ວັກຊີນຈອນຊັນ & ຈອນຊັນຈະຊ່ວຍລາວ ເລັ່ງລັດໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍ ສັກວັກຊີນ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພົນລະເມືອງລາວໄດ້ໃນ ທ້າຍປີນີ້

ມື້ນີ້, ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຮັບວັກຊີນ​ກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນການ​ບໍລິຈາກຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດໂດຍຜ່ານ COVAX Facility ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ພັນທະມິດວັກຊີນ, ແລະອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ, ໂດຍມີອົງການຢູນິເຊັບເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມງານສຳຄັນໃນການຈັດສົ່ງ. ໃນນັ້ນມີ​ວັກຊີນ Johnson & Johnson/Janssen ​1,008,000 ໂດສ໌​ ໂດຍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອງສະຫະລັດເຂົ້າໃນການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງທົ່ວໂລກເພື່ອຢຸດຕິ​ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ​ ແລະເປັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງ ສປປລາວ ທີ່ຈະສັກວັກຊີນ​ກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນໃຫ້ໄດ້ 50 ເປີເຊັນຂອງພົນລະເມືອງທັງໝົດໃນທ້າຍປີ 2021 ນີ້.

ພິທີມອບວັກຊິນນີ້ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນສາກົນວັດໄຕ, ໂດຍມີພະນະທ່ານນາງ ປານີ ຢາທໍ່ຕູ້, ຮອງປະທານປະເທດລາວ, ໃຫ້ກຽດເປັນປະທານພິທີ ເເລະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມງານໂດຍພະນະທ່ານ ດຣ. ບຸນແຝງ ພູມມະໄລສິດ, ລັດຖະມົນ ຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ, ພະນະທ່ານ ດຣ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳລາວ, ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ແລະ​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການຢູນິເຊັບປະຈໍາ​ລາວ ແລະຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຈາກພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງອື່ນໆ.

ພະນະທ່ານ ​ນາງ ປານີ ຢາທໍ່ຕູ້, ຮອງປະທານປະເທດ ແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ລັດຖະບານ ແຫ່ງ ສປປ ລາວ ຕີລາຄາສູງຕໍ່ການສືບຕໍ່ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຂອງ ລັດຖະບານ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ເເກ່ລັດຖະບານ ແລະປະຊາຊົນລາວ, ຊຶ່ງໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອວັກຊີນປ້ອງກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ອັນໄດ້ສະເເດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ດີລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ພາຍໃຕ້ຄູ່ຮ່ວມມືແບບກວມລວມລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ເເລະ ສປປ ລາວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອໝັ້ນວ່າການໄດ້ຮັບວັກຊີນ ຈອນຊັນ ເເອນ ຈອນຊັນ ຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍເລັ່ງລັດການບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍການຊັກວັກຊີນໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນລາວ ພາຍໃນທ້າຍປີ 2021 ນີ້.”

ຈາກການໄດ້ຮັບວັກຊີນຈຳນວນ​ 1,008,000 ໂດສ໌​ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການບໍລິຈາກໂດຍກົງຈາກປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກາໃຫ້ແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ, ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ລັດຖະບານລາວ ສາມາດຕອບສະໜອງ​ການປ້ອງກັນການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັດໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ 1 ລ້ານ​ກວ່າ​ຄົນ​ ໃນຈຳນວນປະຊາກອນທັງໝົດປະມານ 7 ລ້ານຄົນ​.

ວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 J&J/Janssen ແຕກຕ່າງຈາກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 ຊະນິດອື່ນໆທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຍ້ອນວ່າ​ຕ້ອງສັກພຽງຄັ້ງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ນອກ​ນັ້ນ, ວັກຊີນ J&J/Janssen ຍັງສາມາດ​ເກັບຮັກສາໄວ້ໃນອຸນຫະພູມຕູ້ເຢັນປົກກະຕິ ຊຶ່ງເປັນທີ່​ເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດຕໍ່​ການສັກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ແກ່​ປະຊາກອນໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ຫຼື ເຂດຫ່າງໄກສອກຫຼີກທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ຍາກ.

ພະນະທ່ານດຣ. ປີເຕີ ເຮມອນ, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມພູມ ໃຈທີ່ໄດ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ ໃນການສະໜອງວັກຊີນເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນ ​ສປປ ລາວ. ການບໍລິຈາກໃນມື້ນີ້ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າປະຊາຊົນລາວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຕື່ມອີກ​ - ປະມານ 14 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງປະຊາກອນຂອງ ສປປ ລາວ - ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສັກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 ​ຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນ​. ອັນນີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ເປົ້າໝາຍການສັກວັກຊີນ​ກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ໄດ້ 50% ຂອງປະຊາກອນໃນທ້າຍປີ 2021 ນີ້​, ແລະ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ທົ່ວໂລກຫຍັບໃກ້ເຂົ້າກັບການຢຸດຕິການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້."

ລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງສປປລາວຈະໃຊ້ວັກຊີນ​ J&J/Janssen ເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຕໍ່​ກຸ່ມທີ່ເປັນບູລິມະສິດ​, ລວມທັງຜູ້​ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 60 ປີຂຶ້ນໄປ, ຄົນທີ່ມີພະຍາດປະຈໍາຕົວ ແລະ ພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນຂອບເຂດທົ່ວປະເທດ, ໂດຍສອດຄ່ອງກັບແຜນປະຕິບັດງານການສັກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ແຫ່ງຊາດ ​ແລະ ຍັງມີແຜນການເພີ່ມເຕີມເພື່ອ​ນຳໃຊ້​ຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນກຸ່ມເປົ້າໝາຍອື່ນໆ, ລວມທັງເຂດ​ຫ່າງໄກ ສອກຫຼີກ ແລະ ເຂດ​ທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ຍາກ​.

ດຣ. ກາວຈູນ​, ວ່າການແທນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ, ອົງການ WHO ປະຈໍາ ສປປ ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ: “ການຮັບປະກັນ​ການເຂົ້າເຖິງວັກຊີນ ແລະການສັກ​ວັກຊີນແບບເທົ່າທຽມກັນໃຫ້ແກ່ຜູ້ທີ່​ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ສຸດໃນທົ່ວໂລກແມ່ນ​ບູລິມະສິດຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງອົງການ WHO. ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ທັນຕາມເວລາທີ່ຕ້ອງການທີ່ສຸດ ເພາະວ່າເປັນການ​ມາເຖິງໃນ​ເວລາທີ່ປະເທດກຳລັງຕ້ອງການ​ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ການສັກ​ວັກຊີນໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການ​ທີ່ສຸດໃນເຂດທີ່ເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ຍາກ​.”

ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G7, ບັນດາສະມາຊິກໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າຈະຊ່ວຍບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ຕໍ່າ​ ແລະ ລາຍໄດ້ປານກາງໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ການສັກ​ວັກຊີນດ້ວຍ​ການບໍລິຈາກວັກຊີນ​. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໄປຍັງ​ບັນດາປະເທດຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງການສະໜອງວັກຊີນ​ໄດ້​ດີ ໃຫ້​ປະຕິບັດຕາມຕົວຢ່າງຂອງລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ອາເມຣິກາ, ຂໍໃຫ້ບໍລິຈາກໂດຍໄວ ແລະ ຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງໃນບັນດາເດືອນຕໍ່​ໜ້ານີ້.

ທ່ານນາງບີອາເຕ ດາສເຕລ໌​, ວ່າການແທນ​ຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າອົງການຢູນິເຊັບປະຈໍາ​ ສປປ ລາວ ​ກ່າວວ່າ: "​ອີງຕາມການຈັດຕັ້ງວຽກງານສັກຢາກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ກັບເດັກໃນສິບປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງຊັດເຈນວ່າ ຢາວັກຊີນນັ້ນສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊີວິດໄດ້. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຮູ້ສຶກມີຄວາມປິຕິຍິນດີທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢ່າງສະໝໍ່າສະເໝີທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮ່ວມກັນ ເພື່ອສັກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນລາວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຂໍສະເເດງຄວາມຂອບໃຈຕໍ່ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ສະຖານທູດສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ແລະ ອົງການ USAID, ສຳລັບການປະກອບສ່ວນອັນໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ການເຂົ້າເຖິງ​ຢ່າງເທົ່າທຽມກັນ​ໃນການສັກ​ວັກຊິນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 ແມ່ນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງທີ່ສຸດເພື່ອຫລຸດພົ້ນອອກຈາກ​ການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດນີ້ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາໝົດທຸກຄົນ, ລວມທັງເດັກ. ຍ້ອນວ່າໄວຣັດກາຍພັນພາ​ໃຫ້ເກີດສາຍພັນໃໝ່​, ຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ຮ່ວມມືກັນເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະແມ່ນຈະຍິ່ງຫຍຸ້ງຍາກກວ່າເກົ່າ. ການບໍລິຈາກວັກຊີນແມ່ນນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ສະຫຼາດສະຫຼຽວ ເເລະ ສະແດງເຖິງ​ຜົນປະໂຫຍດສູງສຸດແບບລວມໝູ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ນອກ​ຈາກການຈັດສົ່ງ​ວັກຊີນ J&J/Janssen ຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້ແລ້ວ, ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ສປປ ລາວ ກໍ​ໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດສົ່ງ​ວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19 Astra Zeneca/Oxford ​ຈຳນວນ 132.000 ໂດສ໌ ​ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມິ​ນາ ປີ 2021​, ພ້ອມທັງການຈັດສົ່ງ​ວັກຊີນ Pfizer BioNTech ຈຳນວນ 100,620 ໂດສ໌ ​ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມິຖຸນາ ປີ 2021 ຊຶ່ງວັກຊີນ​ທັງສອງຊະນິດນີ້​ໄດ້ຮັບການຈັດຊື້ຜ່ານ COVAX Facility.

COVAX ແມ່ນການນຳພາຮ່ວມກັນ ໂດຍ Gavi ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນ​ພັນທະມິດດ້ານ​ວັກຊີນ, ອົງການ WHO ແລະ CEPI ທີ່​ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບອົງການຢູນິເຊັບ​ ພ້ອມທັງທະນາຄານໂລກ, ອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງສັງຄົມ​, ຜູ້ຜະລິດ, ແລະອື່ນໆ. COVAX ແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງຂອງແຜນງານການເຂົ້າເຖິງເຄື່ອງມືໂຄວິດ-19 (ACT) ​ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນການຮ່ວມມືທົ່ວ​ໂລກຄັ້ງສໍາຄັນ​ເພື່ອເລັ່ງລັດການພັດທະນາ, ການຜະລິດ ແລະ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຢ່າງເທົ່າທຽມກັນຕໍ່​ການກວດຫາ​, ການປິ່ນປົວ​ ແລະ ການສັກ​ວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດ​.​

ສະມາຊິກສະພາບໍລິຫານງານຂອງ Gavi ທີ່ມີ​ຕົວແທນໃນ ​ສປປ ລາວ ປະກອບມີອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ການາດາ, ຄະນະກຳມາທິການສະຫະພາບເອີຣົບ, ຝຣັ່ງ, ເຢຍລະມັນ, ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ສາທາລະນະລັດເກົາຫຼີ, ລັກແຊມເບີກ, ສະວິດເຊີແລນ, ຣາດຊະອານາຈັກອັງກິດ, ແລະ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ.

ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນຜູ້ປະກອບສ່ວນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນ COVAX Facility. ໄດ້ສະໜອງເງິນຈຳນວນ 2 ຕື້ໂດລາໃຫ້ແກ່ COVAX ແລະ ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດເພີ່ມອີກ 2 ຕື້ ໂດລາ. ສະຫະລັດເປັນນຶ່ງ​ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທຳອິດທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19. ມາຮອດປະຈຸບັນນີ້, ສະຫະລັດ ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານອົງການເພື່ອການພັດທະນາສາກົນ (USAID) ແລະ ສູນຄວບຄຸມພະຍາດຂອງສະຫະລັດໄດ້ປະກອບສ່ວນເກືອບ 8​ ລ້ານໂດລາ​ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ສປປ ລາວໃນການຄວບຄຸມການແຜ່ລະບາດ​ຂອງພະຍາດໂຄວິດ​-19​ ດ້ວຍ​ການສະໜອງອຸປະກອນການແພດ ​ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ຈຳເປັນທີ່ສຸດ, ໄດ້​ຝຶກອົບຮົມພະນັກງານສາທາລະນະສຸກຫຼາຍ​ພັນຄົນ, ແລະ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມສັກວັກຊີນກັນພະຍາດ​. ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາຍັງເປັນຜູ້ປະກອບສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃຫ້ແກ່ Gavi ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນພັນທະມິດດ້ານວັກຊີນ​.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້

Today, Lao PDR received a new shipment of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States through the COVAX Facility – a partnership co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the World Health Organization (WHO), with UNICEF as key delivery partner – consisting of 1,008,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen (J&J/Janssen) COVID-19 vaccine. This is part of the United States’ contribution to the ongoing global efforts to end the pandemic, and support for Lao PDR’s goal to vaccinate 50 percent of its population by the end of 2021.

This latest shipment of vaccines was handed over to the Government of Lao PDR in an official ceremony at the Wattay International Airport. The handover ceremony was chaired by H.E. Ms. Pany Yathotou, Vice President of Lao PDR, and was also attended by H.E. Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysith, Minister of Health, U.S. Ambassador to Lao PDR, Dr. Peter M. Haymond, Dr Dr. Gao Jun, WHO Officer-in-Charge to Lao PDR and Ms. Beate Dastel, UNICEF Representative a.i. to Lao PDR, as well as by other partners.

“The Government of Lao PDR highly values the continued efforts of the Government of the United States of America and the American people in assisting the Government and the Lao people. This assistance, in the form of COVID-19 donated doses, is a clear indication of the good cooperation between our two countries, the Lao PDR and the United States of America, under the comprehensive partnership. I am confident that the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines will accelerate the efforts to reach 50 percent of the population in 2021,” remarked H.E. Ms. Pany Yathotou, Vice President of Lao PDR.

With this donation of 1,008,000 doses, which is a direct contribution from the American people to the Lao PDR, the Lao Government will be able to provide protection against the virus to more than one million people, out of the country’s approximately 7 million total population.

The J&J/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine differs from other types of COVID-19 vaccines currently available in Lao PDR as it only requires a single dose. In addition, the J&J/Janssen vaccine can be stored at regular refrigeration temperatures, which makes it ideally suited for immunizing populations in rural or hard-to-reach areas.

“I am proud to represent the United States Government in providing these lifesaving vaccines to the people of the Lao PDR,” remarked H.E. Dr. Peter M. Haymond, the Ambassador of the United States of America to the Lao PDR. “Today’s donation will ensure that more than one million additional Lao people – approximately 14 percent of the Lao PDR population – will be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This brings the Lao PDR closer to its goal of vaccinating 50 percent of its population by the end of 2021, and brings the world closer to ending this pandemic,” he added.

The Lao PDR Government will use these J&J/Janssen doses to first vaccinate priority groups, including people above 60 years of age, people with underlying health conditions, and health workers across the country, in line with the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan and further plan for its use to other target population, including those in remote and hard to reach areas.

“Ensuring equitable access to vaccines and vaccinating the world’s most vulnerable has been the key priorities for WHO. The United States’ support is very timely as it comes at a time when the country needs it most and will help bring the vaccines to those most in need in hard-to-reach areas,” said Dr. Gao Jun, WHO Officer-in-Charge to Lao PDR.

At the G7 Summit, members pledged to help low- and middle-income countries access vaccines by donating doses. We urge well-supplied countries to follow the U.S. Government’s example of making dose donations immediately, with ongoing donations over the coming months.

"Vaccines save lives as progress in childhood immunization over the last decades has shown. Thus, it brings me joy to see the steady progress we are collectively making towards vaccinating the Lao population. I would like to thank the United States of America, particularly the U.S. Embassy in Lao PDR and USAID, for their generous contribution. Equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines represents the clearest pathway out of this pandemic for all of us, children included. As the virus mutates producing new variants, the need to join hands to defeat it is even greater. Donating doses now is a smart policy that speaks to our collective best interests,” stated Ms. Beate Dastel, UNICEF Representative a.i. to Lao PDR.

In addition to this latest shipment of the J&J/Janssen vaccines, Lao PDR previously received a shipment of 132,000 doses of Astra Zeneca / Oxford COVID-19 vaccines in March 2021 and also a shipment of 100,620 doses of Pfizer BioNTech vaccines in early June 2021, both of which were procured through the COVAX Facility.

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO and CEPI, working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, civil society organizations, manufacturers, and others. COVAX is part of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, a ground-breaking global collaboration to accelerate development, production, and equitable access to COVID-19 tests, treatments, and vaccines.

Gavi board members represented in Lao PDR include Australia, Canada, the European Commission, France, Germany, Japan, The Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

The United States is the largest contributor to the COVAX Facility. It has already provided $2 billion to COVAX and committed an additional $2 billion. The U.S. has been among the first countries to provide COVID-19 support to Lao PDR. To date, the U.S., through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), has contributed nearly USD 8 million to help Lao PDR control the spread of COVID-19 by providing much needed-medical and laboratory equipment, training thousands of health workers, and vaccination efforts. The United States is also the largest contributor to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.