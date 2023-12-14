ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໄດ້​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເພື່ອ​ຟ້ອງ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນທຸກ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ຂະ​ບວນ​ການ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ ໃນ​ຄົນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພັກ​ວ່າ ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນຫຼັກ​ຖານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຜິດ​ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຈັນ​ຍາ​ບັນ, ແຕ່ບໍ່​ມີຫຼັກ​ຖານ​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງຫຼວງ ຫຼື ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ສິນ​ບົນ​ໃນ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ຫຼື ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ.

ປະ​ທານ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ​ທ່ານ ໄມ​ຄ໌ ຈອນ​ສັນ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ​ການ​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ທີ່​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວ​ໜ້າ​ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ກາຍ​ເປັນ​ການກວດ​ສອບສວນ​ດົນ​ເກືອບ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ດ້ານ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄອບ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ.

The House has authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Every Republican rallied behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president. Their investigation has raised ethical questions, but no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president. House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team have been facing growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden's family members.