ລະບົບເລເຊີ ໃນຍຸກອະວະກາດຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ສາມາດຍິງໃສ່ ປຸມເປົ້າລະເບີດ ທີ່ຍິງຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ມາຈາກເຂດກາຊາ

ທ່າມກາງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລກັບລັດຖະບານຮາມາສຂອງເຂດກາຊາ (Gaza) ຢູ່ນີ້, ຊາວປາແລສຕານຍ໌ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາອຸປະກອນຈຸດເພີງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍເຄື່ອງ ບັນຈຸໃສ່ກັບປຸມເປົ້າໃຫຍ່ ຫຼື ບາລລູນ ປ່ອຍຂ້າມຊາຍແດນເຂົ້າໄປໃນອິສຣາແອລ. ດຽວນີ້, ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາລະບົບປ້ອງກັນແບບໃຊ້ແສງເລເຊີ - ເຊິ່ງເປັນລະບົບອັນທຳອິດຂອງໂລກ - ທີ່ຍິງພວກບາລລູນພວກນີ້ລົງໄດ້. Linda Gradstein ມີລາຍງານ ມາຈາກເມືອງ Kibbutz Kisufim ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຊາຍແດນຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລກັບເຂດກາຊາ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປຸມເປົ້າໃຫຍ່ທີ່ມີສີສັນງົດງາມໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ຈະເຫັນຢູ່ໃນງານບຸນ, ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍອິສຣາແອລທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃກ້ຊາຍແດນກັບເຂດກາຊາ (Gaza) ໄດ້ຖືກສອນວ່າ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄປຈັບປຸມເປົ້າທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງພື້ນດິນຈັກເທື່ອ ເພາະວ່າມັນມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະມີວັດຖຸລະເບີດຕິດມານຳ.

ລະເບີດປຸມເປົ້າ ທີ່ຖືກປ່ອຍອອກໄປຈາກເຂດກາຊາໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ງທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງຫລາຍສິບແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

ວິສະວະກອນຊາວອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ພັດທະນາລະບົບທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງເລເຊີໃໝ່ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າລາຮັບ ອໍ (Lahav Or), ຫຼື ໄລທ໌ ເບລດ (Light Blade) ... ເພື່ອຍິງແສງເລເຊີໃສ່ປຸມເປົ້າທັງຫຼາຍໃຫ້ແຕກ ກ່ອນທີ່ມັນຈະລົດລົງຢູ່ໃນອິສຣາແອລ.

ນາຍພົນໂຄບີ ຊາບທາຍ (Kobi Shabtai), ຫົວໜ້າຕຳ ຫຼວດຊາຍແດນຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ລະບົບນີ້ປອດໄພຫລາຍ. ທ່ານສາມາດຍິງໄດ້ ແລະມັນໄປຖືກແຕ່ເປົ້າມັນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະມັນກໍ່ບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຜູ້ໃດເລີຍ, ບໍ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ ເຮືອບິນທີ່ບິນໄປຢູ່ເທິງທ້ອງຟ້າ ຫລືອຸປະກອນອື່ນໆ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຢູ່ເທິງອາກາດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນລະບົບເລເຊີແບບດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຮູ້ວິທີເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ.”

ແສງເລເຊີໄດ້ຖືກພັດທະນາຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍບໍລິສັດກໍ່ຕັ້ງໃໝ່ຊື່ວ່າ OptiDefense ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະດຳເນີນງານໂດຍກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລຮ່ວມກັນກັບຕຳຫຼວດຊາຍແດນ. ລະບົບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ສາມາດຍິງ ໝາກປຸມເປົ້າໄລຍະສັ້ນ ແລະເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບໄດ້ຢ່າງຖືກຕ້ອງແມ້ນຢໍາເຖິງ 90 ເປີເຊັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ນິໂຄລ ຝຣັ່ງໂກ (Nicole Franco) ສິບເອກຢູ່ໃນກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນ ປະເທດຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ຫລື IDF ເວົ້າເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ລະບົບທີ່ວ່ານີ້ກວດພົບທຸກໆການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢູ່ໃນອາກາດ. ເມື່ອມັນກວດພົບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ, ພວກເຮົາຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນຈຸດປະສານງານທີ່ມັນບອກ. ພວກເຮົາເບິ່ງວ່າມັນແມ່ນນົກ ຫລື ປຸມເປົ້າ ຫລື ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ. ແລະຖ້າຫາກວ່າມັນແມ່ນເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼືປຸມເປົ້າ, ພວກເຮົາກໍສົ່ງຂໍ້ມູນທັງໝົດ ແລະຈຸດໝາຍ ກັບຄືນໄປຫາພາກສ່ວນນີ້ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນ 'ລາຮັບ ອໍ' ('Lahav Or'). ພວກເຂົາມີໜ້າທີ່ໃນການຕາມຫາເປົ້າໝາຍ ແລະຍິງມັນດ້ວຍແສງເລເຊີ."

ທ່ານ ອາມີ ອິສຊາຢາ (Ami Ishaya) ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງບໍລິສັດ OptiDefense ກ່າວວ່າ ລະບົບຂອງອິສຣາແອລ, ເຊິ່ງມີມູນຄ່າຫລາຍລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບອຸປະກອນເລເຊີແຕ່ລະອັນ, ມີຂໍ້ໄດ້ປຽບດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ຕ່າງໝູ່ ກວ່າລະບົບເລເຊີອັນອື່ນໆຢູ່ ໃນຕະຫຼາດ.

ທ່ານ ອາມີ ອິສຊາຢາ (Ami Ishaya) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນເອກະລັກຂອງລະບົບນີ້ ເມື່ອທຽບໃສ່ລະບົບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງແລ້ວ ກໍແມ່ນເລື້ອງຄວາມປອດໄພ. ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ແສງເລເຊີສະເພາະອັນນຶ່ງ ແລະເລນກ້ອງພິເສດທີ່ແນສຸມໃສ່, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາມີໄລຍະສັ້ນຂອງຄວາມປອດໄພ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາບໍ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກັບອັນໃດທັງໝົດທີ່ບິນຢູ່. ອັນນີ້ແມ່ນດີເລີດທີ່ຈະປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນເຂດຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ, ໃນກອງທັບອາກາດ, ໃນແຜນຍຸດທະສາດ, ແມ່ນແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນງານສາທາລະນະ ຫຼືໃນສະໜາມກິລາຕ່າງໆ ກໍໃຊ້ໄດ້.”



ລະບົບເຫລົ່ານີ້ແມ່ນມີຈຸດປະສົງໃຊ້ສຳລັບບັນຫາຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະອັນສັ້ນໆ ເຊັ່ນ: ໝາກປຸມເປົ້າ. ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດບັນດານັກອອກແບບກ່າວວ່າ ແສງເລເຊີ ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ສາມາດຖືກນຳໄປໃຊ້ເພື່ອຕ້ານ…ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບທີ່ຢູ່ໄລຍະໄກກວ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ມາຈາກກຸ່ມເຮສໂບລາ (Hezbollah) ໃນເລບານອນ, ຫຼືບາງທີ ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງມາຈາກອີຣ່ານ ກໍອາດ ໃຊ້ໄດ້.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

Amid an escalation of tensions between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas government, Palestinians have launched hundreds of incendiary devices carried by balloons over the border into Israel. Now, Israel has developed a laser defense system – the first of its kind in the world – to shoot them down.

Linda Gradstein reports from Kibbutz Kisufim near Israel’s border with Gaza.

While bunches of colorful balloons are usually festive, Israeli children living near the Gaza border are taught never to touch balloons on the ground because they are likely to be attached to explosives.

The balloon bombs launched from Gaza have sparked dozens of fires in the dry summer fields of southern Israel.

Israeli engineers have developed a new laser system called Lahav Or, or Light Blade,... to pop the balloons before they can land inside Israel.

General Kobi Shabtai, Israeli Border Police Chief (in English)):

“This system is very safe. You can shoot and it’s hitting only the target and it’s not dangerous to nobody, not to airplanes moving in the sky or other equipment that we have in the air. This is the only laser system that knows how to do it.”

The laser was developed by the Israeli start-up OptiDefense and is operated by the Israeli Army together with the Border Police. The system has shown 90 percent accuracy in shooting down short-range balloons and drones.

Nicole Franco, IDF Sergeant (In English):

“The system detects every movement in the air. When it detects a movement, we go into the coordinates it said. We see if it’s a bird or a balloon or a drone. And if it’s a drone or a balloon, we send all the information and the coordinates back to this part which is the ‘Lahav Or’. They’re in charge of tracking down the target and shooting it with the laser.”

OptiDefense executive Ami Ishaya says the Israeli system, which costs a million dollars for each laser device, has distinct commercial advantages over other laser systems on the market.

Ami Ishaya, OptiDefense, (in English):

“The unique thing about this system as compared to the US systems and everything is the safety aspect. We use a specific laser and special focusing optics, so we have very short safety distances, so we don’t have conflicts with everything flying. This is excellent to operate in urban areas, in the air force, in a strategic plan, even in public events or stadiums.”

These systems are meant for short range problems like the balloons. But eventually, the designers say the lasers could be deployed against....the threat of longer-range drone attacks coming from Hezbollah in Lebanon, or perhaps even from Iran.