ລະບົບການສຶກສາຂອງປະເທດອິນເດຍ ໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ຜົນສຳເລັດທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາ
ມາເປັນເວລາດົນນານ, ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການລິເລີ້ມທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນເລື້ອງທຳມະດານັ້ນ,
ລັດຖະບານແດລລີໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີໂຄງການ “ຫ້ອງຮຽນແຫ່ງຄວາມສຸກ ຫຼື Class of
Happiness” ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງຕ່າງໆ ໃນເມືອງນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຫັນຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງໄປໃສ່
ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ດີ. ພວກຄູອາຈານທັງຫລາຍ ຫວັງວ່າຄວາມຄິດ, ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອິດທິພົນ
ຈາກປະເທດເພື່ອນບ້ານນ້ອຍໆ ຄືພູຖານ, ຈະຊ່ອຍຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄຽດແລະ
ຄວາມກັງວົນໃຈທີ່ກຳລັງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດທີ່ມີດັດສະນີດ້ານຄວາມສຸກຂອງ
ໂລກຕ່ຳນັ້ນ ລົງໄດ້. ອັນຈານາ ປັສຣີຊາ ໄດ້ຢ້ຽມຢາມໂຮງຮຽນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຫຼວງຂອງ
ອິນເດຍຫຼັງຈາກມີການນຳສະເໜີໂຄງການນີ້ໄດ້ 5 ເດືອນເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າມັນເປັນແນວໃດ
ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໂດຍມີປຶ້ມຄູ່ມືທີ່ເວົ້າກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຸກ, ນາຍຄູ ຮຽກຮ້ອງພວກນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນປໍ 6
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ໃຫ້ຫລັບຕາໄວ້ຈັກສອງ ສາມນາທີ ເພື່ອຮຽນຮູ້ການໃຊ້ເວລາຢູ່ໃນນາທີນັ້ນ.
ຕໍ່ມານາຍຄູ ຄົນນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເລົ່າເລື້ອງທີ່ມີແຮງດົນບັນດານໃຈ. ພວກນັກຮຽນໄດ້ເຂົ້າ
ຮ່ວມຢ່າງມີຄວາມກະຕືລືລົ້ນ. ແລະໃນເວລາບໍ່ດົນຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນເວລາທີ່
ຈະປ່ຽນເລື້ອງລາວ “ໄປສູ່ກິດຈະກຳທີ່ມ່ວນໆ” ທີ່ຫຼິ້ນກັບໝານບານ.
ຫຼັງຈາກ 5 ເດືອນ, “ຫ້ອງຮຽນແຫ່ງຄວາມສຸກ ຫຼື Class of Happiness”
ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນມີການຮຽນຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຮຽນຫຼວງໃນນະຄອນແດລລີ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຮຽນ
ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄຽດຫລຸດນ້ອຍລົງ.
ທ້າວໂກໂຣຟວ໌ ຄູມາຣ໌ ຕີວາຣີ ນັກຮຽນຊັ້ນປໍ 6 ຈາກໂຮງຮຽນຊາຮີດ ຮີມູ ກາລານີ
ຊາຣ໌ໂວດາຢາ ໃນນະຄອນແດລລີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາຮິນດູວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຈັບ
ເອົາປື້ມຂອງພວກເຮົາອອກມາໃນທັນໃດ, ຕັ້ງອົກຕັ້ງໃຈເບິ່ງກະດານ ແລະພະຍາ
ຍາມທີ່ຈະຈົດຈຳບົດຮຽນ. ມັນເຮັດໃຫ້ຫງຸດຫງິດທີ່ຕ້ອງໂດດເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ການຮຽນ
ໃນທັນທີ ທັນໃດໂລດ. ດຽວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກຫ້ອງຮຽນແຫ່ງຄວາມສຸກ, ຂ້ອຍມີຄວາມຮູ້
ສຶກສະຫງົບງຽບຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະຂ້ອຍກໍສາມາດສຸມຈິດ ສຸມໃຈໃສ່ການຮຽນ
ໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.”
ຫ້ອງຮຽນແຫ່ງຄວາມສຸກ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມກົດດັນໃນການທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຄະແນນ
ດີນັ້ນ ຫລຸດລົງໄດ້, ຖົງປຶ້ມໄປໂຮງຮຽນ, ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງລະບົບການສຶກສາ
ທີ່ມີການແຂ່ງຂັນສູງ ແມ່ນໜັກຫຼາຍສະນັ້ນລັດຖະບານໃນຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ໄດ້ນຳ
ສະເໜີຂໍ້ຈຳກັດນ້ຳໜັກອອກມາ. ການໄລ່ແຂ່ງຂັນກັນ ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮຽນໃນ
ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລທີ່ໂດ່ງດັງແລະມີກຽດນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນຍັງນ້ອຍ.
ນາງກູຊຳ ກູມາຣີ ນັກຮຽນປໍ 5 ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກເລີກຮຽນແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍກໍຮຽນ
ອີກຕື່ມເຄິ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮຽນກັບອາຈານທີ່ພາຮຽນໜັງສື
ແລ້ວກໍຫຼິ້ນຈັກໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ ຢູ່ສວນສາທາລະນະ ແລ້ວກໍຮຽນໜັງສື ຈາກ 8 ຫາ
10 ໂມງ ແລ້ວຈາກນັ້ນກໍຈຶ່ງຄ່ອຍກິນອາຫານແລງ.”
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາໃນນະຄອນແດລລີ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ອອກຫົວຄິດກ່ຽວກັບ
ໂຄງການຢູ່ໃນລະບົບການສຶກສາທີ່ເຄັ່ງຄັດນີ້ ຫວັງວ່າຫ້ອງຮຽນໃໝ່ນີ້ ຈະຊ່ອຍ
ແບ່ງເບົາຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງກັນ. ທ່ານມານີສີ ສີໂສເດຍ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສຶກສາ
ຂອງແດລລີ ກ່າວວ່າ
“ໃນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທັງໝົດ, ໃນການແບກຫາບທັງໝົດນີ້, ການສອບເສັງ, ຄວາມ
ເຄັ່ງຄຽດ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍມີຄວາມຫຼົ້ມແຫຼວລົງ, ຄວາມສຳເລັດ… ຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ທັງໝົດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນວົນວຽນຢູ່ໃນຫົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະນັ້ນ ມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີຄວາມ
ສຸກຈັກໜ້ອຍເລີຍ.”
ຫ້ອງຮຽນແຫ່ງຄວາມສຸກ ບໍ່ມີການໃຫ້ຄະແນນ ຫຼື ການສອບເສັງ. ນອກຈາກການ
ສະໜອງເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ຈະຊ່ວຍຮັບມືກັບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຄຽດແລ້ວ, ມັນຍັງຊ່ອຍໃນການແນໃສ່
ຄຸນຄ່າທີ່ບໍ່ຄິດໄລ່ດ້ວຍໂຕເລກໄດ້ ໂດຍການບອກຄວາມຈິງ ຫຼື ການບໍ່ຂີ້ລັກ. ເລື້ອງທີ່
ນາຍຄູທີ່ໃຊ້ມາເລົ່າສູ່ພວກນັກຮຽນ, ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ກໍມາຈາກພື້ນຖານທີ່ດ້ອຍກວ່າ
ຄົນອື່ນ, ຟັງເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເຊື່ອໝັ້ນໃນຄວາມສາມາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
5 ເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ ທ່ານ Kedar Singh ໄດ້ສັງເກດເຫັນໄດ້ຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມປ່ຽນແປງ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
India's education system has long focused on academic achievement, but in an unusual initiative, the Delhi government has introduced a "Class of Happiness" in the city's public schools to turn the focus on emotional wellbeing. Educators hope the idea, influenced by its tiny neighbor Bhutan, will help reduce rising levels of stress and anxiety in a country that ranks low on the World Happiness Index. Anjana Pasricha visited a school in the Indian capital five months after the program was introduced to see how it is faring.]]
Armed with a handbook for happiness, the teacher asks these sixth graders to close their eyes for a few minutes to learn how to spend time in the moment. Then he relates an inspirational story. Students participate enthusiastically. And soon it is time to move on to a "fun activity" - playing with a mock ball.
After five months, the "Class of Happiness" that starts the day at public schools in Delhi has made school less stressful for many.
Gaurav Kumar Tiwari, Sixth Grade student, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya School, Delhi,
"We had to immediately take out our books, concentrate on the blackboard and try to grasp lessons. It was irritating to jump straight into studies. Now after the happiness class, I feel calmer and I can focus better on studies."
The happiness class will not lighten the pressure to get good gradesschools bags, the symbol of a highly competitive system, are so heavy that the government recently introduced a weight restriction. The chase to make it to prestigious universities begins early.
Kusum Kumari, Fifth Grade Student
"After school, I study for a half hour, then attend coaching classes, then play for a while in the park, then study from 8 to 10 and then have dinner."
Delhi's Education Minister, who spearheaded the project in a rigid education system, hopes the new class will provide balance.
Manisih Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister
"All over tension, all over burden, examination, anxiety, then failure, success --- all these key words keep buzzing around in our minds and there was no happiness at all."
The happiness class has no grades or tests. Besides providing tools to cope with stress, it also aims to inculcate values such as telling the truth or not stealing. The story this teacher relates encourages students, many of who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to keep faith in themselves. Five months on, Kedar Singh has noticed a change.
Kedar Singh, Coordinator, Happiness Project, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Govt School,
"They tell fewer lies, they have stopped skipping class, they sit down, and focus better on studies… They also get less angry. They used to complain habitually to teachers about each other, but that has reduced."
Most educators agree that the focus on emotional wellbeing was long overdue for a generation coping with new challenges.
The scale of the project makes Minister Sisodia optimistic.
Manisih Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister
"The volume is the strength. Ten lakh students, one million students every morning in 20,000 classrooms sit together, do meditation, discuss about happiness, discuss about the relationship, emotional science. It will help a lot in society."
But educators caution that the project's success will depend on how individual teachers reach out to students.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ