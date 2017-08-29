ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ຮາວີ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດ ໄພຫາຍານະ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ໃນລັດ Texas

ພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ຮາວີ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມຢ່າງໜັກໃນເຂດເມືອງ Houston ຂອງ

ລັດ Texas ແລະ ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດ Louisiana, ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ່ອນພັກພາອາໄສ

ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ. ໄພພິບັດດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງ

ຍາກ ໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດານັກກູ້ໄພ ທີ່ພະຍາຍາມຕອບສະໜອງຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງເອົາການ

ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ໂດຍປະຊາຊົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງໃນບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Texas

ທ່ານ Greg Abbott ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງການຕອບສະໜອງຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງ ໃນວັນອາ

ທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ແລະ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີການຄາດກັນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ

ທຣຳ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປເມືອງ Houston ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງຄວາມພະ

ຍາຍາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ ການຟື້ນຟູຄືນໃໝ່. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Zlatica Hoke ມີລາຍ

ງານເລື່ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ການປະຕິບັດພາລະກິດຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອໃນຂົງເຂດຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງລັດ Texas ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະ

ທົບຈາກ “ຫາຍານະ” ໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຖືກເລັ່ງລັດດຳເນີນການເພິ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອາ

ທິດຜ່ານມາ. ລະດັບນໍ້າແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມສູງຂຶ້ນກວ່າ 1 ແມັດ ຢູ່ຕາມຫົນທາງເສັ້ນຕ່າງໆ

ໃນບາງບ່ອນ.

ທ້າວ Cameron Collins ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອ ພະແນກ ອາ

ເມຣິກາ ລາຕິນວ່າ ລາວໄດ້ລຸຍຜ່ານສິ່ງທີ່ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າເປັນແມ່ນໍ້າ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມໄປ

ເອົາອາຫານ.

ທ້າວ Cameron Collins ຜູ້ອາໃສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Houston ກ່າວວ່າ “ລົດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມ ແລະ ເຮືອນຫ້ອງແຖວ ຢູ່ລຸ່ມນັ້ນ ກໍແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມຢູ່ໃນຕອນນີ້.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອຸຕຸນິຍົມໄດ້ເອີ້ນໄພພິບັດນີ້ວ່າ ໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ເຄີຍ

ຖືກບັນທຶກໄວ້ ໃນລັດ Texas. ແມ່ຍິງຄົນໜຶ່ງໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເມືອງ Houston ເມື່ອ

ລາວໄດ້ຂັບລົດຜ່ານຖະໜົນທີ່ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃນວັນເສົາແລ້ວນີ້. ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ແນະນຳ

ຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຂັບລົດຜ່ານຂົງເຂດທີ່ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມພວກນັ້ນ.

ທ້າວ Ricardo Martinez ຜູ້ທີ່ຕິດຄ້າງ ຢູ່ທາງຫຼວງໃນລະຫວ່າງພາຍຸພັດເຂົ້ານັ້ນ, ໄດ້

ກ່າວຢໍ້າເຖິງການຕັກເຕືອນດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ້າວ Ricardo Martinez ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Houston ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ

ຢາກແນະນຳໃຫ້ທຸກຄົນຢູ່ໃນບ້ານກັບຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ມັນແມ່ນວີທີດຽວທີ່ຈະ

ຖືກປົກປ້ອງຈາກນໍ້າພວກນີ້.”

ເຮືອບິນເຮລິຄັອບເຕີ, ເຮືອ ແລະ ລົດຍົກສູງຈາກນໍ້າ ໄດ້ອົບພະຍົບປະຊາຊົນອອກ

ຈາກໝູ່ບ້ານທີ່ຖືກນໍ້າຖ້ວມ. ຜູ້ຖືກຍົກຍ້າຍແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກນຳໄປທີ່ພັກອາໄສ ໃນເຂດທີ່

ສູງກວ່າ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຂຶ້ນໄປຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເພື່ອຫຼີກລ່ຽງຈາກການຕິດຄ້າງຢູ່ພາຍໃນເຮືອນ, ແລະ ໃຫ້ແກວ່ງຜ້າແພ ຫຼື ຜ້າເຊັດ

ໜ້າເພື່ອດຶງດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃສ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Texas ທ່ານ Greg Abbott ໄດ້ກ່າວຮັບປະກັນ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບ

ວ່າ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອແມ່ນກຳລັງຈະມາເຖິງ.

ທ່ານ Greg Abbott ກ່າວວ່າ “ບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງຊີ

ວິດຂອງມະນຸດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນໃນດ້ານຂອງລັດ Texas ແລ້ວ, ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດ

ວຽກກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ເພື່ອເຮັດທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໄດ້ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງອ້າຍ

ນ້ອງຊາວ Texas ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ເຈົ້າເມືອງ Houston ທ່ານ Sylvester Turner ກ່າວວ່າ ພາຍຸແມ່ນບົດທົດສອບສຳ

ລັບຊຸມຊົນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວຈະຈັດການບັນຫາໄດ້

ທັນທີທັນໃດ.

ທ່ານ Sylvester Turner ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າພວກເຮົາສະຫງົບສະຕິອາລົມ, ແລະ ຖ້າທຸກ

ຄົນເຮັດວຽກໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງຕົນເອງ, ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄພພິບັດນີ້ ດ້ວຍການ

ສູນເສຍຊີວິດໜ້ອຍທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ເມືອງນີ້ກໍຈະກັບຄືນສູ່ປົກກະຕິ ແລະ ພວກເຮົາກໍຈະ

ກ້າວໄປຂ້າງໜ້າດ້ວຍກັນ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງຜ່ານຜ່າມັນໃຫ້ໄດ້ກ່ອນ, ແລະ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະ

ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນໄປໄດ້ແນວນັ້ນ, ທຸກຄົນຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກໃນພາກສ່ວນຂອງຕົນເອງ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້ອງການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງລັດ ແລະ ລັດຖະບານກາງຕໍ່ເຫດ

ການຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້ ໂດຍການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມໃນ Twitter ວ່າ “ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເອີ້ນພາ

ຍຸ Harvey ວ່າ ເປັນໄພນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງໃນຮອບ 500 ປີ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງ

ທຸ້ມເທທຸກຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ແລະ ມັນກໍກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປໄດ້ດີ." ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ

ການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານຈະມີຕໍ່ໄປ ຖ້າທ່ານແນ່ໃຈວ່າມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນການດຶງ

ດູດຄວາມສົນໃຈອອກຈາກການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານກູ້ໄພ.

((INTRO))

[[Hurricane Harvey has caused devastating floods in the Houston area of Texas and parts of Louisiana, home to millions of Americans. The weather disaster has overwhelmed rescuers trying to answer calls for help by stranded residents. Texas Governor Greg Abbott praised the federal government's response Sunday, and the White House said President Donald Trump is expected to travel to Houston on Tuesday to view the rescue and recovery efforts. VOA's Zlatica Hoke reports.]]



((NARRATOR))

Rescue missions were stepped up Sunday in coastal areas of Texas of Texas that were hit by "catastrophic" floods. Floodwaters rose more than one meter above roadways in some places.



Area resident Cameron Collins told VOA's Latin American Service that he waded through what seemed like a river to try to obtain some food.



((CAMERON COLLINS, HOUSTON AREA RESIDENT))

"My car got flooded and the apartment down there is getting flooded right now."



((NARRATOR))

Weather officials have called this the worst flood in Texas ever recorded. A woman died in Houston as she drove through flooded streets on Saturday. The government has strongly advised against driving through flooded areas.



Ricardo Martinez, who was caught on the highway during the storm, emphasized that warning:



(( RICARDO MARTINEZ, HOUSTON AREA RESIDENT))

"I recommend to people: Stay at home with your family - it's the only way to protect from this water."



((NARRATOR))

Helicopters, boats and high-water vehicles have been evacuating people from inundated Houston neighborhoods. Evacuees are taken to shelters in higher areas. Officials have urged people to get on top of their homes to avoid becoming trapped inside, and to wave sheets or towels to draw attention to their location.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott assured those still affected that help is on the way.



((TEXAS GOVERNOR, GREG ABBOTT))

"Our top priority is to protect human life. So Texas side we are working with local officials to do everything we can to protect our fellow Texans."

((NARRATOR))

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the storm is a test for the community. He expressed confidence that the city will rise to the occasion.



((SYLVESTER TURNER, MAYOR OF HOUSTON))

"If we remain calm, and if everybody does his or her part, we will get through this with minimum loss of life, and this city will get right back on track and we'll move right forward. But we have to get through it, and in order for that to happen, everybody must do his or her part."



((NARRATOR))

President Trump praised the state and federal response to the tragedy, writing in a tweet: "Experts are calling Harvey a once-in-500 year flood! We have an all-out effort going, and going well." Trump said his visit will only go ahead if he is sure it will not distract from rescue efforts.