Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.

ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ​ທ່ານ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ລາຍ​ການ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ 1 ​ນາ​ທີ.

Icing is a sweet creamy mixture used to cover cakes, but how do we use icing as an idiom?

“Icing on the cake.” ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Icing ແມ່ນການປະສົມຄີມຫວານທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການເອົາ​ປົກ ຫລື​ເຄືອບ​ໃສ່ເຄັກ, ແຕ່ ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ຄຳ​ວ່າ Icing ເປັນສຳ​ນວນ​ໄດ້ແນວໃດ?

“Icing on the cake.”

​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມາ​ພາ​ກັນ​ໄປ​ຟັງ​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ເບິ່ງ​ເນາະ​ ບາງ​ທີມັນ​ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

Jonathan, how was the Mana concert last night?

Jonathan, ຄອນເສີດຂອງ​ຄະ​ນະ Mana ໃນຄືນວານນີ້ເປັນແນວໃດ?

Amazing! They played all my favorite songs. But the icing on the cake was getting to meet the band after the show.

​ມ່ວນ​ຂະ​ໜາດ​ເລີຍ! ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນເພງທີ່ຂ້ອຍມັກໝົດທຸກ​ເພັງ​ເລີຍຫລະ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ​ສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ກໍ​ຄື​ການໄດ້ພົບກັບວົງດົນຕີຫຼັງຈາກການສະແດງ.

Wow. That is icing on the cake.

ວ້າວ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ເລີຍ.

The lead singer even gave me the headband he wore on stage.

ນັກຮ້ອງເອກ​ຍັງເອົາຜ້າຄຽນ​ຫົວທີ່ລາວໃສ່ເທິງເວທີໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ​ນຳອີກ.

Icing on the cake, describes something that makes a good situation even better. Cake is good by itself, but it tastes so much better with icing usually.

“Icing on the cake.” ແມ່ນ​ການພັນ​ລະ​ນາ​ເຖິງບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການທີ່ດີຢູ່​ແລ້ວຍິ່ງດີຂຶ້ນໄປ​ອີກ. ປົກກະຕິ ເຄັກໃນ​ຕົວມັນເອງກໍ​ແຊບ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່ມັນ ມີລົດຊາດທີ່ແຊບ​ຊຶ້ນ​ໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ​ອີກ ເມື່ອ​ມເອົາ​ຄີມ​ຫວານໆ​ ມາ​ເຄືອບໃສ່​ມັນ. ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ທຽບ​ໃສ່ ສຳ​ນວນ​ພາ​ສາ​ລາວ ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ ສຸດຍອດ​ຂອງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ, ຫລື​ເວົ້າ​ແບບສັ້ນໆ ກໍ​ແມ່ນສຸດຍອດເລີຍ​, ​ສຸດ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ຫລະ ບໍ່​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຕິ​ເລີຍ.

And that's English in a minute.