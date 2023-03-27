ຫລາຍ​ສິ​ບ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸຍາດ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຢູ່ຮົງ​ກົງ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດວານ​ນີ້ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ຂໍ້ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ອັນເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ​ແບບ​ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ໃສ່​ນ້ຳ​ເບີ​ບັດ ​ຫ້​ອຍ​ຢູ່​ຄໍ​ຂອງພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ກົດ​ລະ​ບຽບ​ໄດ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ​ໂດຍ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ​ໂດຍ​ອ້າງເຫດ​ຜົນ​ດ້ານ​ຄ​ວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ສູນ​ກາງ​ການ​ເງິນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ພວມ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ຄືນໄປ​ສູ່​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ​ໃນການ​ຕ້ານ​ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ.

​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ແຜ່​ລະ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ໂຄວິດ​ນັ້ນ ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງບໍ່​ຄ່ອຍ​ມີເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ໂຄວິດ-19. ​ຍິ່ງໄປ​ກວ່າ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ນັກ​ເ​ຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ພ​າ​ກັນ​ມິດ​ງຽບ ຫລື​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ໃຊ້ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກທີ່​ໄດ້ມີ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນ​ປີ 2019. ພວກ​ຕຳ​ນິ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເສ​ລີ​ພາບໃນການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວທີ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ແກ່ຣົງ​ກົງ ເວ​ລາຖືກໂອນ​ຄືນ​ໃຫ້ຈີນ ຈາກ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ໃນ​ປີ 1997 ນັ້ນ​ ໄດ້​ຊຸດ​ໂຊມລົງ.

​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໃນວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ການນຳ​ມາ​ໃຊ້​ຄືນແລະການ​ກໍ່​ສ້າງສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂີ້​ເຫຍື້ອ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ​ຈາກຕຳ​ຫລວດ ໃນ​ການ​ເດີນຂະ​ບວນປະ​ທ້ວງ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຮົງ​ກົງໄດ້​ລົ​ບ​ລ້າງ​ການ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ໃສ່​ໜ້າ​ກາ​ກ ແລະາ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໃຫ້​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ສັງ​ຄົມ.

Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong’s first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks.

The rules set out by the police, who cited security reasons, came as the financial hub was promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil.

During the pandemic, protests were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019. Critics say the city’s freedom of assembly that was promised Hong Kong when it returned to China from Britain in 1997 has been eroded.

Sunday’s demonstration against the proposed reclamation and construction of rubbish-processing facilities was the first police-approved march of its kind after the city scrapped its mask mandate and social distancing limits.