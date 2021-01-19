ພິທີສາບານຕົວ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະບໍ່ຄືກັບຄົນອື່ນ

ຍົກເວັ້ນສຳລັບກໍລະນີທີ່ດົນໆເກີດຂຶ້ນເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍ ດີຄົນໃໝ່ ຈະເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງການໂອນອຳນາດຢ່າງສັນຕິຕາມປະເພນີຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ເຣດິສ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພຸດນີ້ຈະເປັນງານທີ່ພິເສດ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ໃນຕະຫຼອດປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ຈະສະແດງເຖິງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ ພິເສດ ຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານ ໄອເຊັນຮາວເວີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດໄວທ໌ ດີ. ໄອເຊັນຮາວເວີ ຂໍສາບານຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.....

ການໂອນອຳນາດທີ່ສັນຕິ

ທ່ານ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີແຫ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຊື່ສັດ.”

ມັກຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຈາກພັກການເມືອງນຶ່ງຫາອີກພັກນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ກ່່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອຮັກສາ, ປົກປ້ອງ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສູສີກັນ ແລະ ຂົ່ມຂື່ນ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ພະເຈົ້າຈົ່ງຊ່ວຍຂ້ານ້ອຍດ້ວຍ.”

ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ ນີ້, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຢູ່ຂັ້ນໄດຂອງຫໍລັດຖະ ສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີເມື່ອສອງອາທິດກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢ້ານທີ່ທຳການສາບານຕົວຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກ.”

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພິທີສາບານຕົວທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຈຳນວນຄົນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມລົງຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ ນ້ອຍລົງຕື່ມອີກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແລຣີ ບຣາວນ໌, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕໍ່ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນການເຮັດແລ້ວສຳເລັດ ແລະ ໄປມີໜ້າຢູ່ວັນສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ.”

ຕົວເລກຂອງຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີ່ຈະຖືກຈຳກັດ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກແຍກກັນຢູ່ຫ່າງ ສຳລັບພິທີສາບານຕົວ. ຫຼັງຈາກການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສຳຫຼວດຂະບວນທະຫານເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການໂອນາດຢ່າງສັນຕິ.

ທ່ານ ແລະ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ, ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ແລະ ທ່ານ ຄລິນຕັນ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຈະໄປສຸສານແຫ່ງຊາດ ອາລິງຕັນ ເພື່ອວາງພວງມາລາຢູ່ສຸສານຂອງທະຫານນິລະນາມ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີພິທີເດີນສວນສະໜາມສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບ ຕຳແໜ່ງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ຖະນົນ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ.”

ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, “ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມໃນທົ່ວ ອາເມຣິກາ” ທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດອອກໂທລະພາບຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການພິທີສາບານຕົວເວົ້າວ່າ “ເປັນການສະແດງທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ, ມີຊີວິດຊີວາໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທົ່ວປະເທດ.”

ງານສະຫຼອງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຕາມປະເພນີໃນຕອນຄໍ່າ ຈະຖືກແທນໂດຍການສະຫຼອງຖ່າຍທອດທາງໂທລະພາບ 90 ນາທີ, ດຳເນີນລາຍການໂດຍນັກສະແດງ ທ່ານ ທອມ ແຮັ້ງສ໌ ດ້ວຍການສະ ແດງໂດຍນັກດົນຕີຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ນັບຈາກ ທ່ານ ບຣູສ ສປຣິງຕີນ ຫານາງ ເດມີ ໂລວາໂຕ.

ສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໂດຍກຳລັງ ຕິດອາວຸດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ ຊອຕ໌ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ຍັງເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກດິນແດນແຫ່ງຊາດ 15,000 ຄົນໄປປ້ອງກັນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາໃນປະເທດທີ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕກ່ອນການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ-ຊອຕ ເປັນປະທານຂອງພະແນກພູມສາດທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ຂຽນປື້ມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະໜາມຫຼວງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ຖືກປິດສຳລັບພິທີສາບານຕົວ, ຖືກປິດລ້ອມດ້ວຍຮົ້ວຫຼາຍຊັ້ນ, ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີຊໍ້າອີກຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ-ຊອຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກທີ່ຈະຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແລ້ວເບິ່ງຜ່ານສະໜາມຫຼວງທີ່ກວ້າງນັ້ນ. ມັນເປັນພູມີພາບບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດອ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໃຜໃນຖະນະເປັນປະເທດ ອາເມຣິກາ. ພິທີສາບານຕົວດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເປັນຕາສົງສານ. ມັນຈະເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ມີຄົນໄປຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເສົ້າແທ້ໆ.”

ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສາບານຕົວໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຂອງວັນພຸດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຈະ ກາຍເປັນປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີ 46.

Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. VOA's Steve Redisch explains how and why Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden will be unique.

Throughout U.S. history, the inauguration of a new president presents a unique quality of America’s democracy ---

“I Dwight D. Eisenhower do solemnly swear …”

The peaceful transfer of power ---

“That I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States…”

Often from one political party to another ---

“Preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States…”

Even after close and bitter election campaigns.

“So, help me God.”

On January 20th, Joe Biden will take the oath of office on the steps of a U.S. Capitol scarred by an attack two weeks earlier by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside.”

The incident further shrank an inauguration celebration already scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everything that an inauguration is to most Americans will be able to be accomplished and will be present on Inauguration Day.”



The number of guests will be limited and they will be spread out for the swearing-in ceremony. After his inaugural address, Biden will oversee a military procession to reinforce a peaceful transfer of power.

He and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will then go to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"My guess is there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Instead, a televised “Parade Across America” will provide what the inaugural committee says are “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.”

The traditional evening inaugural balls will be replaced by a 90-minute televised celebration hosted by actor Tom Hanks with performances by an array of musicians from Bruce Springsteen to Demi Lovato.

For those who did not get the message to stay home, it is being reinforced with armed forces.

“This is also a troubling sign that we have to send in 15,000 National Guard to protect the capital in a democracy before an inauguration of a legitimate election. This is not good.”

Lisa Barton-Short chairs the geography department at George Washington University and is the author of a book about the National Mall ---

Which is closed for the inauguration --- surrounded by layers of fencing --- to deter a repeat of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I love to be on the back side of the Capitol looking out across the big expanse of the Mall. It's just one of those views that just says here is a landscape where you can read about who we are as America. // (16:14) The inauguration will be poorer. It will be impoverished because of the lack of people being there. And that's really sad.”

When Biden is inaugurated at noon on Wednesday, he will become the 46th U.S. president.