Breaking News
ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ

ພິທີສາບານຕົວ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະບໍ່ຄືກັບຄົນອື່ນ

Inauguration Like no other
Inauguration Like no other

ຍົກເວັ້ນສຳລັບກໍລະນີທີ່ດົນໆເກີດຂຶ້ນເທື່ອນຶ່ງ, ການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍ ດີຄົນໃໝ່ ຈະເປັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງການໂອນອຳນາດຢ່າງສັນຕິຕາມປະເພນີຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ເຣດິສ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີ ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພຸດນີ້ຈະເປັນງານທີ່ພິເສດ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະ ອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຟັງລາຍງານ ພິທີສາບານຕົວ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະບໍ່ຄືກັບຄົນອື່ນ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

ໃນຕະຫຼອດປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ, ພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ຈະສະແດງເຖິງຄຸນນະພາບຂອງປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ ພິເສດ ຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານ ໄອເຊັນຮາວເວີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ດໄວທ໌ ດີ. ໄອເຊັນຮາວເວີ ຂໍສາບານຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ.....

ການໂອນອຳນາດທີ່ສັນຕິ

ທ່ານ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີແຫ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢ່າງຊື່ສັດ.”

ມັກຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນຈາກພັກການເມືອງນຶ່ງຫາອີກພັກນຶ່ງ.

ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ກ່່າວວ່າ “ເພື່ອຮັກສາ, ປົກປ້ອງ ແລະ ປ້ອງກັນລັດຖະທຳມະນູນຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງຫຼັງຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສູສີກັນ ແລະ ຂົ່ມຂື່ນ.

ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ, ພະເຈົ້າຈົ່ງຊ່ວຍຂ້ານ້ອຍດ້ວຍ.”

ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ ນີ້, ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຢູ່ຂັ້ນໄດຂອງຫໍລັດຖະ ສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກໂຈມຕີເມື່ອສອງອາທິດກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢ້ານທີ່ທຳການສາບານຕົວຢູ່ຂ້າງນອກ.”

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພິທີສາບານຕົວທີ່ໄດ້ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຈຳນວນຄົນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມລົງຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນານັ້ນ ນ້ອຍລົງຕື່ມອີກ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແລຣີ ບຣາວນ໌, ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເປັນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕໍ່ຄົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ສ່ວນຫຼາຍນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນການເຮັດແລ້ວສຳເລັດ ແລະ ໄປມີໜ້າຢູ່ວັນສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ.”

ຕົວເລກຂອງຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມພິທີ່ຈະຖືກຈຳກັດ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະຖືກແຍກກັນຢູ່ຫ່າງ ສຳລັບພິທີສາບານຕົວ. ຫຼັງຈາກການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະສຳຫຼວດຂະບວນທະຫານເພື່ອເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການໂອນາດຢ່າງສັນຕິ.

ທ່ານ ແລະ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ, ທ່ານ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ດັບເບິນຢູ ບຸຊ ແລະ ທ່ານ ຄລິນຕັນ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຈະໄປສຸສານແຫ່ງຊາດ ອາລິງຕັນ ເພື່ອວາງພວງມາລາຢູ່ສຸສານຂອງທະຫານນິລະນາມ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄາດວ່າ ມັນຈະບໍ່ມີພິທີເດີນສວນສະໜາມສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບ ຕຳແໜ່ງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ຖະນົນ ເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ.”

ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມ, “ການເດີນສວນສະໜາມໃນທົ່ວ ອາເມຣິກາ” ທີ່ຖ່າຍທອດອອກໂທລະພາບຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການພິທີສາບານຕົວເວົ້າວ່າ “ເປັນການສະແດງທີ່ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ, ມີຊີວິດຊີວາໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທົ່ວປະເທດ.”

ງານສະຫຼອງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຕາມປະເພນີໃນຕອນຄໍ່າ ຈະຖືກແທນໂດຍການສະຫຼອງຖ່າຍທອດທາງໂທລະພາບ 90 ນາທີ, ດຳເນີນລາຍການໂດຍນັກສະແດງ ທ່ານ ທອມ ແຮັ້ງສ໌ ດ້ວຍການສະ ແດງໂດຍນັກດົນຕີຫຼາກຫຼາຍ ນັບຈາກ ທ່ານ ບຣູສ ສປຣິງຕີນ ຫານາງ ເດມີ ໂລວາໂຕ.

ສຳລັບຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບຂໍ້ຄວາມໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນບ້ານນັ້ນ, ມັນໄດ້ຖືກບັງຄັບໂດຍກຳລັງ ຕິດອາວຸດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ ຊອຕ໌ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ຍັງເປັນສັນຍານທີ່ໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງກອງກຳລັງພິທັກດິນແດນແຫ່ງຊາດ 15,000 ຄົນໄປປ້ອງກັນຫໍລັດຖະສະພາໃນປະເທດທີ່ເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕກ່ອນການສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ. ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ດີເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ-ຊອຕ ເປັນປະທານຂອງພະແນກພູມສາດທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ເປັນຜູ້ຂຽນປື້ມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະໜາມຫຼວງແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ເຊິ່ງມັນໄດ້ຖືກປິດສຳລັບພິທີສາບານຕົວ, ຖືກປິດລ້ອມດ້ວຍຮົ້ວຫຼາຍຊັ້ນ, ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີຊໍ້າອີກຢູ່ຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ລີຊາ ບາຕັນ-ຊອຕ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມັກທີ່ຈະຢູ່ທາງຫຼັງຂອງຫໍລັດຖະສະພາ ແລ້ວເບິ່ງຜ່ານສະໜາມຫຼວງທີ່ກວ້າງນັ້ນ. ມັນເປັນພູມີພາບບ່ອນທີ່ເຈົ້າສາມາດອ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນໃຜໃນຖະນະເປັນປະເທດ ອາເມຣິກາ. ພິທີສາບານຕົວດັ່ງກ່າວຈະເປັນຕາສົງສານ. ມັນຈະເປົ່າຫວ່າງ ຍ້ອນບໍ່ມີຄົນໄປຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ແລະ ນັ້ນແມ່ນເສົ້າແທ້ໆ.”

ເວລາທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ສາບານຕົວໃນຕອນທ່ຽງຂອງວັນພຸດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຈະ ກາຍເປັນປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີ 46.

Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. VOA's Steve Redisch explains how and why Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden will be unique.

Throughout U.S. history, the inauguration of a new president presents a unique quality of America’s democracy ---

“I Dwight D. Eisenhower do solemnly swear …”

The peaceful transfer of power ---

“That I will faithfully execute the office of President of the United States…”

Often from one political party to another ---

“Preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States…”

Even after close and bitter election campaigns.

“So, help me God.”

On January 20th, Joe Biden will take the oath of office on the steps of a U.S. Capitol scarred by an attack two weeks earlier by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“I'm not afraid of taking the oath outside.”

The incident further shrank an inauguration celebration already scaled back because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think everything that an inauguration is to most Americans will be able to be accomplished and will be present on Inauguration Day.”


The number of guests will be limited and they will be spread out for the swearing-in ceremony. After his inaugural address, Biden will oversee a military procession to reinforce a peaceful transfer of power.

He and former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will then go to Arlington National Cemetery for a wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

"My guess is there probably will not be a gigantic inaugural parade down Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Instead, a televised “Parade Across America” will provide what the inaugural committee says are “diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.”

The traditional evening inaugural balls will be replaced by a 90-minute televised celebration hosted by actor Tom Hanks with performances by an array of musicians from Bruce Springsteen to Demi Lovato.

For those who did not get the message to stay home, it is being reinforced with armed forces.

“This is also a troubling sign that we have to send in 15,000 National Guard to protect the capital in a democracy before an inauguration of a legitimate election. This is not good.”

Lisa Barton-Short chairs the geography department at George Washington University and is the author of a book about the National Mall ---

Which is closed for the inauguration --- surrounded by layers of fencing --- to deter a repeat of the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“I love to be on the back side of the Capitol looking out across the big expanse of the Mall. It's just one of those views that just says here is a landscape where you can read about who we are as America. // (16:14) The inauguration will be poorer. It will be impoverished because of the lack of people being there. And that's really sad.”

When Biden is inaugurated at noon on Wednesday, he will become the 46th U.S. president.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
