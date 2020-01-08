ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ ກາສເຊັມ ໂຊເລມານີ, ນາຍພົນ ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ຖືກ ສະຫະລັດ ຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ, ແມ່ນເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ຊັດເຈນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ແຕ່ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຫຼັກຖານທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ລາວຈະດຳເນີນການນັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ພອມພຽວ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ຂໍ້ມູນຫຼາຍສະບັບ” ຈາກແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວສືບລັບໄດ້ຖືກມອບໃຫ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈ ເພື່ອແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ໃນການໂຈມຕີເມື່ອອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານລາວຢູ່ສະໜາມບິນ ແບັກແດດ ໃນປະເທດ ອີຣັກ.
ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ໂອໄບຣເອັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ໄດ້ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງລາວອາດໄດ້ສັງຫານນັກການທູດ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ທະຫານບົກ, ທະຫານເຮືອ, ທະຫານອາກາດ ແລະ ທະຫານນາວິກະໂຍທິນ.” ແຕ່ຄືກັບທ່ານ ພອມພຽວ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂອໄບຣເອັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເຈາະຈົງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຄຳນວນເວລາ
ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າ “ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ” ຈາກທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ.
ດ້ວຍ ອີຣ່ານ ປະຕິຍານວ່າຈະທຳການແກ້ແຄ້ນແບບດຽວກັນ ສຳລັບການສັງຫານທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ນັ້ນ, ເມື່ອສີ່ຫ້າວັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ມີລາຍຊື່ຂອງສະຖານທີ່ 52 ແຫ່ງໃນ ອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະທຳການໂຈມຕີ, ລວມມີສະຖານທີ່ດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳຂອງ ອີຣ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດໝາຍສາກົນທີ່ຫ້າມກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນສົງຄາມ. ຫຼັງຈາກການວິພາກວິຈານຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ສຳລັບການວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະແນເປົ້າໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ດ້ານວັດທະນະທຳນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ຖອນຄຳເວົ້າ, ໂດຍກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ, “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຫຍັງສຳລັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ “ທີ່ຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ແນວນັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັສເປີ, ໃນການສຳພາດກັບໂທລະພາບ CNN ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຫຼັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນການມຸ່ງຮ້າຍຂອງທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ໃນຕາເວັນອອກກາງວ່າ “ຄົມກວ່າໃບມີດແຖ,” ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ “ຖືກຈັບໄດ້ຄາມື” ໃນການພົບປະກັບ “ຜູ້ນຳກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນບໍລິສຸດ.”
ຕໍ່ມາ, ໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວທີ່ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ, ທ່ານ ເອັສເປີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຖືກວາງແຜນໄວ້ໂດຍທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ແມ່ນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດວັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ໄຂການເຈລະຈາຄືນ, “ບ່ອນທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າປະພຶດຄືກັບປະເທດທີ່ປົກກະຕິຫຼາຍກວ່າ.”
ທ່ານ ໂອໄບຣເອັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກໍລະນີຕໍ່ທ່ານ ໂຊເລມານີ ແມ່ນອີງໃສ່ “ຫຼັກຖານທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ ແລະ ຂໍ້ມູນລັບທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນ,” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ, “ໂຊກບໍ່ດີທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ວິທີການອື່ນໄດ້ໃນເວລານີ້, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດບອກທ່ານໄດ້ວ່າມັນໜັກແໜ້ນຫຼາຍ.”
U.S. officials said Tuesday that Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general the U.S. killed in a drone strike, posed a distinct threat to Americans in the Middle East, but again publicly offered no specific evidence of any attack he was about to carry out.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that "multiple pieces of information" from intelligence sources were given to President Donald Trump before Trump made the decision to target Soleimani in last week's attack that killed him in Iraq at the Baghdad airport.
National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Soleimani was plotting to attack American facilities where he would have killed American "diplomats, soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines." But similar to Pompeo, O'Brien offered no specifics on the timing of what Trump administration officials have called an "imminent threat" that Soleimani posed.
With Iran vowing to exact revenge for the killing of Soleimani, Trump days ago said the U.S. has a list of 52 places inside Iran it would then attack, including Iranian cultural sites, which would be a war crime under international restraints on the conduct of warfare. After wide criticism for planning to target cultural sites, Trump retreated, telling reporters at the White House, "I like to obey the law. It's OK with me" to avoid attacking such sites.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in an interview on CNN, characterized the evidence of Soleimani's malign activities in the Middle East as "more than razor thin," saying Soleimani "was caught red-handed" meeting with a "terrorist leader. This is not an innocent man."
Later, at a Pentagon news conference, Esper said he believed an attack planned by Soleimani was days away. He encouraged Iran to de-escalate tensions with the U.S. and open negotiations, "where they behave more like a normal country."
O'Brien said the case against Soleimani was based on "strong evidence and strong intelligence," while adding, "Unfortunately we're not going to be able to get into (the) sorts of methods at this time, but I can tell you it was very strong."