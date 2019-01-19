ນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອການຊຸມນຸມ ປະຈຳປີ ທີ່ ວໍຊິງຕັນ

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕໍ່ຕ້ານການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ສຳລັບການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ປະຈຳປີ ໂດຍມີ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສຕໍ່ຝຸງຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍການເຊື່ອມໂຍງ

ຜ່ານທາງວີດີໂອ ແລະ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາວ່າ ທ່ານ ຈະປົກປ້ອງສິດທິໃນການມີຊີວິດ

ສະເໝີໄປ.

ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ເພື່ອການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ຄັ້ງທີ 46

ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເດີນຂະບວນ ເພື່ອຊີວິດ ຫຼື March for Life ຢູ່ທີ່ສານສູງສຸດສະຫະລັດ

ເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນຂອງສານ ໃນຄະດີຄວາມ ລະຫວ່າງ ໂຣ ສູ້ກັບ ເວດ ທີ່ມີຜົນ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 4

ທົດສະວັດ ຜ່ານມາແລ້ວ.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ເພັນສ໌ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍກ່າວແນະນຳ ວີດີໂອ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ແລະ ເອີ້ນທ່ານທຣຳ

ວ່າ “ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນເພື່ອຊີວິດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ

ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວີດີໂອ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ລ່ວງໜ້າ ວ່າ ທ່ານ ຈະ

“ໃຊ້ສິດຢັບຢັ້ງຕໍ່ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃດໆ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການປົກປ້ອງຊີວິດຂອງມະນຸດ

ອ່ອນແອລົງ.”

ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມໂນ້ວນ້າວ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ອອກນະໂຍບາຍ ທີ່

ກີດກັນ ທຶນລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ໄປໃນ ອົງການຕ່າງໆບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານ ທີ່ສະໜອງໃຫ້ການປຶກສາໃນການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ຫຼື ທີ່ເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ການ ບໍລິການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

Anti-abortion activists gathered in Washington Friday for an annual rally, with U.S. President Donald Trump addressing the crowd via a video link and promising that he will always defend the right to life.



Thousands of activists gathered for the 46th March for Life, rallying at the U.S. Supreme Court to protest the court's Roe v. Wade decision that effectively legalized abortion across the country more than four decades ago.



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attended the rally, introducing the video of Trump and calling him "the most pro-life president in American history."



Trump said in his prerecorded video that he will "veto any legislation that weakens the protection of human life."



He also touted his administration's policy that blocks U.S. federal funding for nongovernmental organizations that provide abortion counseling or that advocate for greater abortion services.