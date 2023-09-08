ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ກ້ອງ​ສ່ອງ​ທາງ​ໄກທີ່​ໃຊ້ເອກ​ສ໌​ເຣ ເພື່ອຈະ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ ເບິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ​ຂອງ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

​ການ​ທະ​ຍານ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູ່​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ ຂອງຈະ​ຫຼວດ HII-A ​ຈາກ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ ຕາ​ເນະ​ກາ​ຊິ​ມະ (Tanegashima) ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຖ່າຍ​ທອດ​ສົດ​ທາງວີ​ດີ​ໂອ ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຈະ​ຫຼວດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວຍັງ​ໄດ້​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ຍານ​ນ້ອຍເພື່ອ​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ຢູ່​ເທິງດວງ​ຈັນ. ໂລກ​ພວມ​ຫັນ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ.

ເມື່ອເດືອນ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ເດຍ​ ໄດ້​ລົງ​ຈອດ​ໃກ້​ໆກັບ​ຂົ້ວ​ກ້ຳ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ດວງ​ຈັນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ມື້ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຍານ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວໃນ​ການ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ດວງ​ຈັນເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ໃນ​ຮອບ​ເກືອບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ.

Japan has launched a rocket with an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe. The HII-A rocket's liftoff from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was shown on live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The rocket is also carrying a small lunar lander. The world is again turning to the challenge of going to the moon. Last month, India landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole. That came just days after Russia failed in its attempt to return to the moon for the first time in nearly a half century.