Each Spring, many high schools around the country arrange for students to visit the nation's capital. With a break from classes, the students have a chance for some 'hands-on' lessons about the nation's history and government, as well as a chance to explore the many sights and attractions the city has to offer. Markus Meyer-Gehlen caught up with one group from the mid-western state of Missouri.



It's springtime in Washington DC. These days, the world-famous Yoshino cherry trees are at peak bloom.



The colorful scene draws not just tourists.Traditionally, students flock to the nation's capital, too - and they bring their school spirit with them.



And sometimes, they bring music. These students from Battle High School band in Columbia, Missouri, are here to perform.



"We came down here for educational purposes, cause most of these kids have never been to Washington DC, but we also came down here to perform at the US Navy Memorial"



The band plays a couple of songs, winning the attention of pedestrians.



Adrian Maddox has been playing the French Horn for six years. It is the senior's first time to the nation's capital.



I love Washington, I love big cities. It's been really cool seeing like the natural kind of history and how everything comes together, because you only ever read about it, so that's interesting.



And it is very different from her hometown, she says.



"Missouri is so rural, there is so many rural cities, there is only like three big cities, so it's completely different. Polar opposites."



In Columbia, where we live, we don't have a city like this. Our downtown is very small compared to this. Traffic is very minimal compared to this, so the kids have enjoyed the honking of all the horns.



Like other visiting student groups, the Battle High band members also toured sites like Arlington National Cemetery, and some of the many museums in the city, before heading for home.



This springtime tradition will soon give way to another one, when another wave of young people is expected to visit Washington during their summer break.