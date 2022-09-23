Welcome to English in a minute, where we teach you all about idioms in American English.
ຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການພາສາອັງກິດໃນ 1 ນາທີ.
Icing is a sweet creamy mixture used to cover cakes, but how do we use icing as an idiom?
“Icing on the cake.” ຄຳວ່າ Icing ແມ່ນການປະສົມຄີມຫວານທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນການເອົາປົກ ຫລືເຄືອບໃສ່ເຄັກ, ແຕ່ ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ຄຳວ່າ Icing ເປັນສຳນວນໄດ້ແນວໃດ?
“Icing on the cake.”
ພວກເຮົາມາພາກັນໄປຟັງການສົນທະນາກັນລະຫວ່າງ Anna ກັບ Jonathan ເບິ່ງເນາະ ບາງທີມັນຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເຂົ້າໃຈໄດ້ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ.
Jonathan, how was the Mana concert last night?
Jonathan, ຄອນເສີດຂອງຄະນະ Mana ໃນຄືນວານນີ້ເປັນແນວໃດ?
Amazing! They played all my favorite songs. But the icing on the cake was getting to meet the band after the show.
ມ່ວນຂະໜາດເລີຍ! ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຫຼິ້ນເພງທີ່ຂ້ອຍມັກໝົດທຸກເພັງເລີຍຫລະ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ສຸດຍອດຂອງທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຄືການໄດ້ພົບກັບວົງດົນຕີຫຼັງຈາກການສະແດງ.
Wow. That is icing on the cake.
ວ້າວ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສຸດຍອດຂອງທີ່ສຸດເລີຍ.
The lead singer even gave me the headband he wore on stage.
ນັກຮ້ອງເອກຍັງເອົາຜ້າຄຽນຫົວທີ່ລາວໃສ່ເທິງເວທີໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍນຳອີກ.
Icing on the cake, describes something that makes a good situation even better. Cake is good by itself, but it tastes so much better with icing usually.
“Icing on the cake.” ແມ່ນການພັນລະນາເຖິງບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະຖານະການທີ່ດີຢູ່ແລ້ວຍິ່ງດີຂຶ້ນໄປອີກ. ປົກກະຕິ ເຄັກໃນຕົວມັນເອງກໍແຊບຢູ່ແລ້ວ ແຕ່ມັນ ມີລົດຊາດທີ່ແຊບຊຶ້ນໄປກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ ເມື່ອມເອົາຄີມຫວານໆ ມາເຄືອບໃສ່ມັນ. ຖ້າຈະທຽບໃສ່ ສຳນວນພາສາລາວ ກໍອາດຈະເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ສຸດຍອດຂອງທີ່ສຸດ, ຫລືເວົ້າແບບສັ້ນໆ ກໍແມ່ນສຸດຍອດເລີຍ, ສຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນຫລະ ບໍ່ມີບ່ອນຕິເລີຍ.
And that's English in a minute.