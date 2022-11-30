ນາຍພົນອີຣ່ານຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 300 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ກ່ຽວກັບການປະທ້ວງ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ. ນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າຢ່າງເປັນທາງການເທື່ອທຳອິດກ່ຽວກັບການເສຍຊີວິດໃນສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການຄາດຄະເນດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງເຫັນວ່າຕ່ຳກວ່າຈຳນວນທີ່ໄດ້ລາຍງານໂດຍບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດຢູ່ໃນອີຣ່ານ ຊຶ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມຈັດຕັ້ງທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການໃນສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດເບິ່ງການປະທ້ວງ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນກາງເດືອນກັນຍາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ກຸ່ມນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່າວວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງ 451 ຄົນແລະກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ 60 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ແລະ ຫລາຍ ກວ່າ 18,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກກັກຂັງ. ການປະທ້ວງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼັງ ຈາກການຕາຍຂອງຍິງສາວຄົນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງໂດຍຕຳຫລວດສິນທຳ ແຕ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ກາຍເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໂຄນ່ລົ້ມບັນດາ

An Iranian general has acknowledged that more than 300 people have been killed in the unrest surrounding nationwide protests. It was the first official word on casualties in two months. That estimate is considerably lower than the toll reported by Human Rights Activists in Iran, a U.S.-based group that has been closely tracking the protests since they erupted in mid-September. The activist group says 451 protesters and 60 security forces have been killed since the start of the unrest and that more than 18,000 people have been detained. The nationwide protests were sparked by the death of a young woman being held by the morality police but rapidly escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's ruling clerics.