DC, Harris became the first black female San Francisco prosecutor beginning in 2004 and then California Attorney General in 2010….

During Black Lives Matter protests this summer, some progressives complained Harris had been a much tougher prosecutor than she let on, took contradictory positions on the death penalty and failed to hold police accountable for misconduct.

Harris first made history in California when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Shannon Bow O’Brien, University of Texas:

“It's important that people see people in power, that look like themselves.”

Harris – who speaks often about her role as an aunt and a stepmother – is married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, who will now be the second gentleman – an entirely new position in White House history. And while the most important job for a vice president is to be ready to step in for the president if needed, analysts say Harris may also make use of her historic firsts.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“She can be a stateswoman representing the United States, but I think she'll travel around the United States as well, to show that symbolism of what she's doing.”

A new global role in the White House – celebrated halfway around the world in her ancestral village in India.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
