ຫລາຍສິບຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຢູ່ຮົງກົງ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ມີການຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໂຄວິດ-19 ທີ່ສຳຄັນ ພາຍໃຕ້ກົດລະບຽບອັນເຄັ່ງຄັດ ແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ຮວມທັງການໃສ່ນ້ຳເບີບັດ ຫ້ອຍຢູ່ຄໍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ກົດລະບຽບໄດ້ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍຕຳຫລວດ ໂດຍອ້າງເຫດຜົນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ຊຶ່ງມີຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ສູນກາງການເງິນດັ່ງກ່າວ ພວມຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ຄວາມເປັນປົກກະຕິ ຫລັງຈາກຫລາຍປີໃນການຕ້ານຄວບຄຸມໄວຣັສ ແລະຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ.
ໃນລະຫວ່າງການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໂຄວິດນັ້ນ ການປະທ້ວງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີເນື່ອງຈາກການຫ້າມໂຄວິດ-19. ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ພວກນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວພາກັນມິດງຽບ ຫລືຕິດຄຸກ ຫລັງຈາກປັກກິ່ງໄດ້ນຳໃຊ້ກົດໝາຍຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫລັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ມີການປະທ້ວງຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນປີ 2019. ພວກຕຳນິກ່າວວ່າ ເສລີພາບໃນການເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວທີ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາແກ່ຣົງກົງ ເວລາຖືກໂອນຄືນໃຫ້ຈີນ ຈາກອັງກິດໃນປີ 1997 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງ.
ການປະທ້ວງໃນວັນອາທິດຕໍ່ຕ້ານຂໍ້ສະເໜີການນຳມາໃຊ້ຄືນແລະການກໍ່ສ້າງສະຖານທີ່ດຳເນີນການກ່ຽວກັບຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ແມ່ນເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດຈາກຕຳຫລວດ ໃນການເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ຫລັງຈາກຮົງກົງໄດ້ລົບລ້າງການສັ່ງໃຫ້ໃສ່ໜ້າກາກ ແລະາຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໃຫ້ຢືນຢູ່ຫ່າງກັນຂອງສັງຄົມ.
Dozens of people on Sunday joined Hong Kong’s first authorized protest since the lifting of major COVID-19 restrictions under unprecedentedly strict rules, including wearing a numbered badge around their necks.
The rules set out by the police, who cited security reasons, came as the financial hub was promoting its return to normalcy after years of anti-virus controls and political turmoil.
During the pandemic, protests were rare due to COVID-19 restrictions. In addition, many activists have been silenced or jailed after Beijing imposed a national security law following massive protests in 2019. Critics say the city’s freedom of assembly that was promised Hong Kong when it returned to China from Britain in 1997 has been eroded.
Sunday’s demonstration against the proposed reclamation and construction of rubbish-processing facilities was the first police-approved march of its kind after the city scrapped its mask mandate and social distancing limits.