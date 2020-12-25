ໃນປີ 2020, ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຫຼາຍສິບຄັ້ງ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ

ນຶ່ງປີຫຼັງຈາກການສູນເສຍເຂດແດນຂອງພວກເຂົາໃນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ, ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS ສາມາດທີ່ຈະທຳການໂຈມຕີຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍສິບຄັ້ງໃນປີ 2020 ໃນທົ່ວໂລກຈາກພາກພື້ນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ, ອາຟຣິກາ ຫາ ຢູໂຣບ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ນາໂມ ອັບດຸລລາ ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ນີ້ແມ່ນຜົນທີ່ຕາມມາຂອງການໂຈມຕີກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລ ກາບູລ ຂອງປະເທດ ອັຟການິສຖານ. ເກືອບສາມສິບຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນນັກສຶກສາ, ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ.

ການຍິງສັງຫານໝູ່ແມ່ນພຽງນຶ່ງໃນການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍສິບຄັ້ງທີ່ກຸ່ມ IS ສາມາດມີຂຶ້ນທົ່ວໂລກໃນປີ 2020, ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍເດືອນຫຼັງຈາກປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ປະກາດໄຊນະນະໃນເຂດ ແດນຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງນັ້ນ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ, ຄູ່ຮ່ວມພັນທະ ມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ແລະ ກອງກຳລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຊີເຣຍ, ໄດ້ປົດປ່ອຍທຸກເຂດແດນທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກ ISIS ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ອີຣັກ. ມັນຄວນຖືກປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການຍາມໃດຍາມນຶ່ງບາງເທື່ອອາທິດໜ້າວ່າພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຄອບຄອງເຂດແດນດັ່ງກ່າວ 100 ເປີເຊັນ.”

ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານຂອງພວກ IS ແມ່ນຍັງມີຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ອີຣັກ ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາສືບຕໍ່ດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີ.

ແລະໃນປະເທດ ຝຣັ່ງ, ກໍມີການໂຈມຕີຕື່ມອີກ. ມີງານສົ່ງສະການຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ.

ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຊອກບອນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປາຣີ ໄດ້ເປັນສະຖານທີ່ເພື່ອ ສະແດງຄວາມເຄົາ ລົບຕໍ່ທ່ານ ຊາມູແອລ ປາຕີ, ອາຈານສອນຢູ່ໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ຖືກ ຕັດຫົວໃນເດືອນຕຸລາໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງອິສລາມຄົນນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ສະແດງພາບລໍ້ຮຽນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາດສະດາ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ໃນຫ້ອງຮຽນຂອງທ່ານ.

ຝຣັ່ງ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສອງສາມປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກທີ່ກຳລັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ, ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການເວົ້າວ່າ ການສູນເສຍດິນແດນ ຄາລີເຟດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຫຍັງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ການດຳເນີນການທີ່ມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ແຄເທີຣິນ ຊິມເມີແມນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນວິສະຫະກິດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວ, ເວລາທີ່ພວກເຮົາເບິ່ງເສັ້ນທາງຂອງກຸ່ມລັດ ອິສລາມ ໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ, ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງບັນລຸຄວາມສຳເລັດ. ມັນມີໂອກາດຕ່າງໆເພື່ອໃຫ້ກຸ່ມນັ້ນສືບຕໍ່ເອົາລັດເອົາປຽບ, ເຊັ່ນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຝັງເລິກເຂົ້າໄປ. ມັນຂາດຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງຄູ່ຮ່ວມປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ຈະໄປມີສ່ວນໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຂອງ ອາຟຣິກາ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ທຳການໂຄສະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເອົາປະເທດອອກຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ຍືດເຍື້ອຍາວນານໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ນຳທ່ານໄປສູ່ ການຫຼຸດລະດັບຂອງກອງກຳລັງ ສະຫະ ລັດ ໃນ ໂຊມາເລຍ, ຊີເຣຍ, ອັຟການິສຖານ ແລະ ອີຣັກ.

ແຕ່ໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນພາກເໜືອຂອງ ອີຣັກ, ທີ່ເປັນເຂດແດນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ອຸດົມຮັ່ງມີໄປດ້ວຍນໍ້າມັນນັ້ນ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານບາງຄົນເຕືອນວ່າ ກຸ່ມ IS ແມ່ນໄດ້ ສວຍໃຊ້ການຂາດຄວາມເຊື່ອຖື ລະ ຫວ່າງປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກັບກອງທັບ ອີຣັກ ແລ້ວ, ແລະ ກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານນິກາຍ ຊີໄອ້ ກໍໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປົກປ້ອງມັນ.

ທ່ານ ໂມຮຳເມັດ ຊາລີ, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຈາກມະຫາວິ ທະຍາໄລລັດ ເພັນຊິລ ເວເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ມີຄວາມເຕັມໃຈພື້ນຖານ ກັບ ການບໍ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດ ແລະ ການສໍ້ລາດບັງ ຫຼວງໃນໜ່ວຍງານຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຸລາການໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງ ອີຣັກ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການຢູ່ລອດ ແລະ ການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດພວກນີ້ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້.”

ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງພວກ ຈີຮາດ, ປີ 2020 ອາດຖືກພິຈາລະນາເປັນປີ ທີ່ດີສຳລັບ ສະຫະ. ລັດ, ໃນເມື່ອພວກອິສລາມຫົວຮຸນແຮງບໍ່ສາມາດດຳເນີນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງໄດ້. ແຕ່ໃນ ຢູ ໂຣບ ພວກ ຈີຮາດ ໄດ້ສັງຫານ 9 ຊີ ວິດ, ໂດຍລວມແລ້ວເປັນຕົວເລກດຽວກັນ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ສັງຫານໃນປີ 2019.

A year after its territorial defeat in Iraq and Syria, the Islamic State (IS) managed to mount dozens of deadly attacks in 2020 around the world from the Middle East to Africa to Europe. Namo Abdulla reports from Washington.

This is the aftermath of an Islamic State (IS) attack last month on Afghanistan’s Kabul University. Nearly three dozen people, mostly students, died.

The mass-shooting was only one of dozens of attacks IS managed to pull off globally in 2020, in the months after President Donald Trump announced the territorial defeat of the extremist group.

“The United States military, our coalition partners, and the Syrian Democratic Forces, have liberated virtually all of the territory previously held by ISIS in Syria and Iraq. It should be formally announced sometime probably next week that we will have 100% of the caliphate.”

Pockets of IS resistance remain in Syria and Iraq where they continue to stage attacks.

And in France – more attacks. A funeral at another university.

The Sorbonne in Paris was the venue to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, a schoolteacher decapitated in October by a radical Islamist after showing caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed to his class.

France is one of a few Western countries fighting terrorism in Africa, where, observers say, the loss of the caliphate has had little impact on the terror group’s growing activities.

“Overall, when we are looking at the trajectory of the Islamic State in Africa, it’s pushing on an open door. There are opportunities for the group to continue to exploit, [such as] the local conflicts that it has so embedded itself into. There is a lack of interest, frankly, on Western partners in getting embroiled in African conflicts.”

President Trump campaigned on getting the country out of protracted conflicts overseas, which led him to reduce U.S. troop levels in Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq.

But in areas such as Iraq’s northern, oil-rich disputed territories, some experts warn that IS is already exploiting the lack of trust between local residents and the Iraqi military and Shiite militia groups deployed to protect them.

“There is a basic unwillingness coupled with incompetence and corruption in the local Iraqi security and judicial apparatus that makes the survival and ongoing insurgency of ISIS in these areas possible.”

When it comes to the jihadist threat, 2020 could be considered a good year for the U.S., since radical Islamists did not carry out any deadly attacks. But in Europe jihadists have taken at least nine lives, virtually the same number they killed in 2019.