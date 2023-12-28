ພວກຄົນງານຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ປະທ້ວງຫຼັງຈາກ ໂຮງງານຫຼອມທາດນິກໂກລ ລົງທຶນໂດຍຈີນ ລະເບີດຂຶ້ນ

ພວກຄົນງານຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນພາກັນປະທ້ວງ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານສະພາບການ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ຢູ່ໂຮງງານ​ຫຼອມທາດນິກໂກລທີ່ລົງທຶນໂດຍຈີນ ບ່ອນທີ່ເກີດລະ ເບີດຂຶ້ນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 18 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນບາດເຈັບ ໃນທ້າຍອາອິດແລ້ວນີ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອແອັຟພີ.

Hundreds of Indonesian workers protested Wednesday against conditions at a Chinese-funded nickel-processing plant where an explosion killed at least 18 people and injured dozens more over the weekend.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning as workers repaired a furnace at a plant owned by PT Indonesia Tsingshan Stainless Steel (ITSS) in the Morowali Industrial Park on Sulawesi island.

Sulawesi is a hub for the mineral-rich country's production of nickel, a base metal used in electric vehicle batteries and stainless steel. China's growing investment in the sector has stoked unrest over pay and working conditions.

Images seen by AFP showed hundreds of workers taking part in the protest outside the complex.

Demonstrators gave a list of 23 demands to management, according to a letter sent to police by unions representing the workers.