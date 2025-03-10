ອິສຣາແອລ ປະກາດເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ຈະຕັດກະແສໄຟຟ້າທີ່ສົ່ງໄປເຂດກາຊາ. ຜົນກະທົບທັງໝົດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ຊັດເຈນໃນທັນທີ ແຕ່ໂຮງງານກຳຈັດເກືອຂອງດິນແດນທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງແຫ່ງນີ້ ແມ່ນຈະໄດ້ຮັບກະແສໄຟຟ້າສຳລັບຜະລິດນ້ຳດື່ມ. ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມທີ່ສະຫະລັດລະບຸວ່າ ເປັນກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການກະທຳເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ນະໂຍບາຍຄວາມອຶດຫິວ” ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຕັດການສົ່ງສະບຽງໄປຍັງດິນແດນຂອງຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ທີ່ມີປະຊາກອນ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ, ຊຶ່ງສະທ້ອນເຖິງການປິດລ້ອມທີ່ອິສຣາແອລ ກໍ່ຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງສົງຄາມກັບກຸ່ມຮາມາສ. ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ກົດດັນໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຍອມຮັບການຂະຫຍາຍເວລາການຢຸດຍິງໄລຍະທຳອິດ ຊຶ່ງໄລຍະດັ່ງກ່າວ ສິ້ນສຸດລົງເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ອິສຣາແອລ ຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນທີ່ເຫຼືອຢູ່ເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອແລກກັບຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະເຈລະຈາການສະຫງົບເສິກຢ່າງຖາວອນ.
ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສຕ້ອງການເລີ່ມການເຈລະຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢຸດຍິງຂັ້ນທີສອງທີ່ຍາກກວ່າ ໂດຍຈະປ່ອຍຕົວປະກັນທີ່ເຫຼືອຈາກເຂດກາຊາ ແລ້ວໃຫ້ຖອນກຳລັງທະຫານອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ໃຫ້ມີສັນຕິພາບທີ່ຍືນຍົງ. ເຊື່ອກັນວ່າ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສມີຕົວປະກັນທີ່ຍັງມີຊີວິດ 24 ຄົນ ແລະ ສົບອີກ 35 ສົບ.
ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ການຕັດສະບຽງຈະສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຕົວປະກັນນັ້ນ, ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວເມື່ອວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ ໄດ້ສະຫຼຸບການເຈລະຈາຢຸດຍິງຮອບຫຼ້າສຸດກັບຜູ້ໄກ່ເກ່ຍຊາວ ອີຈິບ ແລ້ວ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ປ່ຽນຈຸດຢືນ ແລະ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເລີ່ມການເຈລະຈາຢຸດຍິງໄລຍະທີສອງໃນທັນທີ.
ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະສົ່ງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນໄປປະເທດ ກາຕ້າ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ “ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຜັກດັນການເຈລະຈາ.”
ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ເມື່ອເຂົາເຈົ້າຢຸດການສະໜອງສະບຽງທັງໝົດ, ນ້ຳ ແລະ ໄຟຟ້າ ອາດເປັນສິ່ງຕໍ່ໄປ. ຈົດໝາຍຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີພະລັງງານຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ເຖິງບໍລິສັດ ໄຟຟ້າ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ຢຸດຂາຍພະລັງງານໃຫ້ເຂດ ກາຊາ.
ເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະ ສິ່ງອຳນວຍຄວາມສະດວກສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ລວມເຖິງໂຮງໝໍຕ່າງໆ ກໍໃຊ້ເຄື່ອງປັ່ນໄຟຟ້າ. ການຕັດກະແສໄຟຟ້າອາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ເຄື່ອງສູບນ້ຳ ແລະ ລະບົບສຸຂາພິບານ, ໂຄງສົກຂອງບໍລິສັດ ໄຟຟ້າ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່າວວ່າເທົ່າທີ່ຮູ້ມາ ການຕັດກະແສໄຟຟ້າໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ໂຮງບຳບັດນ້ຳເສຍເທົ່ານັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ຮາເຊັມ ກັສຊຳ ໂຄສົກຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເອີ້ນເລື່ອງນີ້ວ່າ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ “ນະໂຍບາຍຄວາມອຶດຫິວຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ໂດຍບໍ່ຄຳນຶງເຖິງກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ບັນທັດຖານລະຫວ່າງປະເທດໃດໆທັງນັ້ນ.” ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ຕັດກະແສໄຟຟ້າ “ໄປເກືອບໝົດແລ້ວ” ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ສົງຄາມໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ.
ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບການຕຳໜິວິຈານຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກໍລະນີຕັດການສົ່ງສະບຽງ. ຫ້ອງການສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດໄດ້ກ່າວເມື່ອວັນສຸກທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ “ການປະຕິເສດໃດໆເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນໄດ້ຮັບສິ່ງຂອງຈຳເປັນໃນການດຳລົງຊີວິດອາດເທົ່າກັບເປັນການລົງໂທດໝູ່.”
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Israel announced Sunday it is cutting off its electricity supply to Gaza. The full effects were not immediately clear, but the arid territory's desalination plants receive power for producing drinking water. Hamas, a U.S.-designated terror group, called it part of Israel's "starvation policy."
Israel last week cut off supplies of goods to the territory of over 2 million Palestinians, an echo of the siege it imposed in the earliest days of its war with Hamas. It's pressing Hamas to accept an extension of the first phase of their ceasefire. That phase ended last weekend. Israel wants Hamas to release half of the remaining hostages in return for a promise to negotiate a lasting truce.
Hamas instead wants to start negotiations on the ceasefire's more difficult second phase, which would see the release of remaining hostages from Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli forces and a lasting peace. Hamas is believed to have 24 living hostages and the bodies of 35 others.
Hamas — which has warned that cutting off supplies would affect the hostages — said Sunday it wrapped up the latest round of ceasefire talks with Egyptian mediators without changes to its position, calling for an immediate start of the ceasefire's second phase.
Israel has said it would send a delegation to Qatar on Monday "in an effort to advance the negotiations."
Israel had warned when it stopped all supplies that water and electricity could be next. The letter from Israel's energy minister to the Israel Electric Corporation tells it to stop selling power to Gaza.
The territory and its infrastructure have been largely devastated, and most facilities, including hospitals, now use generators. The electricity cut could affect water pumps and sanitation. A spokesperson for the Israel Electric Corporation said as far as they know, the cutoff affected only a wastewater treatment plant.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassam called it part of Israel's "starvation policy, in clear disregard for all international laws and norms." He said Israel has "practically" cut off electricity since the war began.
Israel has faced sharp criticism over cutting off supplies. "Any denial of the entry of the necessities of life for civilians may amount to collective punishment," the United Nations human rights office said Friday.
ຟໍຣັມສະແດງຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ