ສະພາຕ່ຳສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ມີການສືບສວນເພື່ອຟ້ອງຮ້ອງຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
ສະມາຊິກພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທຸກຄົນໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຕໍ່ຂະບວນການທາງການເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ໃນຄົນຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນພັກວ່າ ການສືບສວນສອບສວນດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຫຼັກຖານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການກະທຳຜິດໂດຍທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ການສືບສວນສອບສວນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄຳຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຈັນຍາບັນ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານອອກມາວ່າທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ທຳການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຫຼື ຮັບເອົາສິນບົນໃນຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຫຼື ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ໃນຖານະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ.
ປະທານສະພາຕ່ຳທ່ານ ໄມຄ໌ ຈອນສັນ ແລະ ກຸ່ມການນຳຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມກົດດັນທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອສະແດງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າໃນສິ່ງທີ່ກາຍເປັນການກວດສອບສວນດົນເກືອບນຶ່ງປີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພົວພັນດ້ານທຸລະກິດ ຂອງສະມາຊິກຄອບທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ.
The House has authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Every Republican rallied behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president. Their investigation has raised ethical questions, but no evidence has emerged that Biden acted corruptly or accepted bribes in his current role or previous office as vice president. House Speaker Mike Johnson and his leadership team have been facing growing pressure to show progress in what has become a nearly yearlong probe centered around the business dealings of Biden's family members.