ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າມັອກຊີ (Moxi) ກຳລັງຊ່ວຍພະຍາບານ ແລະພະນັກງານໂຮງໝໍເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຄົນເຈັບຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໂດຍການເບິ່ງແຍງວຽກງານເລັກໆ ນ້ອຍໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງການຝີມືສູງ. Deana Mitchell, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອມີລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ພະຍາບານຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍມີວຽກທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫລາຍ, ໂດຍທຳການຢືນເປັນເວລາ ຫຼາຍຊົ່ວໂມງເພື່ອເບິ່ງແຍງຄົນເຈັບ.
ບໍລິສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນລັດເທັກຊັສ ຊື່ວ່າ ດີລິເຈນທ໌ ໂຣບອດຕິກສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ເວົ້າວ່າຕົນໄດ້ປະດິດຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍໃນເລື້ອງ ນີ້ໄດ້. ມັນມີຊື່ວ່າມອກຊີ (Moxi).
ນາງຊາຣາ ເກຣ (Sara Grey), ພະຍາບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ສູນເມືອງການແພດ ຫລື Medical City ກ່າວ ຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:
"ເຈົ້າສະແກນປ້າຍບັດພະນັກງານຂອງເຈົ້າ, ກົດໃສ່ລິ້ນຊັກທີ່ເຈົ້າເກັບສິ່ງຂອງ ໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ເອົາມັນອອກມາ, ປິດມັນໄວ້, ແລ້ວກົດຕົກລົງ ຫລື OK -ແລະນາງ ກໍຈະເດີນໄປຫາບ່ອນຕໍ່ໄປ."
ຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ໃຊ້ວຽກໄດ້ງ່າຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດດີລິເຈນທ໌ ໂຣບອດຕິກສ໌ (Diligent Robotics), ທ່ານນາງແອນເດຣຍ ໂທມມັສ (Andrea Thomaz) ແລະວີວຽນ ຈູ (Vivian Chu) ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມເຮັດໃຫ້ໄດ້ກັບມັອກຊີ (Moxi).
ທ່ານນາງແອນເດຣຍ ໂທມມັສ (Andrea Thomaz), ຫົວໜ້າຜູ້ບໍລິຫານ ຫລື CEO ບໍລິສັດດີລິເຈນທ໌ ໂຣບອດຕິກສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ກ່າວວ່າ: “ການເຮັດວຽກໃນການສ້າງຫຸ່ນຍົນທີ່ຈະຢູ່ຄຽງຂ້າງກັບຄົນ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນຂອງພວກເຮົາແທ້ໆ. ການເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນສາມາດໃຊ້ໄດ້ ແລະມີ ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະແມ່ນກະທັ້ງວ່າ ຮູ້ສຶກມ່ວນອີກດ້ວຍຊ້ຳທີ່ໄດ້ຢູ່ກັບມັນ.”
ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສ້າງມັອກຊີຂຶ້ນມາໄດ້ ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດໄດ້ເຮັດການຄົ້ນ ຄວ້າດ້ວຍຕົນເອງກ່ອນ, ເວົ້າລົມກັບຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໂຮງໝໍ ແລະກັບພະຍາບານ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຕ້ອງການອັນສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງເຊັ່ນ: ຊ້ອງເກັບເຄື່ອງທີ່ສາມາດ ລັອກໄດ້ ທີ່ຕ້ອງໃຊ້ປ້າຍບັດພະນັກງານ ເພື່ອເປີດມັນ.
ສິ່ງສຳຄັນອີກອັນນຶ່ງສຳລັບການເອົາຢາ ແລະເຄື່ອງໃຊ້ໄວ້ໃຫ້ຖືກບ່ອນ. ແຂນ ສາມາດຍື່ນອອກໄດ້ຂອງມັອກຊີ (Moxi), ເຊິ່ງພັບເຂົ້າໄປຫາຕົວຂອງມັນ ເອງໄດ້ຢ່າງເໝາະເຈາະ ແມ່ນຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມັນເຮັດວຽກໃນພື້ນທີ່ແຄບໆໄດ້.
ພະນັກງານແພດຍັງຕ້ອງການວິທີທີ່ໄວເພື່ອຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຈາກມັອກຊີ (Moxi).
ນາງຊາຣາ ເກຣ, ພະຍາບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງທະບຽນຢູ່ສູນ Medical City ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ອີກວ່າ:
“ແທນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງແລ່ນລົງໄປຫາຫ້ອງທົດລອງ ແລະເອົາທໍ່ກວດອັນໃດອັນນຶ່ງ, ຂ້ອຍສາມາດສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມຫາມັອກຊີ (Moxi) ໄດ້. ນາງຈະໄປເອົາມັນມາໃຫ້, ຫຼື ນາງຈະມາເອົາຕົວຢ່າງຈາກຂ້ອຍ ແລະເອົາມັນໄປຫາຫ້ອງທົດລອງໃຫ້ຂ້ອຍ.”
ມັອກຊີ (Moxi) ມີເຄື່ອງເຊັນເຊີ ຫລືເຄື່ອງຈັບສັນຍານລີດາ (lidar) ທີ່ໃຊ້ແສງ ເພື່ອວັດແທກໄລຍະຫ່າງ, ແລະກ້ອງຖ່າຍຮູບຂອງມັນມີເຊັນເຊີທີ່ກວດຫາຄວາມ ເລິກ ແລະສີທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນສາມາດນໍາທາງຕົວເອງ ແບບອັດຕະໂນມັດໄດ້.
ທ່ານນາງວີວຽນ ຈູ (Vivian Chu) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິສັດດີລິເຈນທ໌ ໂຣບອດຕິກສ໌ (Diligent Robotics) ອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບວິທີເຮັດວຽກຂອງມັນໃຫ້ຟັງ.
ທ່ານນາງວີວຽນ ຈູ, ຫົວໜ້າຝ່າຍເທັກໂນໂລຈີດ້ານຫຸ່ນຍົນຂອງບໍລິສັດກ່າວ ດັ່ງນີ້:
“ຂັບມັນໄປໆ ມາໆ. ມັນຈະສ້າງແຜນທີ່, ແລະຈາກນັ້ນ ມັນກໍຈະສາມາດນຳ ທາງຕົວມັນເອງໄປທົ່ວໂຮງໝໍໄດ້.”
ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງເວົ້າວ່າ ຫຸ່ນຍົນໂຮງໝໍທີ່ໃຊ້ວຽກໄດ້ດີ ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວກໍແມ່ນສາມາດຊ່ວຍໄດ້ຫລາຍ.
ທ່ານເຮັນຣີ ຄຣິສເຕັນເຊັນ (Henrik Christensen) ເປັນຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ ສະຖາບັນຫຸ່ນຍົນຕາມສະພາບການ ຫລື Contextual Robotics Institute ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃນນະຄອນແຊນດິເອໂກ (San Diego)ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ບໍລິສັດດີລິເຈນທ໌ (Diligent) ແມ່ນມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈແທ້ໆວ່າ ທ່ານຈະສາມາດ ເຮັດຜະລິດຕະພັນອອກມາໃຫ້ຄົນໃຊ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງງ່າຍຄືແນວໃດ ຊຶ່ງວ່າມີການສື່ສານຕອບກັບກັນທາງສັງຄົມຫຼາຍໄດ້ຫລາຍ - ແລະຍ້ອນວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ພະນັກງານທີ່ ເຮັດວຽກດູແລບຸກຄະລາກອນຂອງທ່ານຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ຄະແນນປະເມີນຜົນຂອງທ່ານ ກໍ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ."
ເປັນເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານທີ່ຊ່ວຍໄດ້ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງວຽກຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ.
A robot called Moxi is helping nurses and hospital staff focus more on patients by taking care of menial tasks. The VOA’s Deana Mitchell has the story.
Hospital nurses have a tough job, on their feet for hours caring for patients.
A Texas-based startup called Diligent Robotics says it has created a robot that can help. It’s called Moxi.
Sara Gray, Medical City Registered Nurse, via Zoom:
“You scan your badge, click the drawer that your item is in, take it out, close it, hit OK — and she's on her way to the next one.”
A robot that is easy to work with. That’s what Diligent Robotics co-founders Andrea Thomaz and Vivian Chu are striving for with Moxi.
Andrea Thomaz, co-founder and CEO, Diligent Robotics.
Andrea Thomaz, Diligent Robotics CEO:
“Working on robots that were going to be side by side with people. That's really been our kind of passion. Making sure that robots can be functional and safe and even a little bit fun to be around.”
Before they created Moxi, the founders did their research, speaking with hospital executives and nurses about specific needs like lockable compartments that require a staff badge to open.
Another for putting medicines and supplies in the right place. Moxi's extendable arm, which collapses neatly into itself, allows it to work in tight spaces.
Medical staff also needed a quick way to get Moxi’s help.
Here’s Gray, again, the nurse in Texas.
Sara Gray, Medical City Registered Nurse via Zoom:
“Instead of having to run down to lab and get a certain test tube, I can just text Moxi. She'll go get it, or she'll come pick up my sample and take it down there to the lab for me.”
Moxi has lidar sensors that use light to measure distance, and its cameras have sensors that detect depth and color, allowing it to navigate on its own.
Co-founder Vivian Chu explains how it works.
Vivian Chu, Diligent Robotics Chief Technology Officer:
“Drive it around. It will build a map, and then from that, it can navigate autonomously throughout the hospital.”
Hospital robots done well can help the bottom line, says one expert.
Henrik Christensen is the director of the Contextual Robotics Institute at University of California San Diego
Henrik Christensen, Contextual Robotics Institute Director via Skype:
“Diligent has really understood how you can deliver a product that is easy for the people to use that is very socially interactive — and because you get staff that does more caring for your personnel, your ratings go up.”
A helpful colleague during the busiest of times.
