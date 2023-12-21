ພວກນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ພາກັນເດີນທາງມາສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາຕໍ່ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ

ຢູ່ທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນພຽງ​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ, ມະຫາວິທະ ຍາໄລແມຣີແລນ ມີນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດຫຼາຍກວ່າ 5,000 ຄົນ, ພວກເຂົາສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ກໍາລັງສຶກສາຕໍ່ປະລິນຍາໂທ ຫຼື ປະລິນຍາເອກ. ລໍເລລ ໂບແມນ ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ VOA ມອງວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະມາສຶກສາ​ຢູ່​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ແລະ ​ແມ່ນຫຍັງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ​ເພື່ອ​ສໍາ​ເລັດການສຶກສາດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງໄຊ​ຈະ​ເລີນ​ສຸກມີລາຍລະອຽດ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຄັມມີ ບູຊາຣີ (Kemi Busari) ເປັນນັກຂ່າວເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ເຮືອນ ໃນປະເທດໄນຈີເຣຍ, ລາວເລືອກຮຽນປະລິນຍາເອກ ໃນພາກວິຊາການໜັງສືພິມໃນ ສະຫະ ລັດ ເພາະວ່າ ມີອາຈານທີ່ມີຊື່ສຽງລະດັບໂລ ກໃນປະເທດແຫ່ງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງລາວກ່າວວ່າ:

“ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ຊອກ​ເບິ່ງຢູ່​ທີ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ວິ​ຊາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ອາ​ຈານ​ທີ່ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ບາງ​ຈຸດ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ແລະ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແມ່ນ​ສອນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ມະຫາວິ​ທະ​ຍາໄລ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ບັນດາອາຈານເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ຂ້ອຍເຄີຍໄດ້ອ່ານຜົນງານການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈໍານວນນຶ່ງຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ໂດຍຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າເອງກໍບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະມາເລືອກຮຽນຕໍ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແມຣີແລນ.”

ນັກສຶກສາປະລິນຍາໂທ ທ້າວຮິມານຊູ ເຊີບ (Himanshu Surve) ຈາກ ອິນເດຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັກສູດວິສະວະກໍາດ້ານໂທລະຄົມມະນາຄົມ ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ພາກປະຕິບັດໂຕ​ຈິງຫຼາຍກວ່າສິ່ງທີ່ລາວຈະໄດ້ຮັບຈາກບ່ອນອື່ນ, ລາວ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສະຫະລັດ ມີການເປີດເຜີຍທີ່ດີໃນເວລາທີ່ມີການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ, ໂດຍສຸມໃສ່ການຝຶກອົບຮົມໃນພາກປະຕິບັດໂຕຈິງ ຫຼາຍກ່ວາພາກທິດສະດີ, ສະນັ້ນ ມັນມີລັກສະນະງ່າຍກວ່າທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈກັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽນຮູ້ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້."

ທ່ານນາງໂຈດີ ແຮັກແມນ-ໂບສ (Jody Heckman-Bose) ໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ເພື່ອປັບໂຕເຂົ້າກັບສະພາບແວດລ້ອມໃໝ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລແມຣີແລນ ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນຮອງຜູ້ອໍານວຍການຝ່າຍບໍລິການນັກ ສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ ຍັງໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະສືບ​ຕໍ່ການສຶກສາໃນສະຫະລັດ ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ໂອກາດໃນການເຮັດວຽກ ແລະ ການສຶກສາໄປ​ພ້ອ​ມ ​ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ທຶນການສຶກສາສໍາລັບເຮັດວຽກເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສາສະດາຈານ, ເຊິ່ງນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"ໂດຍປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ການເຮັດວຽກເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນ 20 ຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ອາທິດ ຄໍາ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍກັບພະແນກຂອງພວກເຈົ້າ ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກຮັບ​ເອົາໃນບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າອາດຈະເຮັດວຽກເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍສອນການສຶກສາຂັ້ນ​ສູງ, ຫຼືຜູ້ຊ່ວຍດໍາເນີນການຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າ, ຫຼືເປັນພຽງແຕ່ເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ວຍທົ່ວໄປ, ແລະເພື່ອຕອບແທນການເຮັດວຽກເຫຼົ່າ ນັ້ນ, ພວກເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຍົກເວັ້ນຄ່າຮຽນ, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍຄ່າຮຽນໃດໆເລີຍ."

ແລະທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນເຖິງນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດທຸກຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການຮຽນໃນສະຫະລັດວ່າ ຍັງມີຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະຕິບັດເຊັ່ນ: ການຈັດລະບຽບກ່ຽວກັບບ່ອນຢູ່ອາໄສ ແລະການເຊົ່າເຮືອນ, ຊອກຫາເພື່ອນຮ່ວມຫ້ອງ, ມີປະກັນສຸຂະພາບ, ມີວີຊາທີ່ແນ່ນອນ, ເປີດບັນຊີທະນາຄານ ແລະລົງທະບຽນສໍາລັບເລກປະກັນ​ສັງ​ຄົມ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການເຮັດວຽກ.

ທ້າວຮິມານຊູ ເຊີບ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຖານະເປັນນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ, ການໄດ້ຮັບບ່ອນພັກອາໄສ ແມ່ນຍາກຫຼາຍ. ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍຕ້ອງມີການເລືອກທະນາຄານທີ່ເຫມາະສົມແລະຜູ້ໃຫ້ບໍລິການ ມືຖື. ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ​ສໍາ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນຫຍັງເປັນສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ດີ ​ສໍາ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ເຄັມມີ ບູຊາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງສຳຄັນແມ່ນ ພະຍາຍາມເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຮຽນກ່ ອນຫ້ອງຮຽນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນເປີດ, ຂ້ອຍມີບັນຊີທະນາຄານແລ້ວ, ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ດໍາເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນຕ່າງໆກັບປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບຂອງຂ້ອຍແລ້ວ. ຂ້ອຍໄດ້ດໍາເນີນຂັ້ນຕອນກັບການຍື່ນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍເອົາເລກປະ​ກັນ​ສັງ​ຄົມແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮັກແມນ-ໂບສ ເຕືອນນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດໃນອະນາຄົດວ່າ ມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລສະເຫນີຊັບພະຍາກອນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕັ້ງຫຼັກຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ ແລະເສັ້ນສີເງິນນຶ່ງຂອງການລະບາດໃຫຍ່ພະຍາດ COVID-19 ແມ່ນວ່າ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼັກສູດຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ສາມາດເຂົ້າເຖິງໄດ້ໂດຍນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດທີ່ຮຽນອອນລາຍ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກໂຣກລະບາດ, ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຂົ້າຫານັກສຶກສາໄດ້ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາຈະມາຮອດ, ສະນັ້ນ ເມື່ອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາ, ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງລໍຖ້າມາ ສະຫະລັດ, ພວກເຮົາສະຫນອງຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ, ກ່ຽວກັບປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບ, ແລະການມີໃບຂັບຂີ່ ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໃຫ້ແກ່ນັກສຶກສາ.”

ການກະກຽມໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ, ທັງໂຕຂອງທ່ານນາງເອງແລະບັນດານັກສຶກສາກ່າວວ່າ ມັນສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ນັກສຶກສາຕ່າງປະເທດ ພົບກັບຄວາມສຳ​ເລັດແລະຈະ ເລີນກ້າວໜ້າໄດ້.

Just north of Washington, the University of Maryland hosts more than 5,000 international students, most of them pursuing master's degrees or doctorates. VOA’s Laurel Bowman looks at why they choose to study in the U.S. and what they need to succeed.

Kemi Busari is a journalist at home in Nigeria. He chose to pursue his doctorate in journalism in the U.S. because of its world-renowned professors.

((Kemi Busari, University of Maryland Student))

“So I looked at the faculty and saw professors who had been journalists at some point in their life and now teaching at the university. Also, these are some of the professors whom I have read some of their research works without even knowing that I would end up at the University of Maryland.”

Master’s degree student Himanshu Surve of India says the telecommunications engineering coursework in the U.S. is more practical than what he would receive elsewhere.

((Himanshu Surve, University of Maryland Student))

“The U.S. has a good exposure when it comes to industry training … It focuses more on the practical training than theoretical, so it’s pretty much easier to relate what you are learning over here.”

Jody Heckman-Bose helps acclimate international students to the University of Maryland as the associate director of International Student Scholar Services.

She says many international students also decide to pursue graduate studies in the U.S. because of work-study opportunities called graduate assistantships.

(Jody Heckman-Bose, University of Maryland)

“These typically are 20 hours a week commitments to your department in which you are admitted to where you may work as a graduate teaching assistant, or a research assistant, or just a general assistant, and in return for that work, you would receive tuition remission, which means you are not paying any tuition.”

And she reminds international students who want to study in the U.S. that there’s a lot they will need to do … like organizing housing and rental leases, finding roommates, obtaining health insurance, securing visas, setting up bank accounts … and registering for a Social Security number if they want to work.

(Himanshu Surve, University of Maryland Student)

“As an international student, getting an accommodation was very tough. Then there was choosing the right bank, mobile carriers. // Since we were in India, it was very difficult for us to know what things were good for us.”

(Kemi Busari, University of Maryland Student)

“The key is try to start early before the classes started, I already had a bank account, I had already made progress with my health insurance. I had already made progress with applying for the Social Security card.”

Heckman-Bose reminds prospective international students that universities offer many resources to help them set up their lives in the US … and that one silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was that her university put much of its outreach to international students online.

(Jody Heckman-Bose, University of Maryland)

“Because of the pandemic, we are able to reach students before they arrive, so when they are in their home country, waiting to come to the United States, we are providing that information about housing, about health insurance, about getting a driver’s license.”

Preparing early, both she and the students say, can help an international student thrive.