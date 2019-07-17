ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ທຳ ການຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ນັ້ນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ໂບດ​ທັງ​ຫລາຍ​ກໍສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ແຖວ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ນັ້ນ. ກຸ່ມຊົນ​ທີ່​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ​ທຳ​ການ ໂຊມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຈຳ ແລະ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພັງສວດ​ມົນ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ໂດຍ​ທັງ​ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ ແລະ​ເພື່ອເປັນ​ການ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ ກັບ​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ທີ່​ຮຸນ​ແຮງນຳ. ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ Bill Gallo ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ມາວ່າ ໂບດ​ຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ຕໍ່​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຈີນ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ອອກ​ໄປ. ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດກ່ຽວ​ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສວດ​ມົນ, ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄປ​ນຳ. ຊາວ ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງພາ​ກັນ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ, ​ຜັກ​ດັນ​ຄືນ​ຕໍ່​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ເປັນສະ​ພາບ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຊມ​ລົງ​ຂອງ ເສ​ລີ​ພາບນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ ລໍ​ແຣນ​ສ໌ ແອນ (Lawrence An), ຜູ້​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນຂອງ ພວກນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ນິ​ກາຍ​ກາ​ໂຕ​ລິກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ແນວ​ໃດ​ແທ້​ໃນ​ມື້​ອື່ນນີ້. ເພາະ​ວ່າ ປະ​ເທດ​ດຽວມີ​ສອງ​ລະ​ບອບ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ສູນ​ຫາຍ​ໄປ​. ບໍ່​ມີ​ລະ​ບົບ​ແບບນັ້ນ​ເລີຍ. ມັນ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລວໄປ​ແລ້ວ.”

ຄົນ​ນັບ​ຖື​ສາດ​ສະ​ໜາຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນກວາມ​ເອົາ 11 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ. ແລະ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ເມື່ອມໍ່ໆ​ມານີ້ ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບເລື້ອງສາດ​ສະ​ໜາກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນໄດ້​ມີ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ນັ້ນ.

ເພັງ​ສວດ​ມົນ​ທາງສາດ​ສະ​ໜາ​ເຊັ່ນ​ອັນນີ້ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນເພັງ​ສວດ​ມົນ​ເພື່ອ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕ້ານ​ການບ່ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ. ສາ​ເຫດນຶ່ງ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຢ່າງເຂັ້ມ​ງວດເທົ່າ​ກັນກັບ​ການ​ໂຮມຊຸມ​ນຸມ ​ດ້ານ​ອື່ນໆ.

ທ່ານ ລໍ​ແຣນ​ສ໌ ແອນ (Lawrence An), ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ຖ້າການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ຫາກ​ຖືກ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາຢ່າງ​ທ່ອງ​ແທ້​ແລ້ວ ບໍ່​ມີ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ມາ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ຜູກ​ມັດ ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ນີ້​ໄດ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ຫລວດ."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ ຮົງ​ກົງ​ຈະຍັງ​ມີ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຢູ່​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ ຊາວ

​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່ນີ້ ກໍ​ຍັງຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ເສຍໄປ​ຫລາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງຫຍັບ​ຍ້າຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ.



​ພັກ​ຄອມ​ມີວ​ນິ​ສ​ຈີນ ໄດ້​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ກຸ່ມ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດ.

ໂບດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຖືກ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ລົງ, ພວກນັບ​ຖື​ສາສະ​ໜາ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ທີ່ຊຸມນຸມ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂບດກໍ​ຖືກ​ຂັບ​ໄລ່ໜີໄປ. ແລະ​ຄ້າຍ​ກັກ​ຂັງຕ່າງໆ ​ໄດ້​ຂັງ​ຊາວ​ມຸ​ສ​ລິມປະ​ມານ​ນຶ່ງ​ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ໄວ້ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອສັງ​ລວມເບິ່ງສະ​ພາບ​ການ​ທັງ​ໝົດເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາໃສ່​ກັນແລ້ວ ຊາວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງຄິດ​ຖືກ​ແລ້ວ​ ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກຸ່ມ​ສິ້ງ​ຊອມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ຫລື Human Rights Watch.



ທ່ານ ຟີ​ລ ໂຣ​ເບີດ​ສັນ (Phil Robertson) ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ Human Rights Watch ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ເຫັນເລື້ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການທີ່​ສີ ຈິ້ນ​ຜິງ ແລະ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ແລ້ວ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະມ້ວນ​ເອົາ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ແລະ​ ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ ກໍຄວັດ​ເອົາ​ຫົວ​ໃຈຂອງສິດ​ທິ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ດ້ານພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ​ແຫ່ງ​ຄວາມເປັນອິດ​ສະ​ລະ ແລະ​ໃນທີ່ສຸດ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນເອົາ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕອອກໄປ. ​ທ່ານ​ສາ​ມາດ​ລົງ​ເງິນນຶ່ງໂດ​ລາ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ມີຢູ່ ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ນັນກັບ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ເລີຍ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນສະ​ຖານ​ທີ່​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ຕ່າງໆ ແລະ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທາງ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາ​ທີ່​ເປັນອິດ​ສະ​ລະທັງ​ຫລາຍ ທີ່​ອອກ​ປາກ ອອກ​ສຽງດັງໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ຊີຂອງ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ສຳ​ລັບ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ ຫລື ບໍ່​ກໍສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ຖືກທຳ​ລາຍໃຫ້​ໝົດ​ໄປ."



ອົງ​ການສາ​ສະ​ໜາທີ່ເປັນ​ອົງ​ການບໍ່​ຂຶ້ນ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານແຫ່ງ​ນີ້ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໂຮງ​ຮຽນ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ບາງ​ແຫ່ງກຳ​ລັງຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ຫລຸດ​ຫ້ອງ​ສອນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສາ​ສະ​ໜາລົງ ແລະ​ມັນ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຍາກ​ຂຶ້ນທີ່​ຈະ​ຈັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ງານຊຸມ​ນຸມ​ຊົນ​ຢ່າງ​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໄດ້.



​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຈັກ​ກີ ຮັງ (Jackie Hung), ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ດ້ານ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ຮົງ​ກົງໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ທ່ານ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຊື້​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ, ການ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ຈາກ​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ​ສາມ. ຄັນ ເມື່ອວ່າ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໄພ​ເອ​ກະ​ຊົນ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຢາກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ຫລື ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈີນ."



ຈີນ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ຮົງ​ກົງໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ສ່ວນໄດ້ ໄປ ຈົນຮອດ​ປີ 2047. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ​ຫລາຍ​ຄົນຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າ​ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ເວ​ລາ 28 ປີ ທີ່​ວ່ານັ້ນ​ເລີຍ.



ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຈັກ​ກີ ຮັງ (Jackie Hung), ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"ເມື່ອ​ທ່ານ​ຖາມຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ປີ 2047 ມັນຄື​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ດົນອີ່ຫລີ. ແຕ່ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຮອດບໍ່​ຮູ້ດ້ວຍ​ຊ້ຳ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນເດືອນ​ໜ້ານີ້."



ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ມີໂບດຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ​ຈະ​ເລືອກ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ກ່ຽວ​ຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ມີແຫ່ງ​ອື່ນ​ໆ ​ກັບ​ຮູ້​ສຶກວ່າເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ ຈຶ່ງ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ແນວນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ Lawrence An ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ອຸ່ນໆ ເພື່ອ​ຕົ້ມ​ກົບ. ທີ່​ຈິງ​ແລ້ວ ​ດຽວນີ້ ​ມັນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຟົດ​ເດືອດ​ຢູ່.”

ຄົນກຸ່ມນີ້​ໄດ້​ຈັດ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນີ້ ​ມາ​ໄດ້​ຫລາຍ​ອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ ບໍ່​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີກ​ລົ້ມ​ການ​ເດີນ​ຂະ​ບວນ​ນີ້ເລີຍ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດຢູ່​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້

As Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters vow to keep up their fight, churches remain on the front lines. Christian groups hold regular public gatherings and sing hymns at demonstrations, both as a way to protest and to de-escalate clashes between police and more aggressive protesters. As VOA's Bill Gallo reports, many churches in Hong Kong fear a crackdown on religion as China expands its influence.

Part worship service, part protest. Christians in Hong Kong marching to government headquarters. Pushing back on what they see as eroding freedoms.



Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:

"We don't know how the situation will be tomorrow actually. Because one country, two systems for many people in Hong Kong is vanished. No such system. It's failed."



Christians make up 11 percent of Hong Kong's population. And though recent pro-democracy protests weren't primarily religious, Christians have played a big role.



Religious songs like this one have become subversive protest anthems. In part because religious gatherings aren't as tightly regulated.



Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:

"If the movement is organized in pure religious affairs, no law can be bind to this action. ((white flash cut thing to timecode 8:59)) "We don't need to get a permit from the police."



Though Hong Kong still enjoys religious freedom, many Christians here feel they have the most to lose as Beijing moves in.



China's Communist Party has cracked down on unauthorized religious groups.



Churches torn down, congregations evicted.



And internment camps hold around a million Muslims. Add it all up, and Hong Kong Christians are right to worry, says Human Rights Watch.



Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch:

"We've seen the agenda of Xi Jinping and Beijing. They're trying to reel Hong Kong in and eventually gut the territory's civil and political liberties, independent institutions, and ultimately democracy. You can really bet your last dollar that outspoken parishes and independent religious leaders are on Beijing's list to either be controlled or destroyed."



This religious NGO says some Christian schools are under pressure to phase out religion classes and that it's getting harder to hold public events.



Jackie Hung, Hong Kong Justice and Peace Commission

"You have to buy the proper insurance, the third party insurance. So when some of the private insurance companies refuse to do business with you because they don't want to destroy their relationship with the Hong Kong government or the Chinese government."



China doesn't fully take over Hong Kong until 2047. But many Christians feel they don't have 28 years.



Jackie Hung, Hong Kong Justice and Peace Commission

"When you ask me about 2047, it's really very long. We don't even know what will happen in the next month."



Though many churches in Hong Kong choose not to be political, others feel they have no choice.



Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:

"We use warm water to boil a frog. Actually it's boiling now."



This group has already held these marches for several weeks, and has no plans to quit.