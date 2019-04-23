ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ອົງ​ປະ​ກອບ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ

ນັກວິທະຍາສາດເອີ້ນວ່າ ການເຮັດໃຫ້ຄືການສະແດງອອກດ້ວຍໜ້າຕາຂອງຄົນອື່ນທີ່

ຄຳສັບໃນພາສາອັງກິດເອີ້ນວ່າ facial mimicry. ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຍາກ, ແຕ່ມັນງ່າຍ

ຄືກັບການຍິ້ມໃນເວລາທີ່ມີຄົນຍິ້ມໃສ່ທ່ານ, ແລະ ນັ້ນຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຂໍ້ມູນຢ່າງຫຼວງ

ຫຼາຍ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດມັກຈະຄິດວ່າ ພວກສັດທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ເຮັດ, ລວມທັງມະນຸດນຳ,

ແມ່ນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍໆກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ, ແຕ່ມັນອາດຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນແນວນັ້ນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຄວິນ

ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່

ໄປ.

ໝີ​ດຳ ແມ່ນ​ໝີ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້ ແລະ ຖື​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ສາຍ​ພັນ​

ທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງໂດຍສະຫະພັນສຳລັບການອະນຸລັກທຳມະຊາດສາກົນ.

ໂຕ​ໝີ ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ ​ວ່າເປັນ​ສັດ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ຢ່າງ​ສັນ​ໂດດ, ຂີ້​ອາຍ ແຕ່​ປະ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ມັນຈະ​ສື່​ສານ​

ກັນເອງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມາ​ຣີ​ນາ ດາ​ວິ​ລາ-ຣອ​ສ ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຜອດ​ສ​ມັ​ທ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​

ວິທີທີ່ພວກມັນສື່ສານກັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກມັນເປັນສັດພິເສດ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງ ມາ​ຣີ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ກວດ​ສອບ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ສີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ໝີ​ດຳ.

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົບວ່າ ມັນຮຽນແບບກັນເອງໄດ້ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່ອງໄວ. ເມື່ອໝີດຳໂຕນຶ່ງສະ

ແດງສີໜ້າໃນລະຫວ່າງການຫຼິ້ນນຳກັນ, ອີກໂຕນຶ່ງຈະສະແດງສີໜ້າແບບດຽວກັນ ແລະ

ການຮຽນແບບສີໜ້າຢ່າງແມ່ນຍຳແນວນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງມີແຕ່ພົບເຫັນກັບໂຕລີງໃຫຍ່ໂກຣິລາ

ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ມະນຸດກໍໄດ້ສະແດງການປະພຶດແບບນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄົ້ນ​ພົບ​ຄວາມປະ​ພຶດ​ແບບນີ້ ​ໃນ​ພວກ​ໂຕ​ໝີ​ດຳ​ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ດາ​ວີ​ລາ-ຣອ​ສ

ແລະ ເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ຢາກເບິ່ງສັດອີກຫຼາຍຊະນິດ, ເພື່ອພິຈາລະນາວ່າການຮຽນແບບ

ສີໜ້າຊະນິດພິເສດນີ້ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ພິເສດປານໃດ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ມາ​ຣີ​ນາ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາ​ມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ

ຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດພົບເຫັນ ນຳສາຍພັນທີ່ລ້ຽງລູກດ້ວຍນ້ຳນົມແຕກຕ່າງ

ກັນ ແລະ ມັນສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບການຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ທີ່ຈະກວດສອບພວກສັດທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນສັດ

ມີນົມຫຼາຍຕື່ມອີກ ລວມທັງພວກໝາ ສຳລັບການປະພຶດທີ່ສັບຊ້ອນນີ້.”

ແຕ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ວ່າ ຍ້ອນ​ສັດ​ພວກນີ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​

ສາມາດທີ່ຈະຮຽນແບບສີໜ້າກັນນັ້ນ, ມັນຈຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກມັນຈະໃຊ້ມັນ

ແບບດຽວກັນກັບທີ່ມະນຸດໃຊ້ມັນ, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງເຊັ່ນ ເພື່ອແບ່ງປັນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກກັນນັ້ນ

ເປັນຕົ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ແດ​ຣີ ເທ​ເລີ, ຈາກ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ ຜອດ​ສະ​ມັ​ທ໌ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ

ເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າໝີມີການຕິດຕໍ່ທາງອາລົມ ຫຼື ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ, ແຕ່

ພວກເຮົາກໍສາມາດເວົ້າໄດ້ວ່າ ນຶ່ງໃນການປະພຶດທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບພັນກັບມັນ, ເຊິ່ງ

ແມ່ນການຮຽນແບບສີໜ້ານັ້ນ, ແມ່ນມີຢູ່ຫັ້ນ.

ສະ​ນັ້ນ, ພວກ​ໂຕ​ໝີ ​ມັນ​ສື່​ສານ​ຫຍັງ​ນຳ​ກັນ? ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ

ສ່ວນ, ແຕ່ຄິດວ່າພວກໝີອາດບອກກັນ ເມື່ອການຢອກຫຼິ້ນນຳກັນເລີ່ມຈະເກີດຄວາມ

ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນ.



One of the key components of empathy is what scientists call facial mimicry.It seems complicated, but is as simple as smiling when someone smiles at you, and that conveys a lot of information.Scientists have always thought that animals who do it, humans included, are a small group, but maybe not.VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



The sun bear is indigenous to Southeast Asia and considered a vulnerable species by the the International Union for Conservation of Nature.



The bears have a reputation for being loners, and very shy, but it turns out they are very communicative with each other.



Marina Davila-Ross from the University of Portsmouth says it is the way they communicate that makes them special.



"We examined the facial expressions of sun bears.We found that they mimic each other quite rapidly.When one sun bear is showing a facial expression during play, the other one is showing exactly the same facial expression and such precise mimicking has only been found before in gorillas, and we know that humans are showing these behaviors.



Having found this behavior in the sun bear, Davila-Ross and her colleagues want to look at more species, to see if this kind of special facial mimicry is not that special after all.



"We believe this is something that is more of a common ability that we can find across different mammalian species and it is really important for research to examine more animals that are not primates and dogs for these complex behaviors."



But the researchers are quick to point out that just because these animals are capable of facial mimicry, does not necessarily mean they are using it like humans use it, to share feelings for instance.



"We can not say whether we know bears have emotional contagion or even empathy, but we can say that one of the key behaviors associated with it, which is facial mimicry, is there.



So, what are the bears communicating?The researchers are not completely sure, but think the bears may be telling each other when their play time gets too rough.