ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫຼວດບັນທຸກກ້ອງສ່ອງທາງໄກທີ່ໃຊ້ເອກສ໌ເຣ ເພື່ອຈະສຳຫຼວດ ເບິ່ງທີ່ມາຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງຈັກກະວານ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ການທະຍານຂຶ້ນສູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າ ຂອງຈະຫຼວດ HII-A ຈາກສູນກາງອະວະກາດ ຕາເນະກາຊິມະ (Tanegashima) ໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນໄດ້ມີການຖ່າຍທອດສົດທາງວີດີໂອ ໂດຍອົງການສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.
ນອກນັ້ນ ຈະຫຼວດດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ບັນທຸກຍານນ້ອຍເພື່ອລົງຈອດຢູ່ເທິງດວງຈັນ. ໂລກພວມຫັນຄວາມສົນໃຈໄປໃສ່ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍໃນການເດີນທາງໄປດວງຈັນ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ.
ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຍານອະວະກາດຂອງອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ລົງຈອດໃກ້ໆກັບຂົ້ວກ້ຳໃຕ້ຂອງດວງຈັນ ຊຶ່ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດມື້ຫຼັງຈາກຍານອະວະກາດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການກັບຄືນໄປຍັງດວງຈັນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ໃນຮອບເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດ.
Japan has launched a rocket with an X-ray telescope that will explore the origins of the universe. The HII-A rocket's liftoff from Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan was shown on live video by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. The rocket is also carrying a small lunar lander. The world is again turning to the challenge of going to the moon. Last month, India landed a spacecraft near the moon's south pole. That came just days after Russia failed in its attempt to return to the moon for the first time in nearly a half century.