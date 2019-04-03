ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່

ຈະລົງຄະແນນສຽງໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອອອກໝາຍສານໃຫ້ສົ່ງລາຍງານທັງໝົດ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ການແຊກແຊງຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ

2016 ຈາກໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານ ໂຣເບີດ ມອລເລີ, ພ້ອມກັບຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງອະ

ດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ 5 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກສຳພາດໂດຍໄອຍະການພິເສດນັ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄາ​ດ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ ​ຕາມແນວ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຂອງ​ພັກ

ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ປະທານຄະນະກຳມະການ ທ່ານ ເຈີໂຣລ ແນດເລີ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສົ່ງເອກະ

ສານຕ່າງໆ ແລະ ຄຳໃຫ້ການ ຂອງອະດີດຜູ້ຊ່ວຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ 5 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງ ອະດີດ

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານການເມືອງ ທ່ານ ສຕີຟ ແບນນັອນ ແລະ ອະດີດທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານກົດ

ໝາຍຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ແມັກການ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ໄດ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໃຫ້ ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຕັດ​

ສິນວ່າ ຈະເປີດເຜີຍລາຍງານທັງໝົດ ຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະຫຼືບໍ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ

ຄາດວ່າ ຈະອ້າງໃນອັນທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ ເປັນສິດພິເສດຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ບາງ

ພາກສ່ວນຂອງລາຍງານ ທີ່ຄະນະກຳມະການສະພາຕ່ຳກຳລັງຕ້ອງການໃນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ

ຂອງການສືບສວນສອບສວນລັດຖະບານຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້

ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການກຽມພ້ອມລະຫວ່າງ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ແລະ ທຳນຽບຂາວ,

ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການຢ້ານກັນວ່າ ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ຈະໄປສິ້ນສຸດຢູ່ສານສູງສຸດ

ສະຫະລັດ.

ແຕ່​ຖ້າ​ມັນ​ມີ​ສິ່ງໃດ​ທີ່​ລະ​ບຸ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ອະ​ດີດນັ້ນ, ການ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ກັນ​ກໍ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​

ໄດ້ວ່າ ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດຖືກແກ້ໄຂ, ຜ່ານການປະນີປະນອມກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ

ລັດຖະບານ ກັບສະຖານນິຕິບັນຍັດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນສານ, ອີງຕາມ

ການກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ ມາກ ໂຣແຊລ, ຫົວໜ້າ ດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານ

ຂອງໂຮງຮຽນຊາ (Schar) ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຈອຣ໌ຈ ເມສັນ ແລະ ຜູ້ຂຽນປື້ມທີ່

ຍົກຍ້ອງ ສິດພິເສດຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ.

ທ່ານ ໂຣ​ແຊ​ລ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕາມ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ແລ້ວ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ການ

ສຶກສາຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສິດພິເສດຂອງຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານ ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ

ລັດຖະສະພາ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເປັນຢ່າງດີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການພົວພັນໃນຂັ້ນຕອນການເຈລະ

ຈາ ແລະ ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາພວກນີ້ ເພາະວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຮງຈູງ

ໃຈທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໃຫ້ເລື່ອງນີ້ໄປຮອດສານ ແລະ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ບັນຫາພວກນີ້ແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປ.”

The Democratic-controlled House Judiciary Committee is set to vote Wednesday to authorize subpoenas to obtain the full report on Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election from special counsel Robert Mueller, as well as the testimonies of five former White House officials interviewed by the special counsel.



Lawmakers were expected to vote along party lines to authorize Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to subpoena documents and testimony from five former Trump aides, including former political advisor Steve Bannon and former White House Counsel Donald McGahn.



While Trump has left it to Attorney General William Barr to decide whether to release the complete report, the president is expected to assert what is known as executive privilege over some portions of records other congressional committees are seeking as part of their investigation of the administration. That has set the stage for a showdown between Democrats in Congress and the White House, raising the specter that the issue may ultimately end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.



But if the past is any indication, the coming battle is likely to be fought — and eventually settled— through political give and take between the executive and legislative branches of government rather than the courts, said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University and author of an acclaimed book on executive privilege.



"Historically, I found in my studies on executive privilege that presidents and Congress have done a good job of engaging in a negotiating process and settling these matters because they both understood that they had a real incentive not to let this go into the courts and not to let these matters drag on," Rozell said.