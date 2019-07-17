ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງສະໜັບສະໜຸນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ໃຫ້ສັນຍາວ່າ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ທຳ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຂອງຕົນຕໍ່ໄປນັ້ນ, ບັນດາໂບດທັງຫລາຍກໍສືບຕໍ່ຢືນຢູ່ແຖວໜ້າຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້ນັ້ນ. ກຸ່ມຊົນທີ່ນັບຖືສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນ ທຳການ ໂຊມຊຸມນຸມເປັນປະຈຳ ແລະຮ້ອງເພັງສວດມົນຢູ່ບ່ອນເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງ ໂດຍທັງເພື່ອເປັນການປະທ້ວງ ແລະເພື່ອເປັນການຫລຸດຜ່ອນການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງຕຳຫລວດ ກັບພວກປະທ້ວງທີ່ຮຸນແຮງນຳ. ດັ່ງທີ່ Bill Gallo ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອລາຍງານມາວ່າ ໂບດຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ຢູ່ຮົງກົງຢ້ານວ່າຈະມີການທັບມ້າງຕໍ່ສາດສະໜາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈີນຂະຫຍາຍອິດທິພົນຂອງຕົນອອກໄປ. ບົວສະຫວັນມີລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນການສວດມົນ, ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍເປັນການປະທ້ວງໄປນຳ. ຊາວ ຄຣິສຕຽນຢູ່ຮົງກົງພາກັນເດີນຂະບວນໄປຍັງສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ຜັກດັນຄືນຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າເປັນສະພາບເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງຂອງ ເສລີພາບນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ ລໍແຣນສ໌ ແອນ (Lawrence An), ຜູ້ຈັດຕັ້ງການເດີນຂະບວນຂອງ ພວກນັບຖືສາດສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນນິກາຍກາໂຕລິກກ່າວວ່າ:
"ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າສະພາບການຈະເປັນແນວໃດແທ້ໃນມື້ອື່ນນີ້. ເພາະວ່າ ປະເທດດຽວມີສອງລະບອບສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍຄົນໃນຮົງກົງແລ້ວ ແມ່ນສູນຫາຍໄປ. ບໍ່ມີລະບົບແບບນັ້ນເລີຍ. ມັນລົ້ມແຫລວໄປແລ້ວ.”
ຄົນນັບຖືສາດສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນກວາມເອົາ 11 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງພົນລະເມືອງໃນຮົງກົງ. ແລະເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການປະທ້ວງເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕເມື່ອມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຕົ້ນຕໍຈະບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເລື້ອງສາດສະໜາກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນໄດ້ມີບົດບາດຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ.
ເພັງສວດມົນທາງສາດສະໜາເຊັ່ນອັນນີ້ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເພັງສວດມົນເພື່ອປະທ້ວງຕ້ານການບ່ອນທຳລາຍ. ສາເຫດນຶ່ງ ກໍແມ່ນຍ້ອນວ່າ ການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມທາງສາສະໜາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດເທົ່າກັນກັບການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ດ້ານອື່ນໆ.
ທ່ານ ລໍແຣນສ໌ ແອນ (Lawrence An), ກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:
"ຖ້າການເຄື່ອນໄຫວ ຫາກຖືກຈັດຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຈຸດປະສົງທາງສາສະໜາຢ່າງທ່ອງແທ້ແລ້ວ ບໍ່ມີກົດໝາຍອັນໃດທີ່ຈະເອົາມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອຜູກມັດ ການກະທຳນີ້ໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຂໍອະນຸຍາດຈາກຕຳຫລວດ."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຮົງກົງຈະຍັງມີເສລີພາບທາງສາສະໜາຢູ່ກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຊາວ
ຄຣິສຕຽນຫລາຍຄົນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ກໍຍັງຮູ້ສຶກວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສິ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງເສຍໄປຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງຫຍັບຍ້າຍເຂົ້າມາ.
ພັກຄອມມີວນິສຈີນ ໄດ້ທັບມ້າງກຸ່ມສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ.
ໂບດຕ່າງໆຖືກທັບມ້າງລົງ, ພວກນັບຖືສາສະໜາຄຣິສຕຽນທີ່ຊຸມນຸມກັນຢູ່ໃນໂບດກໍຖືກຂັບໄລ່ໜີໄປ. ແລະຄ້າຍກັກຂັງຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ຂັງຊາວມຸສລິມປະມານນຶ່ງລ້ານຄົນໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ. ເມື່ອສັງລວມເບິ່ງສະພາບການທັງໝົດເຫລົ່ານີ້ ເຂົ້າມາໃສ່ກັນແລ້ວ ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນຢູ່ຮົງກົງຄິດຖືກແລ້ວ ທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຫ່ວງ, ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມສິ້ງຊອມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຫລື Human Rights Watch.
ທ່ານ ຟີລ ໂຣເບີດສັນ (Phil Robertson) ຈາກກຸ່ມ Human Rights Watch ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນເລື້ອງຢູ່ໃນແຜນການທີ່ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ແລະປັກກິ່ງຢາກເຮັດແລ້ວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະມ້ວນເອົາຮົງກົງເຂົ້າໄປຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມ ແລະ ໃນທີ່ສຸດ ກໍຄວັດເອົາຫົວໃຈຂອງສິດທິພື້ນຖານດ້ານພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະການເມືອງ, ສະຖາບັນແຫ່ງຄວາມເປັນອິດສະລະ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍແມ່ນເອົາປະຊາທິປະໄຕອອກໄປ. ທ່ານສາມາດລົງເງິນນຶ່ງໂດລາທີ່ທ່ານມີຢູ່ ເພື່ອພະນັນກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເລີຍວ່າ ພວກທີ່ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາສະໜາຕ່າງໆ ແລະພວກຜູ້ນຳທາງສາສະໜາທີ່ເປັນອິດສະລະທັງຫລາຍ ທີ່ອອກປາກ ອອກສຽງດັງໆ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນບັນຊີຂອງປັກກິ່ງ ສຳລັບບຸກຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກຄວບຄຸມ ຫລື ບໍ່ກໍສຳລັບພວກທີ່ຕ້ອງຖືກທຳລາຍໃຫ້ໝົດໄປ."
ອົງການສາສະໜາທີ່ເປັນອົງການບໍ່ຂຶ້ນກັບລັດຖະບານແຫ່ງນີ້ ກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນຂອງຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນບາງແຫ່ງກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນໃຫ້ຫລຸດຫ້ອງສອນກ່ຽວກັບສາສະໜາລົງ ແລະມັນກໍເປັນການຍາກຂຶ້ນທີ່ຈະຈັດໃຫ້ມີງານຊຸມນຸມຊົນຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍໄດ້.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຈັກກີ ຮັງ (Jackie Hung), ຄະນະກຳມະການດ້ານຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະສັນຕິພາບຂອງຮົງກົງໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນວ່າ:
"ທ່ານຕ້ອງໄດ້ຊື້ປະກັນໄພທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ, ການປະກັນໄພຈາກຝ່າຍທີສາມ. ຄັນ ເມື່ອວ່າ ບໍລິສັດປະກັນໄພເອກະຊົນບໍ່ຢາກເຮັດທຸລະກິດກັບທ່ານ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ຢາກທຳລາຍສາຍພົວພັນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າກັບລັດຖະບານຮົງກົງ ຫລື ລັດຖະບານຈີນ."
ຈີນບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຮົງກົງໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາຢູ່ໃນການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນໄດ້ ໄປ ຈົນຮອດປີ 2047. ແຕ່ວ່າ ຊາວຄຣິສຕຽນຫລາຍຄົນຮູ້ສຶກວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ມີເວລາ 28 ປີ ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນເລີຍ.
ທ່ານນາງ ແຈັກກີ ຮັງ (Jackie Hung), ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
"ເມື່ອທ່ານຖາມຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຖິງປີ 2047 ມັນຄືວ່າເປັນເວລາດົນອີ່ຫລີ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຮອດບໍ່ຮູ້ດ້ວຍຊ້ຳວ່າ ຈະມີຫຍັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນເດືອນໜ້ານີ້."
ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າມີໂບດຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ຈະເລືອກເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບການເມືອງກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ວ່າ ກໍມີແຫ່ງອື່ນໆ ກັບຮູ້ສຶກວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກ ຈຶ່ງຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດແນວນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ Lawrence An ກ່າວມ້ວນທ້າຍວ່າ:
“ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ນ້ຳອຸ່ນໆ ເພື່ອຕົ້ມກົບ. ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວ ດຽວນີ້ ມັນກຳລັງຟົດເດືອດຢູ່.”
ຄົນກຸ່ມນີ້ໄດ້ຈັດການເດີນຂະບວນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ມາໄດ້ຫລາຍອາທິດແລ້ວ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະເລີກລົ້ມການເດີນຂະບວນນີ້ເລີຍ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້
As Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters vow to keep up their fight, churches remain on the front lines. Christian groups hold regular public gatherings and sing hymns at demonstrations, both as a way to protest and to de-escalate clashes between police and more aggressive protesters. As VOA's Bill Gallo reports, many churches in Hong Kong fear a crackdown on religion as China expands its influence.
Part worship service, part protest. Christians in Hong Kong marching to government headquarters. Pushing back on what they see as eroding freedoms.
Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:
"We don't know how the situation will be tomorrow actually. Because one country, two systems for many people in Hong Kong is vanished. No such system. It's failed."
Christians make up 11 percent of Hong Kong's population. And though recent pro-democracy protests weren't primarily religious, Christians have played a big role.
Religious songs like this one have become subversive protest anthems. In part because religious gatherings aren't as tightly regulated.
Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:
"If the movement is organized in pure religious affairs, no law can be bind to this action. ((white flash cut thing to timecode 8:59)) "We don't need to get a permit from the police."
Though Hong Kong still enjoys religious freedom, many Christians here feel they have the most to lose as Beijing moves in.
China's Communist Party has cracked down on unauthorized religious groups.
Churches torn down, congregations evicted.
And internment camps hold around a million Muslims. Add it all up, and Hong Kong Christians are right to worry, says Human Rights Watch.
Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch:
"We've seen the agenda of Xi Jinping and Beijing. They're trying to reel Hong Kong in and eventually gut the territory's civil and political liberties, independent institutions, and ultimately democracy. You can really bet your last dollar that outspoken parishes and independent religious leaders are on Beijing's list to either be controlled or destroyed."
This religious NGO says some Christian schools are under pressure to phase out religion classes and that it's getting harder to hold public events.
Jackie Hung, Hong Kong Justice and Peace Commission
"You have to buy the proper insurance, the third party insurance. So when some of the private insurance companies refuse to do business with you because they don't want to destroy their relationship with the Hong Kong government or the Chinese government."
China doesn't fully take over Hong Kong until 2047. But many Christians feel they don't have 28 years.
Jackie Hung, Hong Kong Justice and Peace Commission
"When you ask me about 2047, it's really very long. We don't even know what will happen in the next month."
Though many churches in Hong Kong choose not to be political, others feel they have no choice.
Lawrence An, Catholic Organizer:
"We use warm water to boil a frog. Actually it's boiling now."
This group has already held these marches for several weeks, and has no plans to quit.