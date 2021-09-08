ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຕ້ອງການຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະການດໍາເນີນງານຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດ ໃນອັຟການິສຖານ

ຫົວໜ້າ ອົງການມະນຸດສະທຳຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ພົບປະໃນອາທິດນີ້ກັບພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ຢູ່ທີ່ປະເທດອັຟການິສຖານ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຊາບ ກ່ຽວກັບພະນັກງານທີ່ມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ແລະກໍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ຕົນຈະສືບຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດວຽກງານ ໃນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແກ່ປະຊາກອນເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານມາຕິນ ກຣິຟຟິດສ໌ (Martin Griffiths) ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວທາງວີດີໂອຈາກນະຄອນໂດຮາ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວຢ່າງຈະແຈ້ງ ກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານ ກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງທີ່ອົງການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືຶອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ໃນທຸກໆປະເທດ ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານ ຢູ່ໃນທຸກໆແຫ່ງຂອງໂລກ.”

ນັ້ນແມ່ນຮວມທັງຄວາມປອດໄພແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ສຳລັບທັງພວກຜູ້ຊາຍແລະແມ່ຍິງ ທັງພະນັກງານຢູ່ໃນ ແລະຈາກຕ່າງປະເທດ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການແບບບໍ່ມີການຂັດຂວາງ ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການວ່າຈ້າງ ຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງການ ແລະບໍ່ໃຫ້ບ່ອນເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຄວບຄຸມ ຫຼືນຳໃຊ້ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທາງທະຫານ.”

ທ່ານກຣິຟຟິດສ໌ ກ່າວເຖິງການສົນທະນາຂອງທ່ານ ກັບມູລລາ ອັບດຸລ ການີ ບາຣາດາ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ “ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ້ມ ເຖິງເລື້ອງສິດທິ ຂອງປະຊາຊົນຊາວອັຟການິສຖານແມ່ນຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບວັດທະນະທຳ ແລະສາສະໜາຂອງອັຟການິສຖານ ແຕ່ກໍຈະແຈ້ງ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງຂົງເຂດທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເພີ້ມຕື່ມ ນັ້ນຄືຢ່າງໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ.”

ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ວິກິດການ ດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳຢູ່ແລ້ວ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກຕາລີບານເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມນະຄອນຫຼວງກາບູລ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 15 ສິງຫາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລັດຖະບານຊຸດກ່ອນ ພັງທະລາຍລົງ. ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ພວກຜູ້ນຳຂອງກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ປະາດລັດຖະບານຊຸດໃໝ່ ໂດຍມີມູລລາ ບາຣາດາ ເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສູງສຸດລະດັບສອງຂອງປະເທດ. ປະຊາຄົມນາໆຊາດພວມລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງຢູ່ວ່າ ພວກຕົນຈະສາມາດເຮັດວຽກກັບກຸ່ມຕາລີບານໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

ທ່ານກຣິຟຟິດສ໌ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີ ເຖິງຄວາມຈຳເປັນທີ່ປະຊາຄົມນາໆ ຊາດຕ້ອງໄດ້ທຳການພົວພັນ” ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະທຳການໂອ້ລົມ ແລະປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ຫຼາຍກວ່າເວລາພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຂົ້າກຳອຳນາດປົກຄອງປະເທດເທື່ອທຳອິດ ເມື່ອ 20 ປີກວ່າໆຜ່ານມາແລ້ວນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ມັນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງງ່າຍ ມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ງ່າຍໆເລີຍ. ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາຕ່າງກໍຮູ້ດີວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຕົນເອງໃນການໄດ້ເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມປະເທດ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນສຸດເທົ່າທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

The United Nations humanitarian chief met this week with senior Taliban leaders in Afghanistan, where he laid out the needs of aid workers and said he received assurances they could continue their work trying to assist nearly half the population.

“I set out to the Taliban very clearly what humanitarian agencies around the world in every country need to operate anywhere in world,” Martin Griffiths told reporters during a video call Tuesday from Doha, Qatar.

That includes safety and security for both their male and female, national and international staff; unimpeded access to people in need; the ability to hire who they want; and to not have their facilities occupied or used for military purposes.

“He did add the rights of people in Afghanistan were subject to the culture and religion of Afghanistan,” Griffiths said of his discussions with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar. “Clearly an area that needs quite a bit of further work, to say the least.”

The country was already in a humanitarian crisis before the Taliban swept into Kabul on August 15 as the previous government collapsed. On Tuesday, Taliban leaders announced their new government, with Baradar as the country’s second highest ranking official. The international community is waiting to see whether they will be able to work with the Taliban.

“They are painfully aware of the need for international engagement,” Griffiths said, adding that the group is more willing to conduct dialogue and deliver on promises than it was when it first ruled the country more than 20 years ago.

“I am not saying it is going to be easy — it is not going to be easy. It’s going to be difficult,” he said. “But they are very well aware that they suddenly found themselves in possession of a country which needs the most urgent help possible.”