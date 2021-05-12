ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ ເວົ້າວ່າພວກເຂົາ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ 130 ລູກ ແນເປົ້າໃສ່ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແທລ ອາວີຟ ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ

ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານຊາດນິຍົມ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌, ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຕອນແລງວັນອັງ ຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຍິງຈະຫຼວດ 130 ລູກໄປສູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແທລ ອາວີຟ ຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ເຂດຊານເມືອງໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ຕໍ່ລັດຊາວ ຢິວ ນັ້ນ.

ມັນບໍ່ມີລາຍງານໃນທັນທີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ສຸດລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ການປະທະກັນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ມາເປັນວັນທີສອງ ຫຼັງຈາກຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກການຄວບ ຄຸມນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແລະ ການພະຍາຍາມຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວ ຢິວ ທີ່ຈະຍຶດເອົາຊຸມ ຊົນທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍຊາວ ອາຣັບ. ໂຮງຮຽນໃນຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແມ່ນໄດ້ປິດໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ເປີດການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຕໍ່ເຂດ ກາຊາ ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ໄປຕົກຖືກເຮືອນທີ່ເປັນຕຶກສູງຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການພາກສະໜາມຂອງກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ. ພວກທະຫານບ້ານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫຼາຍກວ່າ 250 ລູກໃສ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແທລ ອາວີຟ, ໂດຍໄດ້ສັງຫານແມ່ຍິງສອງຄົນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທຳອິດໃນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຮອບປັດຈຸ ບັນນີ້.

ຊາວ ປາແລັສໄຕນ໌ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 28 ຄົນ, ລວມທັງເດັກນ້ອຍ 9 ຄົນ, ມີລາຍງານວ່າໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຂດ ກາຊາ.

ກ່ອນການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ທ່ານ “ມີຄວາມເປັນ ຫ່ວງຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຈະຫຼວດ” ໃສ່ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວນຢຸດໃນທັນທີ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການຄຳປາໄສສັ້ນ ກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຈໍແດັນ ທ່ານ ເອມານ ຊາຟາດີ ຢູ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດວ່າ “ທຸກຝ່າຍຕ້ອງຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງລົງ, ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ, ເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ປະຕິບັດການໄດ້ເພື່ອບັນເທົາສິ່ງຕ່າງໆລົງ.”

ທ່ານ ຊາຟາດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໃນນະຄອນ ເຈຣູຊາແລັມ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນ” ແລະ ວ່າຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງກໍແມ່ນເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໄດ້ຢຸດລົງ.

ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງ ເຈັນ ຊາກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວປະນາມການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍຈະຫຼວດໂດຍກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ ແລະ ກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍອື່ນໆ, ​ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ, ສຳລັບສິດທິທີ່ຖືກຕ້ອງເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງ ແລະ ປະ ຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ” ໂດຍທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນປັດໄຈພື້ນຖານ ແລະ ຈະບໍ່ມີວັນຖືກປະຖິ້ມ.

Hamas, the militant Palestinian nationalist group, said late Tuesday it had fired 130 rockets toward the Israeli city of Tel Aviv and its suburbs in a new escalation of clashes with the Jewish state.

There were no immediate reports of damage in the biggest eruption of violence between Israelis and Palestinians in recent years.

Clashes continued for a second day after unrest generated over control of Jerusalem and attempts by Jewish settlers to take over Arab-controlled communities. Schools in parts of Israel were closed Tuesday.

Israel launched more airstrikes on Gaza early Tuesday, hitting the high-rise home of a Hamas field commander. Militants fired more than 250 missiles at Israel before the Tel Aviv attack, killing two women, the first Israeli casualties in the current violence.

At least 28 Palestinians, including nine children, have been reported killed in Gaza.

Before the latest attacks, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday that he was “deeply concerned about the rocket attacks” on Israel and that they should stop “immediately.”

“All sides need to de-escalate, reduce tension, take practical steps to calm things down,” he said in brief remarks ahead of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi at the State Department.

Safadi said that “maintaining peace and stability in Jerusalem is key” and that the focus is to ensure that escalation stops.



White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said the U.S. condemns the rocket attacks by Hamas and other terrorist groups, and said Biden's "support for Israel's security, for its legitimate right to defend itself and its people, is fundamental and will never waiver."