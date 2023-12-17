ປີນີ້ ແມ່ນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບ 55 ປີ ໃນການສ້າງຕັ້ງຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແລະເອັສວາທີນີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດນ້ອຍໆທີ່ບໍ່ມີທາງອອກສູ່ທະເລ ໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ໂນກູຄັນວາ ມູຊີ ຈະພາທ່ານໄປສຳຫຼວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງເອັສວາທີນີ ຈຶ່ງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ໃຫ້ການຮັບຮູ້ລັດຖະບານໄຕ້ຫວັນ ແທນທີ່ຈະໄປຮັບຮູ້ຈີນ ເວລາບັນດາປະເທດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ມີຄວາມສຳພັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການກັບປັກກິ່ງ ດັ່ງໄພສານມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ເອັສວາທີນີ ເປັນປະເທດອາຟຣິກາສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮັກສາສາຍພົວພັນໄວ້ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ມັນເປັນພຽງ 1 ໃນຈຳນວນ 12 ປະເທດເທົ່ານັ້ນຮວມທັງວາຕິກັນ ທີ່ຍັງມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງການທູດ ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນປະເທດເກາະດອນທີ່ປັກກິ່ງຖືວ່າ ເປັນດິນແດນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ.
ການມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຮ່ວມກັນ ໃນດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຮັດໃຫ້ສາຍພົວພັນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດທັງສອງ ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານເຈເຣມີ ລຽງ (Jeremy Liang) ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດໄຕ້ຫວັນປະຈຳເອັສວາທີນີ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ. ສຳລັບໄຕ້ຫວັນແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາມີເອັສວາທີນີ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ໃນການປະກອບສ່ວນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ່ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ປະຊາຄົມສາກົນ.”
ເອັສວາທີນີ ຊຶ່ງຮູ້ກັນໃນອີກຊື່ນຶ່ງວ່າ ສວາຊີແລນ (Swazeland) ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ວິ່ງເຕັ້ນເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາກົນຮັບຮູ້ໄຕ້ຫວັນ. ສຳລັບໄຕ້ຫວັນແລ້ວ ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ສົ່ງເງິນຫຼາຍໆລ້ານໂດລາ ໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຕ່າງປະເທດແລະການລົງທຶນ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນໂຮງຮຽນ ໂຮງໝໍ ທຸລະກິດ ການຕິດຕັ້ງໄຟຟ້າ ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ແລະໂຄງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າສະໜາມບິນດັ່ງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນ.
ແຕ່ຄວາມສຳພັນກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ກໍມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢາງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເສຍສະຫຼະເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ. ໃນປີ 2020 ຈີນໄດ້ຫ້າມການນຳເຂົ້ານ້ຳຕານຈາກເອັສວາທີນີ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນການສົ່ງອອກຫຼັກຂອງປະເທດ.
ແຕ່ໂຄສົກຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານນາງທາບິລ ມັດລູລີ (Thabile Mdluli) ກ່າວວ່າ ເອັສວາທີນີ ແມ່ນເລືອກເອົາອຸດົມການ ສຳຄັນກວ່າຜົນປະໂຫຍດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ. ທ່ານນາງມັດລູລີ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນປະເທດປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນແສງປະທີບແຫ່ງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະຄວນໃຫ້ໂອກາດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ເພື່ອປະກອບສ່ວນເຂົ້າໃນອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດແລະຟໍຣຳອື່ນໆໃນນັ້ນ ຍ້ອນວ່າໄຕ້ຫວັນສາມາດສົ່ງສຽງຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ໄດ້ຍິນ ຄືກັນກັບປະເທດອື່ນໆໃນໂລກ.”
ປັກກິ່ງຖືວ່າໄຕ້ຫວັນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຈີນ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີສິດທີ່ຈະມີຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການທູດ ຊຶ່ງລັດຖະບານປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໄດ້ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້.
ທ່ານຊີບູຊີໂອ ຍະລາບາດສີ (Sibusio Nhlabatsi) ຫົວໜ້າຮັບຜິດຊອບທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍຂອງຄລີນິກໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດເອັສວາທີນີ ແລະເປັນທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງສານສູງສຸດເອັສວາທີນີ. ທ່ານກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:
“ທ່າທີທີ່ສວາຊີແລນໄດ້ເອົາ ໃນຖານະເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນຕະຫຼອດຫຼາຍໆປີທີ່ທ່ານມານີ້ແມ່ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເປັນການປະຕິເສດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງຕໍ່ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່. ເອັສວາທີນີ ຈະໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສະເໝີໄປຕໍ່ໄຕ້ຫວັນ.”
ສະມາຊິກພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານບາງຄົນ ຮວມທັງທ່ານມລຸງກີສີ ມາຄານຢາ (Mlungisi Makhanya) ຈາກຂະບວນການ ແນວໂຮມປະຊາຊົນ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫຼື PUDEMO ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການທູດໃນເວລານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ນອນຢູ່ໃນຜົນປະໂຫຍດທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານມາຄານຢາ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“55 ປີຜ່ານມາພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນໃດໆໃນທຸກຂົງເຂດວຽກງານຂອງການພັດທະນາ. ໃນດ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນເຊັ່ນວ່າການພັດທະນາພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ ການສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ການສຶກສາ ທາງລົດໄຟ ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ທ່ານສາມາດຊອກຫາຊ່ອງທາງເພື່ອຄວາມເປັນອິດສະຫຼະໃນດ້ານພະລັງງານ. ນີ້ແມ່ນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການເລືອກທີ່ບໍ່ດີຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ເຖິງແມ່ນການໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໃນການເຫັນພ້ອມກັບຈີນກໍຈິງຢູ່ ຣາຊະອານາຈັກເອັສວາທີນີ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອົງກະສັດ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຢຶດໝັ້ນໃນການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ຈະຮັກສາສາຍພົວພັນອັນເຂັ້ມແຂງ ໄວ້ກັບໄຕ້ຫວັນ.
ເບິ່ງວີດີໂອເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຕື່ມ
This year marks the 55th anniversary of relations between Taiwan and the small landlocked country of Eswatini in the southern part of Africa. VOA’s Nokukhanya Musi examines why Eswatini has continued to recognize the government of Taiwan instead of China when most countries, including the U.S., have official ties with Beijing.
Eswatini is the last remaining African country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It’s one of only 12 nations, along with the Vatican to have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, an island nation Beijing considers to be a part of China.
A shared commitment to democracy and human rights has helped keep the relationship strong, says Jeremy Liang, Taiwan’s ambassador to Eswatini.
Jeremy Liang, Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini:
“We both benefit a lot. For Taiwan, we have Eswatini as a very strong supporter for our international participation and Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community...”
Eswatini, which is also called Swaziland, continues to lobby for Taiwan’s international recognition. Taiwan, on the other hand, continues to send millions of dollars in foreign aid and investment,
in funding schools, hospitals, businesses, rural electrification, and infrastructure projects, such as a new airport. ((End credit))
But the relationship with Taiwan has come at a price. In 2020, China banned imports of sugar from Eswatini, which is one of the country's main exports. ((End credit))
But Government Spokesperson Thabile Mdluli says Eswatini is choosing ideology over economic benefits.
Thabile Mdluli:
“Taiwan is a democratic state, and they are a beacon of democracy and should be given a chance as well to participate in the U.N. and all other forums that are there because Taiwan can make their voice heard as well like all other countries in the world.”
Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China with no right to official diplomatic ties, which Taiwan’s democratic government disputes
Sibusio Nhlabatsi:
“The posture that Swaziland has taken as an ally of Taiwan all these years means it’s a total rejection of mainland China. Eswatini has always unapologetically supported Taiwan.”
Some opposition members, including Mlungisi Makhanya, say Eswatini should switch recognition to China.
Mlungisi Makhanya:
For 55 years we have made insignificant progress in all areas of development. In critical areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare advances, education, railways, and technology you can look at energy independence. This is mainly due to our poor choices.”
Even with these voices of support in favor of China, The Kingdom of Eswatini, with its monarchy, continues to stand by its decision to maintain strong diplomatic ties with Taiwan.