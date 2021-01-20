ທ.ນ. ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນ ຜິວດໍາ ແລະເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຄົນທໍາອິດ

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່, ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ (Kamala Harris) ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃນອາທິດນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາຂອງວີໂອເອ Katherine Gypson ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ນຳເອົາທ່ານ ນາງແຮຣີສ ໄປສູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນສູງ ອັນດັບສອງ ໃນລັດຖະ ບານສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຢູ່ໃນຫ້ວງເວລາແຫ່ງການສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ສະຫະລັດນີ້ ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາແຮຣີສ, ຮອງປະທານນາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຂ້າພະຈົ້າອາດຈະເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແໜ່ງນີ້ກໍຕາມ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນສຸດທ້າຍ."

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣີສ ອາຍຸ 56 ປີ ຂອບໃຈຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານນາງ, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ…. ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານ ນາງ ໃຫ້ເປັນແມ່ຍິງອາເມຣິກັນຜິວດໍາ ແລະເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຄົນທໍາອິດ ໃຫ້ ດໍາລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ແພຣຣີ (Barbara Perry) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີແມ່ຍິງ ຢູ່ໃນສານສູງສຸດ. ພວກເຮົາມີທ່ານນາງແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ເປັນປະທານສະພາຂອງສະພາຕໍ່າຢູ່ລັດຖະສະພາແລ້ວ ແຕ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ເຄີຍຢູ່ໃນຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານເທື່ອ, ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາມີຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນແມ່ຍິງ - ທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີເທື່ອ- ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ເຮົາຍັງມີແມ່ຍິງທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຄົນຜິວຂາວ, ແມ່ຍິງທີ່ມາຈາກຄອບຄົວທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ເປັນອົບພະຍົບທີ່ເຂົ້າມາປະເທດນີ້ ເພື່ອຫາທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ໂດຍທີ່ເປັນລູກສາວຂອງແມ່ທີ່ເປັນຊາວອິນເດຍແລະພໍ່ເປັນຄົນຈາໄມກາ, ທ່ານ ນາງແຮຣີສເກີດຢູ່ເມືອງໂອກແລນ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ - ຮູບພາບໃຫຍ່ຂອງທ່ານນາງຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນແຕ້ມໃສ່ຝາຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນເບີກຄລີ (Berkeley) ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຂີ່ລົດເມໄປເຂົ້າໂຮງຮຽນໃນຕອນທີ່ເປັນເດັກນ້ອຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ ຄົນຫລາຍຊົນຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ ເຂົ້າກັນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່່າບາບາຣາ ລີ (Barbara Lee), ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ທັບເພດານແກ້ວ ຫລາຍຕໍ່ຫລາຍແຜ່ນແລ້ວ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍຄົນ."

ໂດຍໄດ້ຈົບການສຶກສາຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາວເວີດ (Howard) ທີ່ເປັນມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ທີ່ມີແຕ່ຄົນຜິວດຳໝົດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣີສ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນໄອຍະການຍິງຜິວດໍາຄົນທຳອິດ ຂອງນະຄອນແຊນແຟຣນ ຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃນປີ 2004 ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍເປັນຫົວ ໜ້າ ພະແນກຍຸຕິທໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃນປີ 2010 ….

ໃນລະຫວ່າງມີການປະທ້ວງຂອງຂະບວນການ Black Lives Matter ຫລື ຊີວິດຄົນຜິວດໍາກໍສໍາຄັນໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີກາຍນີ້, ພວກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າບາງຄົນໄດ້ ຕໍານິວ່າທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສວ່າ ເປັນໄອຍະການທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດ ກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານນາງຍອມຮັບນັ້ນ, ເອົາທ່າທີທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດ ຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທຳຜິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ ເມື່ອທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສະຫະລັດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຊນນອນ ໂບ ໂອໄບຣແອນ (Shannon Bow O’Brien) ຈາກມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດເທັກຊັສກ່າວວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນຫລາຍທີ່ຜູ້ຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນຜູ້ທີ່ກໍາອຳນາດຢູ່ມີຮູບຮ່າງຄ້າຍຄືຕົນເອງ."

ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ - ຜູ້ທີ່ມັກເວົ້າຢູ່ເລື້ອຍ ກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນຖາ ນະ ທີ່ເປັນປ້າ ແລະເປັນແມ່ລ້ຽງນັ້ນ- ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບທະນາຍຄວາມ ດັກ ເອມຫັອຟ (Doug Emhoff), ຊຶ່ງບັດນີ້ ຈະກາຍເປັນບຸລຸດໝາຍເລກ 2 - ຊຶ່ງເປັນຕຳແໜ່ງໃໝ່ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງເລີຍໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກ້າວຂຶ້ນຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຖ້າຫາກຈຳເປັນ, ພວກນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣີສ ອາດຈະນຳໃຊ້ປະຫວັດສາດທີ່ເປັນຄົນທຳອິດໃນຫລາຍໆດ້ານຂອງທ່ານນາງ ນັ້ນ ອີກເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແພຣຣີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:

"ທ່ານນາງສາມາດເປັນແມ່ຍິງຂອງຊາດ ທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະຈົ້າກໍຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຄວາມເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງສິ່ງທີ່ນາງກໍາລັງເຮັດຢູ່ນັ້ນ."

ບົດບາດໃໝ່ໃນລະດັບໂລກຢູ່ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວທີ່ວ່ານີ້ -ໄດ້ມີການສະເຫຼີມສະ ຫຼອງກັນແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນເຂດທີ່ໄກເທົ່າກັບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໜ່ວຍໂລກ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານບັນພະບຸລຸດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history this week when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government

A history-making moment in the United States... Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect:

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

The 56-year-old Harris thanking her running mate President-elect Joe Biden and voters….….for choosing her to become the first Black and Indian American woman to serve as U.S. vice president.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“We've had women in the Supreme Court. We have Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House in Congress but never in the executive branch have we had a woman vice President - still not president - but not only that but to have a woman of color, a woman from immigrant parents who came to this country for a better life.”

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris was born in Oakland, California – a mural of her now on the Berkeley California school she was bussed to as a child as part of racial integration efforts.

Rep. Barbara Lee, Democrat:

“She’s broken so many glass ceilings for so many women.”

A graduate of Howard University, an all-black college in Washington, DC, Harris became the first black female San Francisco prosecutor beginning in 2004 and then California Attorney General in 2010….

During Black Lives Matter protests this summer, some progressives complained Harris had been a much tougher prosecutor than she let on, took contradictory positions on the death penalty and failed to hold police accountable for misconduct.

Harris first made history in California when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Shannon Bow O’Brien, University of Texas:

“It's important that people see people in power, that look like themselves.”

Harris – who speaks often about her role as an aunt and a stepmother – is married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, who will now be the second gentleman – an entirely new position in White House history. And while the most important job for a vice president is to be ready to step in for the president if needed, analysts say Harris may also make use of her historic firsts.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“She can be a stateswoman representing the United States, but I think she'll travel around the United States as well, to show that symbolism of what she's doing.”

A new global role in the White House – celebrated halfway around the world in her ancestral village in India.