ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນ ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ຂະນະທີ່ກົດໝາຍ ວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ສະບັບໃໝ່ ເລີ້ມມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ ໃນຮົງກົງ

ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະມານ 370 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ອອກມາປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານກົດໝາຍສະບັບໃໝ່ວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງຈີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີຜົນບັງຄັບໃຊ້ໃນມື້ດຽວກັນນັ້ນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າ 10 ຄົນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບກຸມ ໄດ້ລະເມີດກົດໝາຍສະບັບໃໝ່ໃນຂໍ້ຫາຖືປ້າຍຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາເອກະລາດຂອງຮົງກົງແລະຮ້ອງຄຳຂວັນເພື່ອຄວາມເປັນເອກະລາດ.

ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຂອງຮົງກົງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກຕໍ່ກົດໝາຍສະບັບໃໝ່ ແລະຕໍ່ຈີນແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່.

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ຕຳຫຼວດຮົງກົງ ໄດ້ຫ້າມການເດີນຂະບວນປະຈຳປີ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ກໍລະກົດ ໂດຍອ້າງເຫດຜົນເຖິງກົດລະບຽບຂອງການຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນໃນສັງຄົມຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ທີ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຊຸມນຸມກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ຄົນ.

ວັນທີ 1 ກໍລະກົດ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍວັນຄົບຮອບ 23 ປີ ຂອງການມອບໂອນຮົງກົງ ຈາກການປົກຄອງຂອງອັງກິດໃຫ້ແກ່ຈີນ. ມັນຍັງເປັນວັນທຳອິດຂອງການ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດສຳລັບຮົງກົງດ້ວຍ.

ພວກຊາວຮົງກົງຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ຄັດຂືນຕໍ່ການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ສີດນໍ້າຈາກທໍ່ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ສີດສະເປໝາກເຜັດ ແລະແກັສນ້ຳຕາໃສ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອໃຫ້ພວກປະທ້ວງສະຫລາຍຕົວ. ຕໍາຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ 7 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນຂະນະປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

About 370 demonstrators were arrested in Hong Kong on Wednesday after thousands protested China's new national security law that went into effect that day.

The police said 10 of those arrested had breached the new law for allegedly carrying independence signs and chanting independence slogans.

Hong Kong lawmakers told VOA the large gatherings reflect sentiments toward the new law and mainland China.

Hong Kong police had previously banned the annual July 1 march, citing a social distancing regulation brought about by the coronavirus pandemic that prohibits the gathering of more than 50 people.

July 1 marked the 23rd anniversary of the handover of Hong Kong from Britain to China. It is also the first day of the official implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong.

Protesters against the new national security law gesture with five fingers, signifying the "Five demands - not one less" on the anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to China from Britain in Hong Kong, July 1, 2020.

Tens of thousands of Hong Kongers defied the ban, and police used water cannon, pepper spray and tear gas to disperse protesters. Police said seven officers were injured while on duty.