ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ປະ​ກາດ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ຕັດ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ໄປ​ເຂດ​ກາ​ຊາ. ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ແຕ່​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ກຳ​ຈັດ​ເກືອ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ​ແມ່ນຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ນ້ຳ​ດື່ມ. ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ທີ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ລະ​ບຸ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າ​ຍ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ການກະທຳ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ “ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຄວາມ​ອຶດ​ຫິວ” ຂອງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ອິ​ສ​ຣ​າ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ຕັ​ດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສະ​ບຽງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນ 2 ລ້າ​ນ​ຄົນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ສະ​ທ້ອນ​ເຖິງ​ການ​ປິດ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ​ກໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ. ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ເວ​ລາ​ການ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທຳ​ອິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ເມື່ອ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ​ ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເຫຼືອຢູ່​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອ​ແລກ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ການສະຫງົບ​ເສິກ​ຢ່າງຖາ​ວອນ.

ແຕ່​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ເລີ່ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂໍ້​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ທີ​ສອງ​ທີ່​ຍາກກວ່າ ໂດຍ​ຈະ​ປ່ອຍ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ເຫຼືອ​ຈາກ​ເຂດ​ກາ​ຊາ ແລ້ວໃຫ້ຖອນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ແລະ ໃຫ້ມີສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຍືນ​ຍົງ. ເຊື່ອ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ​ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ​ມີ​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຊີ​ວິດ 24 ຄົນ ແລະ ສົບ​ອີກ 35 ສົບ.

ກຸ່ມ​ຮາ​ມາ​ສ ເຊິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສະ​ບຽງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຕົວ​ປະ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ, ແລະໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ສະຫຼຸບ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ຮອບຫຼ້າ​ສຸດ​ກັບ​ຜູ້​ໄກ່​ເກ່ຍ​ຊາວ ອີ​ຈິບ ແລ້ວ ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ປ່ຽນ​ຈຸດ​ຢືນ ແລະ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເລີ່ມ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຢຸດ​ຍິງ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນ​ໄປ​ປະ​ເທດ ກາ​ຕ້າ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້ນີ້ “ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ.”

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ​ເມື່ອ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢຸດ​ການ​ສະ​ໜອງສະບຽງ​ທັງ​ໝົ​ດ, ນ້ຳ ແລະ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ຈົດ​ໝາຍ​ຈາກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ຂອງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ເຖິງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ຢຸດ​ຂາຍ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ເຂດ ກາ​ຊາ.

ເຂດ​ແດນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄ​ງ​ລ່າງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ອຳ​ນວຍ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ດວກ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ລວມ​ເຖິງ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ກໍ​ໃຊ້​ເຄື່ອງ​ປັ່ນ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ. ການ​ຕັດ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ອາດ​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ເຄື່ອງ​ສູບ​ນ້ຳ ແລະ ລະ​ບົບ​ສຸ​ຂາ​ພິ​ບານ, ໂຄງ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ມາ ການ​ຕັດ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ໂຮງ​ບຳ​ບັດ​ນ້ຳ​ເສຍ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຮາ​ເຊັມ ກັ​ສ​ຊຳ ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມຮາ​ມາ​ສ ເອີ້ນ​ເລື່ອງນີ້​ວ່າ​ ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ “ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຄວາມອຶດ​ຫິວ​ຂອງ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໂດຍບໍ່​ຄຳ​ນຶງ​ເຖິງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ແລະ ບັນ​ທັດ​ຖານ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃດໆ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ.” ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ກະ​ແສ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ “ໄປ​ເກືອບ​ໝົດ​ແລ້ວ” ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ຢ່າງ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕັດ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ສະ​ບ​ຽ​ງ. ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ສິ​ດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ໃດໆ​ເພື່ອບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ໃນ​ການ​ດຳ​ລົງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ອາດ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໝູ່.”

Israel announced Sunday it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects were not immediately clear, but the arid territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water. Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror group, called it part of Israel's "starvation policy."

Israel last week cut off supplies of goods to the territory of over 2 million Palestinians, an echo of the siege it imposed in the earliest days of its war with Hamas. It's pressing Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.

Hamas instead wants to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace. Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.

Hamas — which has warned that cutting off supplies would affect the hostages — said Sunday it wrapped up the latest round of ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators without changes to its position, calling for an immediate start of the ceasefire's second phase.

Israel has said it would send a delegation to Qatar on Monday "in an effort to advance the negotiations."

Israel had warned when it stopped all supplies that water and electricity could be next. The letter from Israel's energy minister to the Israel Electric Corporation tells it to stop selling power to Gaza.

The territory and its infrastructure have been largely devastated, and most facilities, including hospitals, now use generators. The electricity cut could affect water pumps and sanitation. A spokesperson for the Israel Electric Corporation said as far as they know, the cutoff affected only a wastewater treatment plant.

Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassam called it part of Israel's "starvation policy, in clear disregard for all international laws and norms." He said Israel has "practically" cut off electricity since the war began.

Israel has faced sharp criticism over cutting off supplies. "Any denial of the entry of the necessities of life for civilians may amount to collective punishment," the United Nations human rights office said Friday.