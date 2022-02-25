ສານ​ອາ​ຍາສາກົນ ຫຼື ICC ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນອາດຈະສືບສວນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ໃນ​ກາ​ນ​ກໍ່ອາ​ຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້​ບຸກ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.

ໄອຍະການ ຂອງ​ສານ​ອາ​ຍາສາກົນ (ICC) ທ່ານກາຣິມ ຄານ ໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບການຮຸນ​ຮານຢູເຄຣນ ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະກ່າວວ່າ ສານຂອງທ່ານອາດສືບສວນ ກ່ຽກ​ວັບຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້​ໃນ ການ​ກໍ່ອາ​ຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທ່ານຄານກ່າວຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫຼງການວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເຫດການຢ່າງໃກ້ ​ຊິດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນ ແລະນອກຢູເຄຣນ ດ້ວຍມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຕືອນທັງສອງຝ່າຍທີ່ປະຕິບັດການສູ້ລົບ ຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຫ້ອງການຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າອາດປະຕິບັດຢູ່ໃນຂອບເຂດ ແລະສືບສວນການຂ້າ ລ້າງເຜົ່າ​ພັນໃດໆ ​ການ​ກໍ່ອາ​ຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດ​ຊາດ ຫຼືອາ​ຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ກະທຳຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ.

ຫຼັງຈາກຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຜະໜວກ​ ຫຼື​ປ​ະ​ກາດ​ຮວມ​ເອົາແຫຼມຄຣາຍເມຍ ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2014 ແລະການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຢູເຄຣນທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ ລະຫວ່າງພວກະບົດ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມຣັດເຊຍແລະກໍາລັງລັດຖະບານ ຢູເຄຣນແລ້ວ ຢູເຄຣນ​ກໍໄດ້ຮັບເອົາຂອບເຂດ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ຂອງ​ສານ ICC ຕໍ່​ການ​ກໍ່ອາ​ຊະຍາກຳຕ້ານມະນຸດ​ຊາດ ແລະອາ​ຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນດິນ ແດນຂອງຕົນ ນັບແຕ່ເດືອນກຸມພາ 2014 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ 2020 ຫ້ອງການໄອຍະການ ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຕົນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ ເຊື່ອວ່າອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ ແລະອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ກະທໍາລະຫວ່າງການ ຂັດແຍ້ງ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ.

ການກວດສອບໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແຕ່ການຂໍຮ້ອງທີ່ເປັນທາງການຕໍ່ບັນດາ ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເປີດການສືບສວນ ຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່ນັ້ນ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຍື່ນເທື່ອ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ພິພາກສາຕ້ອງເຫັນພ້ອມ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່ການສືບສວນສາມາດເປີດໄດ້.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີກາຍນີ້ ທ່ານຄານ ກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ມີການລາຍງານເຖິງຄະດີນີ້ເວລາ​ມີ​ການຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຄືບໜ້າ ຂອງການສືບສວນ.

International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan on Friday expressed his concern over the Russian invasion of Ukraine and said his court may investigate possible war crimes in the country.

"I have been closely following recent developments in and around Ukraine with increasing concern," Khan said in a statement.

"I remind all sides conducting hostilities on the territory of Ukraine that my office may exercise its jurisdiction and investigate any act of genocide, crime against humanity or war crime committed within Ukraine."

Following the Russian annexation of Crimea in March 2014 and the subsequent fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian rebels and Ukrainian government forces, Ukraine accepted ICC jurisdiction for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed on its territory since February 2014.

In December 2020, the office of the prosecutor announced it had reason to believe war crimes and other crimes were committed during the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

The preliminary examination was closed, but a formal request to judges to open a full investigation has not been filed yet.

Judges must agree before an investigation can be opened.

In December last year, Khan said there was no update on the case when asked about progress of the examination.ine regardless of the nationality of the alleged perpetrators.

Russia is not a member of the ICC and has opposed the ICC case.