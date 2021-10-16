ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າມັອກ​ຊີ (Moxi) ກຳລັງຊ່ວຍພະຍາບານ ແລະພະນັກງານໂຮງໝໍເພັ່ງ​ເລັງໃສ່ຄົນເຈັບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໂດຍການເບິ່ງແຍງວຽກງານ​ເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ບໍ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຝີ​ມື​ສູງ. Deana Mitchell, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ພະຍາບານຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍມີວຽກທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫລາຍ, ໂດຍທຳການຢືນ​ເປັນເວ​ລາ ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນເຈັບ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນລັດເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ​ຊື່ວ່າ ດີ​ລິ​ເຈນ​ທ໌ ໂຣບອດ​ຕິກ​ສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ເວົ້າວ່າຕົນໄດ້ປະ​ດິດຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃນເລື້ອງ ນີ້ໄດ້. ມັນມີ​ຊື່ວ່າມອກ​ຊີ (Moxi).

ນາງຊາ​ຣາ ເກ​ຣ (Sara Grey), ພະຍາບານທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ສູນ​ເມືອງການແພດ ຫລື Medical City ກ່າວ ຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ເຈົ້າສະແກນປ້າຍບັດ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານຂອງເຈົ້າ, ກົດໃສ່ລິ້ນຊັກທີ່​ເຈົ້າເກັບສິ່ງ​ຂອງ ໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ເອົາມັນອອກມາ, ປິດມັນໄວ້, ແລ້ວ​ກົດຕົກລົງ ຫລື OK -ແລະນາງ ກໍຈະເດີນໄປຫາບ່ອນຕໍ່ໄປ."

ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ໃຊ້ວຽກໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດີ​ລິ​ເຈນ​ທ໌ ໂຣບອດ​ຕິກ​ສ໌ (Diligent Robotics), ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແອນ​ເດ​ຣຍ ໂທມ​ມັ​ສ (Andrea Thomaz) ແລະວີ​ວຽນ ຈູ (Vivian Chu) ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄດ້ກັບມັອກ​ຊີ (Moxi).

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແອນ​ເດ​ຣຍ ໂທມ​ມັ​ສ (Andrea Thomaz), ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດີ​ລິ​ເຈນ​ທ໌ ໂຣບອດ​ຕິກ​ສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ: “ການເຮັດວຽກໃນ​ການ​ສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ຈະຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບຄົນ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມໄຝ່​ຝັນຂອງພວກເຮົາແທ້ໆ. ການເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ ແລະມີ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະແມ່ນກະ​ທັ້ງວ່າ ຮູ້​ສຶກມ່ວນອີກ​ດ້ວ​ຍ​ຊ້ຳທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ກັບ​ມັນ.”

ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງມັອກ​ຊີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາໄດ້ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດໄດ້ເຮັດການຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າດ້ວຍຕົນ​ເອງ​ກ່ອນ, ເວົ້າລົມກັບຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໂຮງໝໍ ແລະກັບພະຍາບານ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການອັນສະເພາະເຈາະ​ຈົງເຊັ່ນ: ຊ້ອງເກັບ​ເຄື່ອງທີ່ສາມາດ ລັອກໄດ້ ທີ່ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ປ້າຍບັດ​ພະນັກງານ ເພື່ອ​ເປີດ​ມັນ.

ສິ່ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນອີກອັນນຶ່ງສຳລັບການເອົາຢາ ແລະເຄື່ອງ​ໃຊ້​ໄວ້ໃຫ້ຖືກບ່ອນ. ແຂນ ສາມາດຍື່ນ​ອອກໄດ້ຂອງມັອກ​ຊີ (Moxi), ເຊິ່ງພັບເຂົ້າໄປຫາຕົວຂອງມັນ ເອງໄດ້ຢ່າງເໝາະ​ເຈາະ ແມ່ນ​ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກໃນພື້ນທີ່ແຄບໆໄດ້.

ພະນັກງານແພດຍັງຕ້ອງການວິທີ​ທີ່ໄວເພື່ອຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກມັອກ​ຊີ (Moxi).

ນາງຊາ​ຣາ ເກ​ຣ, ພະຍາບານທີ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ສູນ​ Medical City ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ອີກວ່າ:

“ແທນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງແລ່ນລົງໄປຫາຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ແລະເອົາທໍ່ກວດອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ, ຂ້ອຍສາມາດສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຫາມັອກຊີ (Moxi) ໄດ້. ນາງຈະໄປເອົາມັນມາໃຫ້, ຫຼື ນາງຈະມາເອົາຕົວຢ່າງຈາກຂ້ອຍ ແລະເອົາມັນໄປຫາຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ.”

ມັອກ​ຊີ (Moxi) ມີເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ຫລືເຄື່ອງ​ຈັບ​ສັນ​ຍານລີ​ດາ (lidar) ທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງ ເພື່ອວັດແທກໄລຍະ​ຫ່າງ, ແລະກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງມັນມີເຊັນເຊີທີ່ກວດຫາຄວາມ ເລິກ ແລະສີທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນສາມາດນໍາທາງຕົວ​ເອງ​ ແບບ​ອັດ​ຕະ​ໂນ​ມັດໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງວີ​ວຽນ ຈູ (Vivian Chu) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດີ​ລິ​ເຈນ​ທ໌ ໂຣບອດ​ຕິກ​ສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວິ​ທີ​ເຮັດວຽກ​ຂອງ​ມັນໃຫ້​ຟັງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງວີ​ວຽນ ຈູ, ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີ​ດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ກ່າວ ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

“​ຂັບມັນໄປໆ ມາໆ. ມັນຈະສ້າງແຜນທີ່, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນກໍ​ຈະສາມາດນຳ ທາງຕົວ​ມັນເອງໄປທົ່ວໂຮງໝໍໄດ້.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນໂຮງໝໍທີ່ໃຊ້​ວຽກໄດ້ດີ ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້​ຫລາຍ.

​ທ່ານ​ເຮັນ​ຣີ ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ເຕັນ​ເຊັນ (Henrik Christensen) ເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ສະຖາບັນຫຸ່ນຍົນຕາມສະພາບການ ຫລື Contextual Robotics Institute ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ແຊນ​ດິ​ເອ​ໂກ (San Diego)​ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດດີ​ລິ​ເຈນ​ທ໌ (Diligent) ແມ່ນມີ​ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈແທ້ໆວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຈະສາ​ມາດ ເຮັດຜະລິດຕະພັນອອກ​ມາ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງງ່າຍ​ຄື​ແນວ​ໃດ ຊຶ່ງວ່າມີການສື່​ສານ​ຕອບ​ກັບ​ກັນທາງສັງຄົມຫຼາຍໄດ້ຫລາຍ - ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພະນັກງານທີ່ ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ດູແລບຸກຄະລາກອນຂອງທ່ານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ຄະແນນປະ​ເມີນ​ຜົນຂອງທ່ານ ກໍ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ."

ເປັນເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່ຊ່ວຍໄດ້ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງວຽກ​ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

A robot called Moxi is helping nurses and hospital staff focus more on patients by taking care of menial tasks. The VOA’s Deana Mitchell has the story.

Hospital nurses have a tough job, on their feet for hours caring for patients.

A Texas-based startup called Diligent Robotics says it has created a robot that can help. It’s called Moxi.

Sara Gray, Medical City Registered Nurse, via Zoom:

“You scan your badge, click the drawer that your item is in, take it out, close it, hit OK — and she's on her way to the next one.”

A robot that is easy to work with. That’s what Diligent Robotics co-founders Andrea Thomaz and Vivian Chu are striving for with Moxi.

Andrea Thomaz, co-founder and CEO, Diligent Robotics.

Andrea Thomaz, Diligent Robotics CEO:

“Working on robots that were going to be side by side with people. That's really been our kind of passion. Making sure that robots can be functional and safe and even a little bit fun to be around.”

Before they created Moxi, the founders did their research, speaking with hospital executives and nurses about specific needs like lockable compartments that require a staff badge to open.

Another for putting medicines and supplies in the right place. Moxi's extendable arm, which collapses neatly into itself, allows it to work in tight spaces.

Medical staff also needed a quick way to get Moxi’s help.

Here’s Gray, again, the nurse in Texas.

Sara Gray, Medical City Registered Nurse via Zoom:

“Instead of having to run down to lab and get a certain test tube, I can just text Moxi. She'll go get it, or she'll come pick up my sample and take it down there to the lab for me.”

Moxi has lidar sensors that use light to measure distance, and its cameras have sensors that detect depth and color, allowing it to navigate on its own.

Co-founder Vivian Chu explains how it works.

Vivian Chu, Diligent Robotics Chief Technology Officer:

“Drive it around. It will build a map, and then from that, it can navigate autonomously throughout the hospital.”

Hospital robots done well can help the bottom line, says one expert.

Henrik Christensen is the director of the Contextual Robotics Institute at University of California San Diego

Henrik Christensen, Contextual Robotics Institute Director via Skype:

“Diligent has really understood how you can deliver a product that is easy for the people to use that is very socially interactive — and because you get staff that does more caring for your personnel, your ratings go up.”

A helpful colleague during the busiest of times.