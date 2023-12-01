ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ຈະ​ພົ້ນ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ອະນຸມັດ​ໃຫ້​ເພີ່ມ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍ​ດ້ານ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂຶ້ນ 20 ເປີເຊັນ​ຈົນເຖິງທ້າຍ​ປີໜ້າ ເພື່ອ ຍົກລະດັບອາວຸດຍຸດ​ທະ​ພັນຂອງປະເທດໃນການຕອບສະໜອງຕໍ່ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.

ໃນການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວຂອງມື້ວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານນາງສຣິ ມູລຢານີ ອິນດຣາວາຕີ (Sri Mulyani Indrawati) ກ່າວວ່າ ການອະນຸມັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ມີຂຶ້ນໃນກອງປະຊຸມ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານໂຈໂກ ວິໂດໂດ ແລະລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານປຣາໂບໂວ ຊູບຽນໂຕ (Prabowo Subianto).

ທ່ານປຣາໂບໂວ ແມ່ນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນອັນດັບຕົ້ນໆໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີໃນເດືອນກຸມພາທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງ, ແລະກໍາລັງລ​ໄງແຂ່ງຂັນກັບລູກຊາຍຂອງ ທ່ານວິໂດໂດ.

ທ່ານນາງສຣິ ມູລຢານີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ງົບປະມານ​ດ້ານ​ການປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຈະ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ 20.75 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​ ມາເປັນ 25 ຕື້​ໂດ​ລາ​.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ "ຄວາມຈໍາເປັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຖືກວາງອອກໂດຍກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະພາບການຂອງເຄື່ອງມືທາງທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນທ່າມກາງການປ່ຽນແປງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດການເມືອງ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານພູມສາດ."

JAKARTA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's outgoing president has approved a 20% increase in defense spending through the end of next year, to upgrade the country's military hardware in response to geopolitical developments, its finance minister said.

In a news conference on Wednesday, Sri Mulyani Indrawati said the approval came in a meeting she attended with President Joko Widodo and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Prabowo is the leading candidate in the upcoming presidential election in February, and is running with Widodo's son.

The defense budget will be increased from $20.75 billion to $25 billion, Sri Mulyani said.

"The needs were put forward by the defense ministry. They considered them as a necessity given the condition of our military hardware as well as rising threats amid increasing geopolitical and geo-security dynamics," she said.