ຄ​ວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຂອງມວນ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໃນ​ການ​ຫຍັບ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃກ້ ແລະ ສ່ອງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນອະ​

ວະກາດ ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະປະສົບກັບບາງຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີວິດໃໝ່ໃນສອງສາມສັບປະດາ

ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆຂອງຍານອະວະກາດ ອັລຕິມາ ທູລີ Ultima Thule) ຂອງ

ອົງການ ນາຊາ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາປະຫຼາດໃຈຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບຮູບພາບຕ່າງໆ

ຂອງ ຈີນ ຈາກຍານສຳຫຼວດອະວະກາດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ດ້ານໄກມືດຂອງດວງເດືອນ.

ໃນໄວໆນີ້, ກ້ອງສ່ອງດາວ ເຈມສ໌ ເວັບ (James Webb) ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ອົງການ ນາຊາ

ສາມາດສ່ອງເບິ່ງເລິກອອກໄປຍິ່ງກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີ

ລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກ້ອງ​ສ່ອງ​ດາວ ເຈມ​ສ໌ ເວັບ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021,

ແລະ ມັນຈະປ່ຽນວິທີທີ່ອົງການ ນາຊາ ເບິ່ງຈັກກະວານ.

ດ​ຣ. ສ​ເຕ​ເຟັນ ວິ​ລກິ​ນ​ສ໌, ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຊັ​ສ​ເຊັກ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກ້ອງ ເຈມ​ສ໌

ເວັບ ໄດ້ຖືກອອກແບບມາເປັນພິເສດ ເພື່ອເບິ່ງເຂົ້າໃນແສງ ອິນຟຣາເຣດ ແລະ ນີ້

ແມ່ນຂົງເຂດຂອງແສງສີທີ່ແຍກອອກມາແລ້ວ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເບິ່ງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້, ແຕ່

ແນ່ນອນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍເບິ່ງດ້ວຍສິ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ຄື ກ້ອງ ເວັບ. ສະນັ້ນຄວາມ

ຫວັງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຂະຫຍາຍສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈັກກະວານ

ໃນລະບົບນີ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

ແສງ​ອິນ​ຟ​ຣາ​ເຣດ ທີ່​ແຍກ​ອອກ​ມາ​ ແລ້ວບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ດາ​ລາ​ສາດ​

ເຫັນສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຕາຂອງມະນຸດບໍ່ສາມາດເຫັນໄດ້, ແຕ່ຄື້ນຕ່າງໆຂອງແສງອິນຟຣາ

ເຣດ ມັນພິເສດເຊິ່ງມັນຈະບໍ່ແຕກກະຈາຍຫຼາຍເທົ່າແສງທີ່ເຮົາເຫັນ ໃນເວລາເບິ່ງ

ຜ່ານເຂົ້າໄປໃນແກັສ ແລະ ຂີ້ຝຸ່ນໃນລະຫວ່າງດວງດາວ. ສະນັ້ນກ້ອງສ່ອງ ເວັບ ຈະ

ເຫັນໄດ້ໄກກວ່າ ແລະ ດີກວ່າ.

ດ​ຣ. ສ​ເຕ​ເຟັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ກ້ອງ​ເວັບ ຖືກ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ມາ​ເພື່ອ​ສັງ​ເກດ​ເບິ່ງ​ຈັກ​ກະ​ວານ​ໃນ​

ແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ, ແລະ ດ້ວຍການເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ ເຈົ້າຈະໄຂວິທະຍາສາດແບບໃໝ່

ທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ຢ່າງມະຫາສານ. ມີສອງສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເບິ່ງ,

ກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດແມ່ນໄລຍະຂອງໝູ່ດາວ ກາແລັກຊີ ໃນຈັກກະວານ. ມັນເບົາຍ້ອນຜົນ

ກະທົບຂອງການປ່ຽນຄວາມຍາວຄື້ນຂອງແສງຈັກກະວານ. ມັນໄດ້ປ່ຽນຕະຫຼອດເຂົ້າ

ໄປໃນແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ. ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງພຽງແຕ່ສາມາດສັງເກດເບິ່ງໝູ່ດາວ

ພວກນັ້ນ ດ້ວຍການເບິ່ງໃນແສງອິນຟຣາເຣດ.

ມັນ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ເປັນ​ກ້ອງ​ສ່ອງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ກວ່າກ້ອງ ​ຮັບ​ເບິ​ລ ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ບິນ​ໂຄ​ຈອນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ

ແຕ່ປີ 1990 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.

ດ​ຣ. ສ​ເຕ​ເຟັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ມີ​ແວ່ນ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ກ້ອງ ຮັບ​ເບິ​ລ, ມັນ​ມີ​ຂະ​ໜາດ

ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າຂອງກ້ອງ ຮັບເບິລ 5 ເທື່ອ. ມັນຍັງຕັ້ງໄດ້ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ໆດີກວ່າ ບ່ອນຕັ້ງ

ຂອງກ້ອງສ່ອງນັ້ນ, ດີກວ່າການບິນໂຄຈອນອ້ອມໂລກ ແລະ ສິ່ງນີ້ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ເຫັນ

ວັດຖຸທີ່ຈາງກວ່າອີກ. ແລະ ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ພວກເຮົາກໍໄດ້ພັດທະນາເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ດີ

ກວ່າ, ຄືກ້ອງທີ່ດີກວ່າ.”

ແລະ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ກ້ອງ​ສ່ອງ ເວັບ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ມື​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​

ນັກດາລາສາດພິສູດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ຜູ້ດຽວ ໃນຈັກກະວານນີ້.

ດ​ຣ. ສ​ເຕ​ເຟັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກ້ອງ ເວັບ ຖືກ​ອອກ​ແບບ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ເຮັດປານ​ໃດ.

ແຕ່ສ່ວນນຶ່ງໃນພາລະກິດຂອງກ້ອງ ເວັບ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເພື່ອຊອກຫາດາວເຄາະຕ່າງໆ

ແລະ ສຶກສາບັນຍາກາດຂອງມັນ. ຕອນນີ້ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ຫຼາຍຢ່າງວ່າ ພວກ

ເຮົາອາດໄດ້ຄົ້ນພົບຫຼັກຖານຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວ ຫຼື ຫຼັກຖານທາງອ້ອມ ສຳລັບສິ່ງມີຊີວິດ

ຢູ່ໃນດາວເຄາະພວກນີ້ ດ້ວຍການເບິ່ງທາດເຄມີໃນບັນຍາກາດຂອງມັນ.

ກ້ອງ​ສ່ອງ​ດາວ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ອະ​ວະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021 ແລະ ຈະ​ຖືກ​

ສົ່ງໄປປະມານ ນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າແສນກິໂລແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກໂລກ.

