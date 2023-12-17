​ປີນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ຂີດ​ໝາຍ​ຄົບ​ຮອບ 55 ປີ ໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແລະ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນ້ອຍໆ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ອອກ​ສູ່​ທະ​ເລ ໃນ​ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໂນ​ກູ​ຄັນ​ວາ ມູ​ຊີ ຈະ​ພາ​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ສຳ​ຫຼວດ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຈຶ່ງ​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄປ​ຮັ​ບ​ຮູ້​ຈີນ​ ເວ​ລາ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫ​ຍ່ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ກັບ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ດັ່ງໄພ​ສານມີລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່​ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ໄວ້​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ 1 ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ 12 ປະ​ເທດເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນຮວມ​ທັງ​ວາ​ຕິ​ກັນ ທີ່​ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ທູດ ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກາະ​ດອນ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ.

ການ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ ແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທັງ​ສອງ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ເຈ​ເຣ​ມີ ລຽງ (Jeremy Liang) ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖ​ະ​ທູດ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຊຶ່ງ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ແລ້ວ ພວກເຮົາ​ມີ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຄົມ​ສາ​ກົນ.”

​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ໃນ​ອີກ​ຊື່​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ສວາ​ຊີ​ແລນ (Swazeland) ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ວິ່ງ​ເຕັ້ນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ກົນ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ. ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ອີກ​ດ້ານ​ນຶ່ງ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ສົ່ງ​ເງິນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ ໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດແລະ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ ການ​ຕິດ​ຕັ້ງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນ​ນະ​ບົດ ແລະ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ກໍ​ມີ​ບາງ​ສິ່ງ​ບາງ​ຢາງ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ໃນ​ປີ 2020 ຈີນ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ນ້ຳ​ຕານ​ຈາກ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ການ​ສົ່ງ​ອອກ​ຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ແຕ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງທາ​ບິ​ລ ມັດ​ລູ​ລີ (Thabile Mdluli) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ແມ່ນ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ການ ​ສຳ​ຄັນກວ່າ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມັດ​ລູ​ລີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ແສງ​ປະ​ທີບ​ແຫ່ງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ຄວນ​ໃຫ້​ໂອ​ກາດເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ກອບ​ສ່ວນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດແລະ​ຟໍ​ຣຳ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ສົ່ງ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຍິນ ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ​ໃນ​ໂລກ.”

ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຖື​ວ່າ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ຈຶ່ງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ສິດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ມີຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ ຊຶ່ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຂອງ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໄດ້​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ທ່ານ​ຊີ​ບູ​ຊີ​ໂອ ຍະ​ລາ​ບາດ​ສີ (Sibusio Nhlabatsi) ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄ​ລີ​ນິກ​ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແຫ່ງຊາດເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້​ວ່າ:

“ທ່າ​ທີ​ທີ່​ສວາ​ຊີ​ແລນ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ໃນ​ຕະ​ຫຼອດ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປີ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມານີ້​ແມ່ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້​ນ​ເຊີງ​ຕໍ່​ຈີນ​ແຜ່ນ​ດິນ​ໃຫຍ່. ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ສະ​ເໝີ​ໄປຕໍ່​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.”

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ບາງ​ຄົນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ທ່ານມ​ລຸງ​ກີ​ສີ ມາ​ຄານ​ຢາ (Mlungisi Makhanya) ຈາກ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ​ເພື່ອປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຫຼື PUDEMO ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ພັນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ທູດ​ໃນ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ນອນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ທີ່​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ຊຶ່ງທ່​ານ​ມາ​ຄານ​ຢາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“55 ປີ​ຜ່ານ​ມາພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃດໆ​ໃນ​ທຸກ​ຂົງ​ເຂ​ດ​ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາ. ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ​ການ​ພັ​ດ​ທະ​ນາ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ ການ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ ການ​ສຶກ​ສາ ທາງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ ແລະ​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ໃນ​ດ້ານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເນື່ອງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ຈີນ​ກໍ​ຈິງ​ຢູ່ ຣາ​ຊະ​ອາ​ນາ​ຈັກ​ເອັ​ສວາ​ທີ​ນີ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອົງ​ກະ​ສັດ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢຶດ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ອັ​ນ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ ​ໄວ້ກັບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ.

This year marks the 55th anniversary of relations between Taiwan and the small landlocked country of Eswatini in the southern part of Africa. VOA’s Nokukhanya Musi examines why Eswatini has continued to recognize the government of Taiwan instead of China when most countries, including the U.S., have official ties with Beijing.

Eswatini is the last remaining African country that maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. It’s one of only 12 nations, along with the Vatican to have diplomatic ties with Taiwan, an island nation Beijing considers to be a part of China.

A shared commitment to democracy and human rights has helped keep the relationship strong, says Jeremy Liang, Taiwan’s ambassador to Eswatini.

Jeremy Liang, Taiwan Ambassador to Eswatini:

“We both benefit a lot. For Taiwan, we have Eswatini as a very strong supporter for our international participation and Taiwan is a responsible member of the international community...”

Eswatini, which is also called Swaziland, continues to lobby for Taiwan’s international recognition. Taiwan, on the other hand, continues to send millions of dollars in foreign aid and investment,

in funding schools, hospitals, businesses, rural electrification, and infrastructure projects, such as a new airport. ((End credit))

But the relationship with Taiwan has come at a price. In 2020, China banned imports of sugar from Eswatini, which is one of the country's main exports. ((End credit))

But Government Spokesperson Thabile Mdluli says Eswatini is choosing ideology over economic benefits.

Thabile Mdluli:

“Taiwan is a democratic state, and they are a beacon of democracy and should be given a chance as well to participate in the U.N. and all other forums that are there because Taiwan can make their voice heard as well like all other countries in the world.”

Beijing considers Taiwan a part of China with no right to official diplomatic ties, which Taiwan’s democratic government disputes

Sibusio Nhlabatsi:

“The posture that Swaziland has taken as an ally of Taiwan all these years means it’s a total rejection of mainland China. Eswatini has always unapologetically supported Taiwan.”

Some opposition members, including Mlungisi Makhanya, say Eswatini should switch recognition to China.

Mlungisi Makhanya:

For 55 years we have made insignificant progress in all areas of development. In critical areas such as infrastructure development, healthcare advances, education, railways, and technology you can look at energy independence. This is mainly due to our poor choices.”

Even with these voices of support in favor of China, The Kingdom of Eswatini, with its monarchy, continues to stand by its decision to maintain strong diplomatic ties with Taiwan.