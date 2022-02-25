ສານອາຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນອາດຈະສືບສວນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ໄອຍະການ ຂອງສານອາຍາສາກົນ (ICC) ທ່ານກາຣິມ ຄານ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮຸນຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ສານຂອງທ່ານອາດສືບສວນ ກ່ຽກວັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ທ່ານຄານກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເຫດການຢ່າງໃກ້ ຊິດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະນອກຢູເຄຣນ ດ້ວຍມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.”
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຕືອນທັງສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ປະຕິບັດການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາດປະຕິບັດຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດ ແລະສືບສວນການຂ້າ ລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນໃດໆ ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ ຫຼືອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະທຳຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຜະໜວກ ຫຼືປະກາດຮວມເອົາແຫຼມຄຣາຍເມຍ ເຂົ້າເປັນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2014 ແລະການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຢູເຄຣນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ ລະຫວ່າງພວກະບົດທີ່ນິຍົມຣັດເຊຍແລະກໍາລັງລັດຖະບານ ຢູເຄຣນແລ້ວ ຢູເຄຣນກໍໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຂອບເຂດອຳນາດຂອງສານ ICC ຕໍ່ການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດຊາດ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນດິນ ແດນຂອງຕົນ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມພາ 2014 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ 2020 ຫ້ອງການໄອຍະການ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ ເຊື່ອວ່າອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ກະທໍາລະຫວ່າງການ ຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.
ການກວດສອບໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແຕ່ການຂໍຮ້ອງທີ່ເປັນທາງການຕໍ່ບັນດາ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປີດການສືບສວນ ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ນັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຍື່ນເທື່ອ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາຕ້ອງເຫັນພ້ອມ ກ່ອນທີ່ການສືບສວນສາມາດເປີດໄດ້.
ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານຄານ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານເຖິງຄະດີນີ້ເວລາມີການຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ຂອງການສືບສວນ.
International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.
"I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern," Khan said in a statement.
"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within Ukraine."
Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February 2014.
In December 2020, the office of the prosecutor announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.
The preliminary examination was closed, but a formal request to judges to open a full investigation has not been filed yet.
Judges must agree before an investigation can be opened.
In December last year, Khan said there was no update on the case when asked about progress of the examination.ine regardless of the nationality of the alleged perpetrators.
Russia is not a member of the ICC and has opposed the ICC case.
