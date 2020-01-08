ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ກາ​ສ​ເຊັມ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ, ນາຍ​ພົນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ຖືກ​ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຂ້າ​ຕ​າຍ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ, ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ຊັດ​ເຈນ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ໃນພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ, ແຕ່​ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຈະ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່​ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ພອມ​ພຽວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂໍ້​ມູນຫຼາຍ​ສະ​ບັບ” ຈາກ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ໄດ້​ຖືກມອບ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ ເພື່ອ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃສ່​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີເມື່ອອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ລາວ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ ແບັກ​ແດດ ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີ​ຣັກ.

ທີ່​ປຶກ​ສາ​ດ້ານ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ເບີດ ໂອ​ໄບ​ຣ​ເອັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ ເຊິ່ງ​ລາວ​ອາດ​ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ທະ​ຫານບົກ, ທະ​ຫານ​ເຮືອ, ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ ທະ​ຫານ​ນາ​ວິ​ກະ​ໂຍ​ທິນ.” ແຕ່​ຄື​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ພອມ​ພຽວ ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ໂອ​ໄບ​ຣ​ເອັນ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຄຳ​ນວນ​ເວ​ລາ

ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ໄພ​ຂົ່​ມ​ຂູ່​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ” ຈາກທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ.

ດ້ວຍ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ປະ​ຕິ​ຍານ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ແບບ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ນັ້ນ, ເມື່​ອ​ສີ່​ຫ້າ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ລາຍ​ຊື່​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ 52 ແຫ່ງ​ໃນ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ, ລວມ​ມີ​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ອາ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ສາ​ກົນ​ທີ່​ຫ້າມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ. ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ວິ​ພາກວິ​ຈານ​ຢ່າງກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ວາງ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດ້ານ​ວັດ​ທະ​ນະ​ທຳ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຖອນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ, ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢູ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ, “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ຕາມ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ “ທີ່​ຈະຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ແນວ​ນັ້ນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານ ມາກ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ, ໃນ​ການ​ສຳ​ພ​າດ​ກັບ​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ CNN ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ອະ​ທິ​ບາ​ຍຫຼັກ​ຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ມຸ່ງ​ຮ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ໃນ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງວ່າ “ຄົມກວ່າ​ໃບ​ມີດ​ແຖ,” ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ “ຖືກ​ຈັບ​ໄດ້​ຄາ​ມື” ໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ “​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ. ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນີ້ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄົນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສຸດ.”

ຕໍ່​ມາ, ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຫ້າ​ແຈ, ທ່ານ ເອັ​ສ​ເປີ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຖືກວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ວັນ​. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ໃຫ້ ອີ​ຣ່ານ ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ກັບ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ໄຂ​ການ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຄືນ, “ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ປະ​ພຶດ​ຄື​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິຫຼາຍກວ່າ.”

ທ່ານ ໂອ​ໄບ​ຣ​ເອັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ ໂຊ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ອີງ​ໃສ່ “ຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ແລະ ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັບ​ທີ່​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ,” ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ, “ໂຊກບໍ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ອື່ນໄດ້​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້, ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ມັນ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນຫຼາຍ.”



U.S. officials said Tuesday that Qassem Soleimani, the Iranian general the U.S. killed in a drone strike, posed a distinct threat to Americans in the Middle East, but again publicly offered no specific evidence of any attack he was about to carry out.



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters that "multiple pieces of information" from intelligence sources were given to President Donald Trump before Trump made the decision to target Soleimani in last week's attack that killed him in Iraq at the Baghdad airport.



National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said Soleimani was plotting to attack American facilities where he would have killed American "diplomats, soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines." But similar to Pompeo, O'Brien offered no specifics on the timing of what Trump administration officials have called an "imminent threat" that Soleimani posed.



With Iran vowing to exact revenge for the killing of Soleimani, Trump days ago said the U.S. has a list of 52 places inside Iran it would then attack, including Iranian cultural sites, which would be a war crime under international restraints on the conduct of warfare. After wide criticism for planning to target cultural sites, Trump retreated, telling reporters at the White House, "I like to obey the law. It's OK with me" to avoid attacking such sites.



Defense Secretary Mark Esper, in an interview on CNN, characterized the evidence of Soleimani's malign activities in the Middle East as "more than razor thin," saying Soleimani "was caught red-handed" meeting with a "terrorist leader. This is not an innocent man."



Later, at a Pentagon news conference, Esper said he believed an attack planned by Soleimani was days away. He encouraged Iran to de-escalate tensions with the U.S. and open negotiations, "where they behave more like a normal country."



O'Brien said the case against Soleimani was based on "strong evidence and strong intelligence," while adding, "Unfortunately we're not going to be able to get into (the) sorts of methods at this time, but I can tell you it was very strong."

