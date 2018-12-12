ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດອິນ​ເດຍ ໄດ້ສຸມ​ໃສ່ຜົນ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ທາງດ້ານການສຶກ​ສາ

ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນ​ນານ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດານັ້ນ,

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ແດ​ລ​ລີໄດ້ນຳສະ​ເໜີໂຄງ​ການ “ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແຫ່ງຄວາມ​ສຸກ ຫຼື Class of

Happiness” ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງ​ຮຽນຫຼວງຕ່າງໆ ໃນເມືອງນັ້ນ​ ເພື່ອ​ຫັນ​ຈຸ​ດເພັ່ງ​ເລັງໄປ​ໃ​ສ່

ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກທີ່​ດີ. ພວກຄູ​ອາ​ຈານ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ ຫວັງ​ວ່າຄວາ​ມຄິດ​, ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ

ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ນ້ອຍໆ ຄື​ພູ​ຖານ, ຈະ​ຊ່ອຍ​ຫຼຸດ​ຜ່ອນຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄຽດ​ແລະ​

ຄວາມກັງ​ວົນ​ໃຈທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ດັດ​ສະ​ນີ​ດ້ານຄວາມ​ສຸກຂອງ

ໂລກຕ່ຳນັ້ນ ລົງ​ໄດ້. ອັນ​ຈາ​ນາ ປັ​ສຣີ​ຊາ ໄດ້​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນຢູ່ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງ

ອິນ​ເດຍຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ນຳສະ​ເໜີ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ນີ້ໄດ້ 5 ເດືອນເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ

ຊຶ່ງວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ​ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.



ໂດຍ​ມີປຶ້ມ​ຄູ່​ມືທີ່​ເວົ້າ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ສຸກ, ນາຍ​ຄູ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຊັ້ນ​ປໍ 6

ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ໃຫ້ຫລັບຕາໄວ້ຈັກສອງ ສາມ​ນາ​ທີ ເພື່ອ​ຮຽນຮູ້​ການ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາຢູ່ໃນນາ​ທີ​ນັ້ນ.

ຕໍ່​ມາ​ນາຍ​ຄູ ຄົນ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເລົ່າເລື້ອງທີ່​ມີແຮງ​ດົນ​ບັນ​ດານ​ໃຈ. ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ

​ຮ່ວມ​ຢ່າງມີ​ຄວາມ​ກະ​ຕື​ລື​ລົ້ນ. ແລະ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລາບໍ່​ດົນຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່

​ຈະ​ປ່ຽນເລື້ອງ​ລາວ “ໄປ​ສູ່​ກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ມ່ວນໆ” ທີ່​ຫຼິ້ນ​ກັບ​ໝານ​ບານ.

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ 5 ເດືອນ, “ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແຫ່ງຄວາມ​ສຸກ ຫຼື Class of Happiness”

ທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນມີ​ການຮຽນ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຫຼວງໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນແດ​ລ​ລີ ໄດ້​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ການ​ຮຽນ

ມີຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄ​ຽດ​ຫລຸດນ້ອຍ​ລົງ.

ທ້າວ​ໂກ​ໂຣ​ຟ​ວ໌ ຄູ​ມາ​ຣ໌ ຕີ​ວາ​ຣີ ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ຊັ້ນ​ປໍ 6 ຈາກ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຊາ​ຮີດ ຮີ​ມູ ກາ​ລາ​ນີ

ຊາ​ຣ໌​ໂວ​ດາ​ຢາ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ແດ​ລ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາຮິນ​ດູວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ຈັບ​

ເອົາ​ປື້ມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ອອກ​ມາໃນ​ທັນ​ໃດ, ຕັ້ງ​ອົກ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈເບິ່ງ​ກະ​ດານ ແລະ​ພະ​ຍາ

​ຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ຈົດ​ຈຳ​ບົດ​ຮຽນ. ມັນເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຫງຸດ​ຫງິດທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ໂດດ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ສູ່​ການຮຽນ​

ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ທັນ​ໃດ​ໂລດ. ດຽວນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ, ຂ້ອຍ​ມີຄວາມ​ຮູ້

​ສຶກ​ສະຫ​ງົບງຽບ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍສາ​ມາດສຸມ​ຈິດ ສຸມ​ໃຈ​ໃສ່ການ​ຮຽນ

ໄດ້​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

​ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມກົດ​ດັນໃນ​ການ​ທີ່ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຄະ​ແນນ

​ດີນັ້ນ ຫລຸດ​ລົງ​ໄດ້, ​ຖົງປຶ້ມໄປ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ລັກຂອງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ

ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ສູງ ແມ່ນໜັກ​ຫຼາຍສະ​ນັ້ນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານໃນ​ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້​ ໄດ້ນຳ​

ສະ​ເໜີຂໍ້ຈຳ​ກັດ​ນ້ຳ​ໜັກອອກ​ມາ​. ການ​ໄລ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ໃນ​

ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະຍາ​ໄລ​ທີ່​ໂດ່ງ​ດັງ​ແລະ​ມີ​ກຽດ​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່ຕອນ​ຍັງ​ນ້ອຍ.

​ນາງກູ​ຊຳ ກູ​ມາ​ຣີ ນັກ​ຮຽນ​ປໍ 5 ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກ​ເລີກ​ຮຽນ​ແລ້ວ ຂ້ອຍ​ກໍ​ຮຽນ​

ອີກ​ຕື່ມ​ເຄິ່ງ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ ແລະ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮຽນ​ກັບ​ອາ​ຈານທີ່ພາ​ຮຽນ​ໜັງ​ສື

ແລ້ວກໍ​ຫຼິ້ນຈັກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ຢູ່​ສວນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ຮຽນໜັງ​ສື ຈາກ 8 ຫາ

10 ໂມງ ແລ້ວຈາກນັ້ນກໍ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຄ່ອຍ​ກິນ​ອາ​ຫານ​ແລງ.”

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ສຶກ​ສາໃນນະ​ຄອນແດ​ລ​ລີ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ອອກ​ຫົວຄິດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ

​ໂຄງ​ການຢູ່ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບ​ການ​ສຶກ​ສາທີ່ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ນີ້ ຫວັງ​ວ່າຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ຈະ​ຊ່ອຍ

​ແບ່ງ​ເບົາ​ຄວາມກ້ຳ​ເກິ່ງ​ກັນ. ທ່ານມາ​ນີ​ສີ ສີ​ໂສ​ເດຍ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີກະ​ຊວງ​ສຶກ​ສາ​

ຂອງແດ​ລ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

“ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທັງ​ໝົດ, ໃນ​ການ​ແບກ​ຫາບ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້, ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງ, ຄວາມ​

ເຄັ່ງຄຽດ ແລະ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມຫຼົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ລົງ, ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ເລັດ… ຄຳ​ເວົ້າທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ

ທັງ​ໝົດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ວົນ​ວຽນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ

​ສຸກ​ຈັກ​ໜ້ອຍເລີຍ.”

ຫ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ສຸກ ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄະ​ແນນ ຫຼື ການ​ສອບ​ເສັງ. ນອກ​ຈາກການ

​ສະ​ໜອງ​ເຄື່ອງມືທີ່​ຈະຊ່ວຍ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄຽດແລ້ວ, ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຊ່ອຍ​ໃນການແນ​ໃສ່

​ຄຸນ​ຄ່າທີ່ບໍ່​ຄິດໄລ່​ດ້ວຍ​ໂຕ​ເລກໄດ້ ໂດຍ​ການບອກ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ຫຼື ການບໍ່​ຂີ້​ລັກ​. ເລື້ອງທີ່​

ນາຍ​ຄູ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ມາເລົ່າສູ່ພວກ​ນັກ​ຮຽນ, ຊຶ່ງ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄົນ ກໍມາ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ດ້ອຍ​ກວ່າ

​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ, ຟັງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຊື່ອ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

5 ເດືອນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ທ່ານ Kedar Singh ໄດ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ເຫັນ​ໄດ້ຮູ້​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ.

India's education system has long focused on academic achievement, but in an unusual initiative, the Delhi government has introduced a "Class of Happiness" in the city's public schools to turn the focus on emotional wellbeing. Educators hope the idea, influenced by its tiny neighbor Bhutan, will help reduce rising levels of stress and anxiety in a country that ranks low on the World Happiness Index. Anjana Pasricha visited a school in the Indian capital five months after the program was introduced to see how it is faring.]]



Armed with a handbook for happiness, the teacher asks these sixth graders to close their eyes for a few minutes to learn how to spend time in the moment. Then he relates an inspirational story. Students participate enthusiastically. And soon it is time to move on to a "fun activity" - playing with a mock ball.



After five months, the "Class of Happiness" that starts the day at public schools in Delhi has made school less stressful for many.



Gaurav Kumar Tiwari, Sixth Grade student, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya School, Delhi,

"We had to immediately take out our books, concentrate on the blackboard and try to grasp lessons. It was irritating to jump straight into studies. Now after the happiness class, I feel calmer and I can focus better on studies."



The happiness class will not lighten the pressure to get good gradesschools bags, the symbol of a highly competitive system, are so heavy that the government recently introduced a weight restriction. The chase to make it to prestigious universities begins early.



Kusum Kumari, Fifth Grade Student

"After school, I study for a half hour, then attend coaching classes, then play for a while in the park, then study from 8 to 10 and then have dinner."



Delhi's Education Minister, who spearheaded the project in a rigid education system, hopes the new class will provide balance.



Manisih Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister

"All over tension, all over burden, examination, anxiety, then failure, success --- all these key words keep buzzing around in our minds and there was no happiness at all."



The happiness class has no grades or tests. Besides providing tools to cope with stress, it also aims to inculcate values such as telling the truth or not stealing. The story this teacher relates encourages students, many of who come from disadvantaged backgrounds, to keep faith in themselves. Five months on, Kedar Singh has noticed a change.



Kedar Singh, Coordinator, Happiness Project, Shaheed Hemu Kalani Govt School,

"They tell fewer lies, they have stopped skipping class, they sit down, and focus better on studies… They also get less angry. They used to complain habitually to teachers about each other, but that has reduced."



Most educators agree that the focus on emotional wellbeing was long overdue for a generation coping with new challenges.



The scale of the project makes Minister Sisodia optimistic.



Manisih Sisodia, Delhi Education Minister

"The volume is the strength. Ten lakh students, one million students every morning in 20,000 classrooms sit together, do meditation, discuss about happiness, discuss about the relationship, emotional science. It will help a lot in society."



But educators caution that the project's success will depend on how individual teachers reach out to students.

